In 2026 when choosing between the Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS and Porsche 911, assess both models based on Price, Size, Space, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Mercedes-Benz Maybach GLS Price starts at Rs. 2.75 Cr (ex-showroom price) for 600 4MATIC, Porsche 911 Price starts at Rs. 2.11 Cr (ex-showroom price) for Carrera. Maybach GLS: 3982 cc engine, 8.5 kmpl mileage. 911: 2981 cc engine, 6 to 10.64 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Maybach GLS vs 911 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Maybach gls
|911
|Brand
|Mercedes-Benz
|Porsche
|Price
|₹ 2.75 Cr
|₹ 2.11 Cr
|Mileage
|8.5 kmpl
|6 to 10.64 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|3982 cc
|2981 cc
|Transmission
|Automatic
|Automatic
|Cylinders
|8
|6