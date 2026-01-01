|Engine
|3996 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Automatic
The 911 Carrera 4 GTS, equipped with Automatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹3.17 Crore (ex-showroom).
All variants of the 911 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The 911 Carrera 4 GTS is available in 15 colour options: Guards Red, Black, Racing Yellow, Gentian Blue Metallic, Agate Grey Metallic, Aventurine Green Metallic, White, Gt Silver Metallic, Jet Black Metallic, Carmine Red, Cartagena Yellow Metallic, Lugano Blue, Shade Green Metallic, Slate Grey Neo, Crayon.
The 911 Carrera 4 GTS is powered by a 3996 cc engine mated to a Automatic (DCT) - 8 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 533 bhp @ 6500 rpm and 610 Nm @ 6300 rpm of torque.
In the 911's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Maserati GranTurismo priced between ₹2.72 Cr - 2.9 Cr or the Maserati MC20 priced ₹3.69 Cr.
The 911 Carrera 4 GTS has Heater, Door Ajar Warning, Cruise Control, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder, Low Fuel Level Warning, Instantaneous Consumption, Gear Indicator, Average Speed and Average Fuel Consumption.