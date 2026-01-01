|Engine
|1999 cc
|Fuel Type
|Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
|Transmission
|Automatic
The E-Class E200 LWB 2WD Petrol 2.0L Turbo Automatic Celebration Edition, equipped with a M254 2.0L Petrol and Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode, is listed at ₹95.02 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the E-Class offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The E-Class E200 LWB 2WD Petrol 2.0L Turbo Automatic Celebration Edition is available in 5 colour options: High Tech Silver, Graphite Grey, Obsidian Black, Polar White, Nautic Blue.
The E-Class E200 LWB 2WD Petrol 2.0L Turbo Automatic Celebration Edition is powered by a 1999 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 9 Gears, Paddle Shift, Sport Mode. This unit makes 201 bhp @ 5800-4000 rpm and 320 Nm @ 1600 rpm (Max Torque), 205 Nm (Motor) of torque.
In the E-Class's price range, buyers can choose to consider the BMW 5 Series priced between ₹74.4 Lakhs - 74.4 Lakhs or the Audi A6 priced between ₹63.74 Lakhs - 69.89 Lakhs.
The E-Class E200 LWB 2WD Petrol 2.0L Turbo Automatic Celebration Edition has Remote AC: On / Off via App, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Average Speed, Car Light Flashing & Honking via App, Remote Engine Start/Stop, Emergency Call Button, Air Purifier, Cruise Control, Heater and Door Ajar Warning.