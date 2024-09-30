From Carnival to E Class: Here are top 5 car launches expected in October

Amongst the slew of launches, the most notable ones include the updated Kia Carnival, which will feature fresh upgrades to the popular MPV, and the Nissan Magnite Facelift, offering enhanced design and features for the compact SUV segment. Additionally, the BYD eMAX 7, an all-electric vehicle, is set to debut. Here are the top 5 car launches expected in the month of October.

September was an action-packed month for the Indian automotive industry, with several eagerly awaited launches such as the Tata Curvv, Curvv EV, Hyundai Alcazar, and Citroen Basalt, among others. The excitement is set to continue in October, which is shaping up to be another thrilling period for the industry with multiple notable launches lined up.

Amongst the slew of launches, the most notable ones include the updated Kia Carnival, Kia EV9, Nissan Magnite Facelift, BYD e7MAX and the Mercedes-Ben

1 Engine 2,199 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details Kia Carnival Kia Carnival is all set to go on sale from October 3 onwards. It will be available in two trim levels. Both the trims, Limousine and Limousine Plus, will be powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission as standard. The new Carnival will be available in two exterior colours – Black and White – and features a new design with a wider tiger-nose grille, vertically stacked LED headlamps equipped with 'Star Map' LED daytime running lights, and power-sliding doors for added convenience. The car will also sport new 18-inch alloy wheels and connected LED taillamps, enhancing its modern appeal. As a Completely Built Unit (CBU), the revamped Carnival is expected to carry a price tag between ₹40 lakh and ₹50 lakh (ex-showroom), positioning it as a top-tier offering in Kia's lineup.

2 Speed 190 Kmph Alert Me When Launched View More Details Kia EV9 Alongside the Carnival, Kia is set to introduce its flagship electric SUV, the EV9, on October 3, 2024. This premium electric vehicle, expected to be priced around ₹1 crore (ex-showroom), will be available as a Completely Built Unit (CBU) in a single GT-Line all-wheel-drive variant. The EV9 delivers impressive performance, boasting 383 bhp and 700 Nm of torque, and comes equipped with a 99.8 kWh battery pack, offering an ARAI-certified range of 561 km. On the features front, the EV9 is packed with cutting-edge technology, including a dual-screen setup featuring a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay along with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. Additional standout features include a 5.0-inch climate control panel, a digital key, dual electric sunroofs, a digital rearview mirror, and an electrically adjustable telescopic steering wheel. The EV9 also offers ambient lighting, a 14-speaker Meridian sound system, over-the-air (OTA) updates, 3-zone climate control, 103 connected tech features, and a wireless charging pad, making it one of the most tech-forward offerings in Kia's lineup.

3 Engine 999 cc Fuel Type Petrol Transmission Automatic View Offers View More Details Nissan Magnite Facelift Nissan is preparing to launch the facelifted Magnite on October 4, featuring subtle design updates to enhance its appeal. The refreshed model will see improvements to the bumpers, grille, and light clusters, as suggested by spy images of test vehicles. Recent teasers have showcased updated tail lights, while the signature L-shaped DRLs on the bumpers are expected to remain unchanged. The interior too is expected to get updated with several enhancements. Under the hood, the Magnite facelift is expected to continue with the same engine lineup, offering a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine and a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, ensuring a familiar yet refreshed performance.

4 BYD e7MAX BYD will be launching the updated version of its popular electric MPV, the e6, rebranding it as the eMAX 7. Scheduled for an October 8 debut, the refreshed model will come with exterior design upgrades and will offer flexible seating configurations, with options for six- and seven-seat layouts, including captain chairs in the second row for added comfort. The updated eMAX 7 will also feature additional amenities, such as a panoramic sunroof and likely a larger touchscreen for an enhanced in-car experience. In terms of performance, BYD has confirmed improvements over the current model, with the potential inclusion of the more powerful 201 bhp and 310 Nm electric motor, similar to the one used in the BYD M6 sold in global markets. Currently, the e6 is priced at ₹29.15 lakh (ex-showroom), but with the introduction of the eMAX 7, the price is expected to be higher, in view of the enhanced performance and features.

Get insights into Upcoming Cars In India, Electric Vehicles, Upcoming Bikes in India and cutting-edge technology transforming the automotive landscape.

First Published Date: