4 luxury sedans I would buy if I was upgrading from the Toyota Camry
Looking to upgrade from a Toyota Camry? Consider the Audi A6, BMW 5 Series LWB, Lexus ES 500e or Mercedes-Benz E-Class, offering enhanced luxury, performance, technology and premium comfort
Toyota Camry is undoubtedly one of those cars that would make a kid fall in love with it at first sight. It has been present in the Indian market for approximately 14 years, with the model being launched in 2002 as a CBU. Being a mainstay in the premium sedan segment, it has outlived its competitors owing to its Japanese lineage. However, there are luxury sedans in the market if you want to upgrade your Toyota Camry, and these 5 options would be a great choice:
The Audi A6 is the flagship sedan from the German automaker’s stable. Earlier, the A8 used to be the flagship sedan, but with the discontinuation of the model, the A6 took over the reins. The Audi A6 is powered by a 2.0L turbocharged inline four-cylinder engine producing 261.49 bhp and 370 Nm of torque, paired with a seven-speed S tronic automatic transmission. The Audi A6 has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹63.73 lakh.
The BMW 5 Series long wheelbase is powered by a 2.0L TwinPower turbocharged petrol engine producing 254.4 bhp and 400 Nm of torque, paired with an eight-speed Steptronic automatic transmission, sending power to the rear wheels. The BMW 5 Series LWB boasts a starting ex-showroom price of ₹75.80 lakh.
The Mercedes-Benz E-Class is powered by three different engine options: a 2.0L inline-four turbocharged petrol engine producing 201.1 bhp and 320 Nm of torque, a 2.0L inline-four turbocharged diesel engine producing 194.4 bhp and 440 Nm of torque, and a 3.0L inline-six turbocharged petrol engine producing 375 bhp and 500 Nm of torque. All three engine options are paired with a nine-speed automatic transmission. It has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹81.90 lakh.
The Lexus ES 500e gets a 74.4 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, located underneath the ES’ floor beneath the passenger compartment. The ES 500e is powered by two electric motors, with the front making 217.9 bhp and the rear making 116.3 bhp, with a combined total output of 338 hp, and gets a range of approximately 580 km. Additionally, the Lexus ES 500e has a starting ex-showroom price of ₹89.99 lakh.
Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2026, Best SUVs in India.
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