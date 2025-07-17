E-ClassPriceSpecs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImagesMileageAlternativesVariantsDealersEMINews
Mercedes-Benz E-Class
MERCEDES-BENZ E-Class

Launched in Oct 2024

₹78.5 - 92.5 Lakhs Ex-showroom price
E-Class Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 2487.0 cc

E-Class: 1993.0 - 2999.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 14.81 kmpl

E-Class: 12 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 281.41 bhp

E-Class: 194.0 - 375.0 bhp

Mercedes-Benz E-Class Latest Updates

Latest News:

28 Mar 2025: Mercedes-Benz India increases E-Class prices by up to ₹1 lakh, maintaining existing features and specifications.
Latest Updates on Mercedes-Benz E-Class

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class has recently made waves in the luxury sedan market with its stunning new-generation Long Wheelbase (LWB) design. Known for merging performance, design, and cutting-edge technology, the E-Class continues to hold its ground in its segment. This latest iteration showcases enhancements both aesthetically and functionally—aiming to set a new standard for luxury cars in India. Key highlights include a high-tech cabin featuring massive displays, innovative safety features, and a powerful engine lineup, promising an exhilarating driving experience for enthusiasts and casual drivers alike. The new-gen Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB was launched in India in October 2024 and will be locally assembled at the automaker's Chakan facility in Maharashtra. 

Mercedes-Benz E-Class Price

Pricing for the 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class starts at a competitive range of 78.5 lakh to 92.5 lakh, depending on the chosen variant. This price puts it in contention with other luxury sedans, offering prestigious styling and advanced technology that German automotive engineering is renowned for.

Mercedes-Benz E-Class Launch Date

The highly anticipated 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class was officially launched in India recently, captivating the luxury car market with significant upgrades and an innovative approach to design and technology. As a well-established name in the luxury sector, Mercedes-Benz aims to solidify its presence with this new model, which is expected to perform excellently in terms of sales based on notable demand.

Mercedes-Benz E-Class Variants

The E-Class offers three compelling variants for customers, making it easier for potential buyers to choose according to their specific needs. The E 200 variant is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, offering a robust performance with 194 bhp and 320 Nm of torque. It's a stellar option for those who enjoy spirited driving without compromising on luxury. 
The E 200d is the diesel alternative, featuring a 2.0-litre engine that churns out 197 bhp and 400 Nm of torque. This makes it an excellent choice for efficiency-conscious buyers looking for a power-packed performance.
At the top of the lineup is the E 450, which impresses with a 3.0-litre six-cylinder engine generating an impressive 375 bhp and 500 Nm of torque, combining luxury with extraordinary performance that can compete with the best in the class.

Mercedes-Benz E-Class Design and Exterior

The exterior of the 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class embodies elegance and dynamism. With its extended wheelbase of 3094 mm and total length of 5092 mm, the LWB design not only offers more rear cabin space but also enhances road presence. The vehicle features a new design language characterised by sleek lines, LED headlights, and a distinctive grille that reflects Mercedes-Benz's luxury ethos. Notable exterior features such as the panoramic sunroof, aggressively styled bumpers with chrome detailing, and redesigned tail lights set the E-Class apart from its competitors, compelling attention on any road.

Mercedes-Benz E-Class Interior

Stepping inside the E-Class reveals a cabin that exudes luxury and modern technology. The interior is equipped with a unique layout featuring three massive screens that include a 12.3-inch digital driver display, a 14.4-inch central touchscreen infotainment system, and an additional screen for the front passenger. The cabin layout is thoughtfully designed, offering comfort for all passengers with electrically adjustable rear seats, allowing for up to 40 mm of height adjustment and a reclining backrest, ensuring that long journeys are as comfortable as possible. The materials used in the cabin are premium, featuring high-quality leather upholstery and soft-touch surfaces. The amount of personalisation options enables custom ambient lighting in 64 different colours and four-zone climate control, making every journey uniquely comfortable. The technologically advanced MBUX system comes equipped with voice commands, providing seamless interaction with entertainment and navigation.

