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HomeNew CarsMercedes-BenzE-ClassE200 LWB 2WD Petrol 2.0L Turbo Automatic Celebration Edition
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Mercedes-Benz E-Class E200 LWB 2WD Petrol 2.0L Turbo Automatic Celebration Edition

Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
95.02 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Mercedes-Benz E-Class Key Specs
Engine1999 cc
Fuel TypeMild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
TransmissionAutomatic
View all E-Class specs and features

E-Class E200 LWB 2WD Petrol 2.0L Turbo Automatic Celebration Edition

E-Class E200 LWB 2WD Petrol 2.0L Turbo Automatic Celebration Edition Prices

The E-Class E200 LWB 2WD Petrol 2.0L Turbo Automatic Celebration Edition, equipped with a M254 2.0L Petrol and Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹95.02 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

E-Class E200 LWB 2WD Petrol 2.0L Turbo Automatic Celebration Edition Mileage

All variants of the E-Class offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

E-Class E200 LWB 2WD Petrol 2.0L Turbo Automatic Celebration Edition Colours

The E-Class E200 LWB 2WD Petrol 2.0L Turbo Automatic Celebration Edition is available in 5 colour options: High Tech Silver, Graphite Grey, Obsidian Black, Polar White, Nautic Blue.

E-Class E200 LWB 2WD Petrol 2.0L Turbo Automatic Celebration Edition Engine and Transmission

The E-Class E200 LWB 2WD Petrol 2.0L Turbo Automatic Celebration Edition is powered by a 1999 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 201 bhp @ 5800-4000 rpm and 320 Nm @ 1600 rpm (Max Torque), 205 Nm (Motor) of torque.

E-Class E200 LWB 2WD Petrol 2.0L Turbo Automatic Celebration Edition vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the E-Class's price range, buyers can choose to consider the BMW 5 Series priced between ₹74.4 Lakhs - 74.4 Lakhs or the Audi A6 priced between ₹63.74 Lakhs - 69.89 Lakhs.

E-Class E200 LWB 2WD Petrol 2.0L Turbo Automatic Celebration Edition Specs & Features

The E-Class E200 LWB 2WD Petrol 2.0L Turbo Automatic Celebration Edition has Remote AC: On / Off via App, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Average Speed, Car Light Flashing & Honking via App, Remote Engine Start/Stop, Emergency Call Button, Air Purifier, Cruise Control, Heater and Door Ajar Warning.

Mercedes-Benz E-Class E200 LWB 2WD Petrol 2.0L Turbo Automatic Celebration Edition Price

E-Class E200 LWB 2WD Petrol 2.0L Turbo Automatic Celebration Edition

₹95.02 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
82,70,000
RTO
8,81,000
Insurance
3,50,364
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
95,01,864
EMI@2,04,232/mo
Add to Compare
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Mercedes-Benz E-Class E200 LWB 2WD Petrol 2.0L Turbo Automatic Celebration Edition Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
M254 2.0L Petrol
Battery Capacity
Lithium Ion, 48 V
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
320 Nm @ 1600 rpm (Max Torque), 205 Nm (Motor)
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
201 bhp @ 5800-4000 rpm
Drivetrain
RWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1999 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.7 metres
Front Tyres
225 / 55 R18
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Rear Tyres
225 / 55 R18

Capacity

Bootspace
540 L
No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
4 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
66 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4949 mm
Wheelbase
2961 mm
Height
1468 mm
Kerb Weight
1810 kg
Width
1880 mm

Mobile Application Features

Remote AC: On / Off via App
Yes
Car Light Flashing & Honking via App
Yes
Remote Engine Start/Stop
Yes
Emergency Call Button
Yes
Remote Sunroof: Open / Close via App
No
Alexa Compatibility
No

Comfort & Convenience

Steering Adjustment
Electric Tilt & Telescopic
Parking Sensors
Front & Rear
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Parking Assist
Automatic Parking
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver (with light)
Air Purifier
Yes
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control: Four Zone (Front AC: Two Zones with Fan speed control, Second row AC: Dual Zones with Fan speed control with Vents Behind Front Armrest)
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes

Instrumentation

Trip Meter
2 Trips Electronic
Tachometer
Digital
Gear Indicator
No
Instrument Cluster
Digital Instrument Cluster with Adjustable Cluster Brightness
Average Speed
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes
Clock
Digital

Locks & Security

Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
Yes

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Auto Folding
Power Windows
Front & Rear Power Windows, All One-touch up/down
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Scuff Plates
Illuminated
Rear Wiper
No
Boot-lid Opener
Hands-Free

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cup Holders
Cupholders in Front & Second Row
Third Row Cup Holders
No

Lighting

Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Fog Lights
No
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Multi-colour (64)

Entertainment, Information & Communication

AM/FM Radio
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto & Apple CarPlay
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone Calls & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes

Safety

Emergency Brake Light Flashing
Yes
Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Airbags
8 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Knee, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side, Front Centre)
High-beam Assist
Yes
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Armrest
Cup Holder
Driver Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back)
Split Rear Seat
No
Split Third Row Seat
No
Seat Upholstery
Leather
Folding Rear Seat
No
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
16 way electrically adjustable with 3 memory presets (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down, lumbar: up / down, lumbar: forward / back, seat base angle: up / down, extended thigh support: forward / back)
Driver Armrest
Yes
Mercedes-Benz E-Class E200 LWB 2WD Petrol 2.0L Turbo Automatic Celebration Edition EMI
EMI1,83,809 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
85,51,677
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
85,51,677
Interest Amount
24,76,857
Payable Amount
1,10,28,534

Mercedes-Benz E-Class other Variants

E-Class E200

₹92.70 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
80,00,000
RTO
10,60,800
Insurance
2,08,446
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
92,69,746
EMI@1,99,243/mo
Add to Compare
Close

E-Class E220d

₹96.68 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
82,00,000
RTO
12,54,600
Insurance
2,12,827
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
96,67,927
EMI@2,07,801/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

E-Class 450

₹1.08 Crore*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
93,50,000
RTO
12,39,810
Insurance
2,38,017
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
1,08,28,327
EMI@2,32,743/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

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