No. A high claim settlement ratio shows that an insurer has settled a share of reported claims, but it does not confirm that customers were satisfied with those settlements. A claim may be closed after payment even when the policyholder disagrees with the approved amount, deductions or time taken.

A high car insurance claim settlement ratio shows how many reported claims were settled, but not whether customers agreed with the amount, deductions or timing. Compare it with complaint handling, communication, policy terms and claim procedures for a fuller view.

To understand the likelihood of disagreements, you need more than a percentage. The insurer's complaint record, communication practices and claim procedures are relevant.

What the Settlement Figure Leaves Unanswered

The ratio is useful, but it measures a narrower outcome than many motorists expect.

It Records Claims, Not Customer Satisfaction

A claim settlement ratio generally describes the proportion of claims settled during a stated period, according to the reporting method used. It does not automatically reveal whether payment was made quickly, whether the full requested amount was approved or whether a customer raised a complaint before accepting the outcome.

When reviewingcar insurance options, also check which type of claims the published figure covers. A companywide general insurance figure may include claims beyond private cars.

Closed Does Not Always Mean Uncontested

Consider a repair claim where the insurer approves the work but applies depreciation and a compulsory deductible.

The claim is technically settled, yet the owner may question why the garage estimate and approved payment differ. The disagreement concerns the calculation, not necessarily whether the incident was covered.

Where Disagreements Usually Begin

Most disputes arise when expectations and policy terms do not match, or when communication is unclear.

Repair assessment: The garage and surveyor may disagree about which parts need replacement or repair.

Deductible amounts: The policyholder may overlook the portion they must contribute towards an admissible claim.

Document requests: Missing evidence or unclear accident details can delay a decision and create confusion.

Policy interpretation: The insurer and customer may understand a condition or optional benefit differently.

Settlement explanation: A decision without a clear breakdown can make even a valid deduction difficult to accept.

These situations can occur at insurers with strong settlement records. What matters is whether concerns receive a reasoned response.

Claim Type Also Affects the Dispute

Not every motor claim follows the same process or involves the same people.

Damage to Your Own Vehicle

For an own damage claim, the insurer checks the incident, policy coverage and repair estimate. Disagreements commonly concern the extent of damage, the approved work or the amount payable after applicable deductions.

A clear survey assessment and itemised settlement statement can help the owner understand the decision.

Injury or Damage to Someone Else

Underthird party car insurance, the claim concerns legal liability for injury, death or property damage suffered by another person. Some claims, injury and death cases, may involve the Motor Accident Claims Tribunal.

Questions about liability and compensation can therefore involve legal proceedings rather than an ordinary garage repair approval. A general settlement percentage cannot explain these differences.

What to Check Alongside the Ratio

Before choosing an insurer, look for information that tells you how concerns are handled:

Published complaint and grievance information, where available.

Clear instructions for submitting documents and monitoring a claim.

Written explanations of deductions, partial settlements and rejections.

Access to claims support and a defined complaint escalation process.

Also read the policy wording. Understanding depreciation, deductibles and optional benefits beforehand can prevent unnecessary misunderstandings later.

What If You Disagree with the Decision?

Ask the insurer for its written assessment and the policy clause supporting the decision. Explain precisely what you dispute, attach relevant repair bills or records, and submit a complaint through its grievance channel. Keep copies of all correspondence.

If the response is unsatisfactory, you can raise the matter through IRDAI's Bima Bharosa platform. Eligible complaints may also be taken to the Insurance Ombudsman, subject to its rules and jurisdiction.

xFinal Thoughts

A high claim settlement ratio is encouraging, but it is not a measure of dispute-free service. Settled claims can still involve questions about amounts, delays or policy conditions.

Use the figure as one indicator, then examine the insurer's explanations, grievance process and coverage terms. That approach provides a balanced view of how a claim may actually be handled.

Note to the Reader: This article is part of HT Auto’s promotional consumer connect initiative and is independently created by the brand. HT Auto assumes no editorial responsibility for the content.

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