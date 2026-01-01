hamburger icon
Speed Twin 1200
Triumph Speed Twin 1200 Front Left View
1/24
Triumph Speed Twin 1200 Front Right View
2/24
Triumph Speed Twin 1200 Front View
3/24
Triumph Speed Twin 1200 Left View
4/24
Triumph Speed Twin 1200 Rear Left View
5/24
Triumph Speed Twin 1200 Rear Right View
6/24

Triumph Speed Twin 1200 STD

14.15 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Triumph Speed Twin 1200 Key Specs
Engine1200 cc
Speed Twin 1200 STD

Speed Twin 1200 STD Prices

The Speed Twin 1200 STD, is listed at ₹14.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Speed Twin 1200 STD Mileage

All variants of the Speed Twin 1200 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Speed Twin 1200 STD Colours

The Speed Twin 1200 STD is available in 5 colour options: Aluminium Silver, Baja Orange Sapphire Black, Carnival Red And Sapphire Black, Sapphire Black, Crystal White And Sapphire Black.

Speed Twin 1200 STD Engine and Transmission

The Speed Twin 1200 STD is powered by a 1200 cc engine.

Speed Twin 1200 STD vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Speed Twin 1200's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Triumph Bonneville Bobber priced between ₹12.88 Lakhs - 13.68 Lakhs or the Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster priced between ₹12.85 Lakhs - 12.88 Lakhs.

Speed Twin 1200 STD Specs & Features

The Speed Twin 1200 STD has Passenger Footrest and USB Charging Port.

Triumph Speed Twin 1200 STD Price

Speed Twin 1200 STD

₹14.15 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,75,000
RTO
1,02,000
Insurance
37,847
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,14,847
EMI@30,411/mo
Triumph Speed Twin 1200 STD Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
14.5 L
Wheelbase
1413 mm
Height
1140 mm
Kerb Weight
216 kg
Saddle Height
805 mm
Width
792 mm

Tyres and Brakes

Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
ABS
Dual Channel
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70 R17, Rear :-160/60 R17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
217 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
105 PS @ 7750 rpm
Stroke
80 mm
Max Torque
112 Nm @ 4250 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
X-ring chain
Displacement
1200 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Liquid Cooled Parallel Twin, 8 Valve, SOHC, 2700 Firing Order
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet, multi-plate, slip
Starting
Self Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0
Bore
97.6 mm

Chassis and Suspension

Rear Suspension
Twin Marzocchi RSUs with external reservoirs and adjustable preload, 116 mm wheel travel
Front Suspension
43mm USD Marzocchi forks, 120mm travel

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Rain,Road
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
LCD TFT Colour Display

Electricals

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED
Triumph Speed Twin 1200 STD EMI
EMI27,370 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
12,73,362
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
12,73,362
Interest Amount
3,68,809
Payable Amount
16,42,171

Triumph Speed Twin 1200 other Variants

Speed Twin 1200 RS

₹17.16 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,49,990
RTO
1,23,999
Insurance
42,163
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,16,152
EMI@36,887/mo
Triumph Speed Twin 1200 Alternatives

Triumph Bonneville Bobber

Triumph Bonneville Bobber

12.88 - 13.68 LakhsEx-Showroom
Speed Twin 1200vsBonneville Bobber
Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster

Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster

12.85 - 12.88 LakhsEx-Showroom
Speed Twin 1200vsBonneville Speedmaster
Indian Sport Scout

Indian Sport Scout

14.09 LakhsEx-Showroom
Speed Twin 1200vsSport Scout
Indian Scout Classic

Indian Scout Classic

14.02 LakhsEx-Showroom
Speed Twin 1200vsScout Classic
Harley-Davidson Nightster

Harley-Davidson Nightster

13.39 - 14.29 LakhsEx-Showroom
Speed Twin 1200vsNightster
Indian Scout Sixty Limited

Indian Scout Sixty Limited

13.42 LakhsEx-Showroom
Speed Twin 1200vsScout Sixty Limited

