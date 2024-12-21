Actor Gauahar Khan brings home the new-gen Mercedes-Benz E-Class luxury sedan

Actor Gauahar Khan, popular for his work in films and television, has brought home the new-generation Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB luxury sedan. Priced from ₹78.5 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards, the new-gen E-Class went on sale in India earlier this year and brings a more opulent cabin along with a comprehensive redesign and enhanced safety over its predecessor.

The new-gen Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB is the latest addition to actor Gauahar Khan's garage. The actor got the luxury sedan exactly a year after bring

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class is available in three variants: E 200, E 220d, and E 450. It’s unclear which variant Gauahar has opted for. The actor has chosen the Polar White paint scheme, which remains a favourite among most luxury car buyers in India. It’s noteworthy that Gauahar Khan and her husband Zaid Darbar brought home the pre-facelift Mercedes-Benz GLE last December. It’s unclear if the new E-Class replaces the GLE in the family garage.

New Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB: What’s New

The latest generation Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB gets an evolutionary design makeover. New bits include a larger grille with mini tri-star inserts, chrome surrounds, redesigned headlamps with new signature LED DRLs, flush-fitting door handles, and new 18-inch alloy wheels. Compared to the predecessor, the E-Class LWB is longer by 17 mm while the height has been lowered by 2 mm. The wheelbase has grown by 15 mm liberating more legroom and shoulder room for the rear passengers.

New Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB: Features

The cabin gets the new massive Superscreen with the 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, a 14.4-inch central touchscreen infotainment system, and a 12.3-inch entertainment screen for the front passenger. The interior also gets a digital vent control system, which enables passengers to adjust airflow and direction using the touchscreen instead of manual controls. At the rear, passengers get electrically adjustable seats that can rise to 40 mm. The backrest can be reclined up to 36 degrees, while also equipped with electrically operable sun blinds and soft headrests.

Other features include 64-colour ambient lighting, four-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, dual wireless phone charging, electrically adjustable front seats with memory function, a 730-watt Burmester sound system, and more.

New Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB: Specifications

Power on the new Mercedes-Benz E-Class LWB comes from the 2.0-litre petrol and diesel engines with 48-volt mild-hybrid technology. The 2.0-litre turbo petrol on the E 200 produces 194 bhp and 320 Nm of peak torque, while the 2.0-litre diesel churns out 197 bhp and 400 Nm. Both units are paired with a 9-speed automatic transmission. The top-spec E 450 gets a 3.0-litre six-cylinder turbo petrol engine tuned for 375 bhp and 500 Nm, making it the most powerful locally made E-Class.

