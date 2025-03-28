HT Auto
New-gen Mercedes-Benz E-Class prices hiked by up to 1 lakh

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 28 Mar 2025, 17:15 PM
  • Prices have been revised by 1 lakh on select variants of the new-gen Mercedes-Benz E-Class that went on sale last year.
Mercedes E-Class LWB
The E-Class is now available in five exterior colour options, including this shade of Blue.
Mercedes E-Class LWB
The E-Class is now available in five exterior colour options, including this shade of Blue.

Mercedes-Benz India has hiked prices on the new-generation E-Class by up to 1 lakh with immediate effect. The price hike though is applicable on select variants of the luxury sedan. The new Mercedes-Benz E-Class now starts at 79.50 lakh for the E 200, while the E 220d is now priced 82.50 lakh. The top-spec E 450 4Matic continues at the existing pricing of 92.50 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom.

Mercedes-Benz E-Class Specifications

The new pricing has no change on the feature list or mechanicals of the E-Class. India gets the luxury sedan in the long wheelbase guise powered by petrol and diesel engines. The E 200 draws power from a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine churning out 201 bhp and 320 Nm. The E 220d uses a 2.0-litre diesel with 194 bhp and 440 Nm. There’s also the E 450 4Matic with the 3.0-litre six-cylinder petrol engine producing 375 bhp and 500 Nm. All engines are mated with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system and a 9-speed automatic transmission are standard.

First Published Date: 28 Mar 2025, 17:15 PM IST

