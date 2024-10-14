HT Auto

Mercedes-Benz E-Class On Road Price in Bangalore

Mercedes-Benz E-Class Front Left Side
Mercedes-Benz E-Class Front View
Mercedes-Benz E-Class Grille
Mercedes-Benz E-Class Headlight
Mercedes-Benz E-Class Left Side View
Mercedes-Benz E-Class Rear Left View
96.24 Lakhs - 1.14 Cr*
*On-Road Price
Bangalore
E-Class Price in Bangalore

Mercedes-Benz E-Class on road price in Bangalore starts from Rs. 96.24 Lakhs. The on road price for Mercedes-Benz E-Class top variant goes up to Rs. 1.14 Crore in Bangalore. Mercedes-Benz E-Class comes with a choice of engine options.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Mercedes-Benz E-Class E200₹ 96.24 Lakhs
Mercedes-Benz E-Class E220d₹ 1.00 Crore
Mercedes-Benz E-Class 450₹ 1.14 Crore
Read More

Mercedes-Benz E-Class Variant Wise Price List in Bangalore

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All
E200
₹96.24 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1999 cc
Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
78,50,000
RTO
14,39,000
Insurance
3,34,168
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Bangalore
96,23,668
EMI@2,06,850/mo
E220d
₹1.00 Crore*On-Road Price
1993 cc
Mild Hybrid (Electric + Diesel)
Automatic
View breakup
450
₹1.14 Crore*On-Road Price
2999 cc
Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
View breakup

Mercedes-Benz E-Class News

The new Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB gets two engine options including a 2-litre petrol and a 2-litre diesel. Both come paired to a 48-volt mild hybrid technology. The petrol unit makes 194 bhp and 320 Nm torque with the help of a turbo and the diesel churns out 197 bhp and 400 Nm torque.
Mercedes-Benz E-Class vs BMW 5 Series: Which luxury car will you choose
14 Oct 2024
The new Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB gets two engine options including a 2-litre petrol and a 2-litre diesel. Both come paired to a 48-volt mild hybrid technology. The petrol unit makes 194 bhp and 320 Nm torque with the help of a turbo and the diesel churns out 197 bhp and 400 Nm torque.
5 additions to the new Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB that set it a class apart
11 Oct 2024
Here is your quick check on the biggest developments in the world of automobiles.
Auto recap, Oct 9: New Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB launch, 2024 KTM 250 Duke launch
10 Oct 2024
Mercedes-Benz is locally assembling the E-Class at its Chakan facility.
New-gen Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB launched in India, prices start at 78.5 lakh
9 Oct 2024
The 2024 Mercedes Benz E Class LWB gets 18 mm of additional length, of which 15 mm goes into the wheelbase
2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class all set for launch tomorrow: Price expectation
8 Oct 2024
Mercedes-Benz E-Class Videos

The E-Class is now available in five exterior colour options, including this shade of Blue.
2024 Mercedes E-Class LWB first look: The best-selling luxury car aims to better itself
10 Sept 2024
Mercedes EQS facelift gets a larger 118 kWh battery pack which has helped to enhance its driving range by around 11 per cent.
Mercedes Benz launches EQS facelift: When will it come to India?
11 Apr 2024
Mercedes Benz will drive in the new GLC 2023 SUV to India on August 9. The best-selling luxury SUV from the German carmaker has undergone several makeover which makes it a more attractive package in its new avatar.
Mercedes Benz GLC 2023: First drive review
8 Aug 2023
In first drive review of the Mercedes C-Class 2022, HT Auto drove the top of the range c300d unit to see what all has changed.
Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2022: First Drive Review
9 May 2022
Mercedes EQS SUV will be offered in two trims.
Mercedes-Benz EQS electric SUV unveiled: First Look
19 Apr 2022
Mercedes-Benz E-Class FAQs

The on-road price of Mercedes-Benz E-Class 450 in Bangalore is Rs. 1.14 Crore, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Mercedes-Benz E-Class 450 in Bangalore amount to Rs. 17.16 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mercedes-Benz E-Class in Bangalore is Rs. 1.95 Lakhs.
The insurance charges for Mercedes-Benz E-Class 450 in Bangalore are Rs. 3.88 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.
The detailed price breakup for Mercedes-Benz E-Class 450 in Bangalore includes ex-showroom price - Rs. 92.50 Lakhs, RTO charges - Rs. 17.16 Lakhs, insurance - Rs. 3.88 Lakhs, and fastag charges - Rs. 500, culminating in an on-road price of 1.14 Crore.

