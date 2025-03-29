Auto recap, March 28: Mercedes-Benz E-Class gets a price hike, Tata enters Mauritian market and more

The automotive sector operates at a rapid pace, making it challenging to stay informed. However, HT Auto is committed to providing timely updates on significant developments within the industry. Below is a summary of the key highlights from Friday, March 28.

Made-in-India Skoda Kushaq and Slavia begin local assembly in Vietnam

Skoda Auto has revealed the inauguration of its new assembly facility in Vietnam, marking a significant step in the brand's expansion within Southeast Asia. In collaboration with its regional partner and investor, the Thanh Cong Group, the automaker has established a production plant in Vietnam dedicated to the local assembly of the Škoda Slavia and Kushaq models. These vehicles are manufactured in India and shipped to Vietnam as Completely Knocked Down (CKD) kits through the brand's logistics center located in Pune, Maharashtra.

Also check these Vehicles Find more Cars Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2999 cc 2999 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 78.50 - 92.50 Lakhs Compare View Offers UPCOMING Mercedes-Benz E-Class Cabriolet Facelift 2996 cc 2996 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 80 - 84 Lakhs Alert Me When Launched Skoda Slavia 1498 cc 1498 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 10.34 - 18.24 Lakhs Compare View Offers Skoda Kushaq 1498 cc 1498 cc Petrol Petrol ₹ 10.99 - 19.11 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mercedes-Benz C-Class 1993 cc 1993 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 55 - 61 Lakhs Compare View Offers Mercedes-Benz G-Class 3982 cc 3982 cc Diesel Diesel ₹ 2.55 - 4 Cr Compare View Offers

Skoda’s subsidiary in Vietnam began assembling the Kushaq on March 26, while that of the Slavia will begin in a few days. The Skoda Kushaq joins the Karoq and Kodiaq SUVs from the automaker’s stable that are already on sale in the market. Skoda Auto previously announced its foray into Vietnam in September 2023 and that the brand’s India operations will play a key contributor in helping expand its network into newer markets in the region.

Also Read : Made-in-India Skoda Kushaq and Slavia begin local assembly in Vietnam

Mercedes-Benz India has increased the prices of the new-generation E-Class by as much as ₹1 lakh, effective immediately. This price adjustment applies to specific variants of the luxury sedan. The entry-level Mercedes-Benz E-Class now begins at ₹79.50 lakh for the E 200, while the E 220d is now available for ₹82.50 lakh. The premium E 450 4Matic remains at its current price of ₹92.50 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

Also Read : New-gen Mercedes-Benz E-Class prices hiked by up to ₹1 lakh

Tata Motors enters Mauritian market

Tata Motors has officially announced its entry into the Mauritian market with the introduction of its electric vehicle (EV) lineup, which includes the Tiago EV, Punch EV, and Nexon EV. The Indian manufacturer has formed a partnership with Allied Motors, marking Tata Motors' inaugural international expansion outside the SAARC region.

Each of the vehicles mentioned comes with a comprehensive manufacturer's warranty: 8 years or 1,60,000 kilometers for the battery and motor, and 7 years or 150,000 kilometers for the vehicle itself. Furthermore, customers who purchase a TATA.ev will receive a complimentary 7.2 kWh home charging wall box and cable, facilitating convenient home charging.

Also Read : Tata Motors enters Mauritius with Nexon EV, Tiago EV and Punch EV

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: