4 luxury sedans I would buy if I was upgrading from the Toyota Camry

Toyota Camry is undoubtedly one of those cars that would make a kid fall in love with it at first sight. It has been present in the Indian market for approximately 14 years, with the model being launched in 2002 as a CBU. Being a mainstay in the premium sedan segment, it has outlived its competitors owing to its Japanese lineage. However, there are luxury sedans in the market if you want to upgrade your Toyota Camry, and these 5 options would be a great choice: