What will be the RTO charges for Porsche Cayenne in Gurgaon? The Porsche Cayenne Base will have RTO charges of Rs 13,18,400 in Gurgaon.

What will be the Insurance charges for Porsche Cayenne in Gurgaon? The insurance Charges for the Porsche Cayenne Base in Gurgaon is Rs 5,06,786.

What is the detailed breakup of Porsche Cayenne in Gurgaon? Detailed breakup of price of base variant of Porsche Cayenne in Gurgaon is: Ex-Showroom Price -Rs. 1,26,84,000, RTO - Rs. 13,18,400, Insurance - Rs. 5,06,786, FASTag - Rs. 500, and Accessories Package - Rs. 0. All above components included make the on road price of Porsche Cayenne in Gurgaon as Rs. 1,45,09,686 .

What is the on road price of Porsche Cayenne? Porsche Cayenne's on-road price in Gurgaon starts at Rs. 1,45,09,686 and rises to Rs. 2,20,42,046. Ex-showroom price, RTO registration, road tax, and insurance amount make up the on-road price.