Mercedes-Benz E-Class Engine Options

The new-gen Mercedes-Benz E-Class can be configured with three engine options. The E 200 model is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine, offering 194 bhp and 320 Nm of torque. The E 200d is powered by a diesel engine of similar displacement, churning out 197 bhp and 400 Nm. The top-of-the-line E 450 is driven by a 3.0-litre inline six-cylinder engine that makes 375 bhp and 500 Nm of torque. 

Mercedes-Benz E-Class Fuel Efficiency

Fuel efficiency remains an important consideration for luxury car buyers. The petrol variant, E 200, provides an impressive fuel economy, combining performance with efficiency. The manufacturer-stated figures suggest that the E-Class can achieve over 15 kmpl under real-world conditions, which makes it a wise choice in its segment. The diesel variant, E 220d, further excels in efficiency, boasting enhanced mileage figures, ensuring that drivers can enjoy both performance and economy.

Safety Features

Safety is paramount in the design of the new E-Class. The car comes equipped with a plethora of safety features, including multiple airbags, an advanced driver assistance system that comprises lane departure warning, automatic emergency braking, and adaptive cruise control. The E-Class further enhances safety with a 360-degree camera system, helping drivers navigate challenging parking situations. Notably, a center airbag deploys between front passengers in the event of a side collision to provide added protection, showcasing the brand’s commitment to passenger safety.

Mercedes-Benz E-Class Alternatives

BMW 6 Series GT

73.5 - 78.9 Lakhs
E-Classvs6 Series GT

BMW 5 Series

74.4 Lakhs Onwards
E-Classvs5 Series

Audi A6

65.72 - 72.06 Lakhs
E-ClassvsA6

Audi S5 Sportback

80.49 Lakhs
E-ClassvsS5 Sportback

BMW M340i

74.9 Lakhs
E-ClassvsM340i

Volvo S90

68.25 Lakhs
E-ClassvsS90

Mercedes-Benz E-Class Images

14 images
Mercedes-Benz E-Class Colours

Mercedes-Benz E-Class is available in the 5 Colours in India.

High tech silver
Graphite grey
Obsidian black
Polar white
Nautic blue

Mercedes-Benz E-Class Specifications and Features

AirbagsYes
Body TypeSedan
Max Torque320-500 Nm
Mileage12 kmpl
TransmissionAutomatic
Engine1993-2999 cc
SunroofYes
Max Speed238-250 kmph
Fuel TypePetrol, Diesel
Best in luxury class
I love my car ? the road presence, the interior, the power ? it all feels like heaven. Mercedes always proves that power and luxury can come together in one package.By: HSB (Jul 16, 2025)
Read Full Review
This car is excellent with a good style
This car is amazing with a good look the style is unique. The experience of this car is amazing .we can go in any road and excellent for long journey . You must try this car you won't regret buying this car By: IRINE (Oct 15, 2024)
Read Full Review
Mercedes-Benz E-Class FAQs

What is the mileage of Mercedes-Benz E-Class?

The Mercedes-Benz E-Class offers a competitive mileage of 12 kmpl.

Which is the top variant of Mercedes-Benz E-Class?

The top variant of Mercedes-Benz E-Class is the 450 providing advanced features and enhanced performance for a premium Sedan experience.

What is the seating capacity of Mercedes-Benz E-Class?

Mercedes-Benz E-Class is a 5 Seater Sedan.

What are the fuel options available for Mercedes-Benz E-Class?

The Mercedes-Benz E-Class comes in petrol, diesel variant offering a mileage of 12 kmpl.

What are the key specifications of the Mercedes-Benz E-Class?

The Mercedes-Benz E-Class includes a range of engine options from 1993-2999 cc. It comes with single automatic transmission. With 3 variants, it caters to diverse preferences.

