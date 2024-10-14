HT Auto

Mercedes-Benz E-Class Specifications

Mercedes-Benz E-Class is a 5 Seater seater car, Ex-showroom price starting from Rs. 78,50,000 in India. It is available in 3 variants, 1993 cc engine available in and 1 transmission option: Automatic. Mercedes-Benz E-Class mileage is 12 kmpl.

*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Mercedes-Benz E-Class Specs

It is a five-seat vehicle with an average claimed mileage of 12 kmpl kmpl, depending on fuel type and drive conditions. A five-seat model, Mercedes-Benz E-Class sits in the Sedan segment in the Indian market.

Mercedes-Benz E-Class Specifications and Features

450
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
4.5 seconds
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
500 Nm @ 1800 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
375 bhp @ 5800-5000 rpm
Drivetrain
AWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Max Motor Performance
23 bhp, 205 Nm
Engine
2999 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, DOHC
Fuel Type
Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
Max Speed
250 kmph
Front Tyres
225 / 55 R18
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Rear Tyres
225 / 55 R18
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
4 Doors
Length
5092 mm
Wheelbase
3094 mm
Height
1493 mm
Air Conditioner
Yes (Automatic Four Zone)
Heater
Yes
Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Yes
Trip Meter
Electronic 2 Trips
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes
Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless
Panaromic Sunroof
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic Sunroof
Adjustable ORVM
Electrically Adjustable & Retractable
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Tail Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Touch Screen Size
12.3 inch
Display
Touch-screen Display
Voice Command
Yes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Yes
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
Yes
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested
Driver Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back)
Rear Row Seat Adjustment
6 way electrically adjustable (backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat base angle: up / down)
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back)

Mercedes-Benz E-Class Alternatives

Mercedes-Benz E-Class News

The new Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB gets two engine options including a 2-litre petrol and a 2-litre diesel. Both come paired to a 48-volt mild hybrid technology. The petrol unit makes 194 bhp and 320 Nm torque with the help of a turbo and the diesel churns out 197 bhp and 400 Nm torque.
Mercedes-Benz E-Class vs BMW 5 Series: Which luxury car will you choose
14 Oct 2024
5 additions to the new Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB that set it a class apart
11 Oct 2024
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, Oct 9: New Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB launch, 2024 KTM 250 Duke launch
10 Oct 2024
Mercedes-Benz is locally assembling the E-Class at its Chakan facility.
New-gen Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB launched in India, prices start at 78.5 lakh
9 Oct 2024
The 2024 Mercedes Benz E Class LWB gets 18 mm of additional length, of which 15 mm goes into the wheelbase
2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class all set for launch tomorrow: Price expectation
8 Oct 2024
Mercedes-Benz E-Class Variants & Price List

Mercedes-Benz E-Class price starts at ₹ 78.5 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 92.5 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Mercedes-Benz E-Class comes in 3 variants. Mercedes-Benz E-Class's top variant is 450.

E200
78.5 Lakhs*
1999 cc
Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
E220d
81.5 Lakhs*
1993 cc
Mild Hybrid (Electric + Diesel)
Automatic
450
92.5 Lakhs*
2999 cc
Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

Popular Mercedes-Benz Cars

View all Mercedes-Benz Cars

Latest Cars in India 2024

