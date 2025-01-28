HT Auto
Triumph Speed Twin 1200 Specifications

Triumph Speed Twin 1200 starting price is Rs. 12,75,000 in India. Triumph Speed Twin 1200 is available in 2 variant and Powered by a 1200 cc engine. Triumph Speed Twin 1200 mileage is 19.61 kmpl.
12.75 - 15.5 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Triumph Speed Twin 1200 Specs

Triumph Speed Twin 1200 comes with 1200 cc engine. It comes with Manual transmission. The price of Speed Twin 1200 starts at Rs. 12.75 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). A two-seat model, Triumph Speed Twin 1200

Triumph Speed Twin 1200 Specifications and Features

RS
SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
14.5 L
Wheelbase
1413 mm
Height
1140 mm
Kerb Weight
216 kg
Saddle Height
805 mm
Width
792 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Dual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
320 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70 R17, Rear :-160/60 R17
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Wheels Type
Alloy
Rear Brake
Disc
Tyre Type
Tubeless

Mileage and Performance

Max Speed
217 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
105 PS @ 7750 rpm
Stroke
80 mm
Max Torque
112 Nm @ 4250 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
X-ring chain
Displacement
1200 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Liquid Cooled Parallel Twin, 8 Valve, SOHC, 2700 Firing Order
Clutch
Wet, multi-plate, slip
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Starting
Self Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
97.6 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Front Suspension
43mm USD Marzocchi forks, 120mm travel
Rear Suspension
Twin Marzocchi RSUs with external reservoirs and adjustable preload, 116 mm wheel travel

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Rain,Road
Seat Type
Single
Speedometer
Digital
Console
Digital
Instrument Console
Digital
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
LCD TFT Colour Display

Charging

Electricals

Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Headlight
LED

Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers
Triumph Speed Twin 1200 News

The 2025 2025 Triumph Speed Twin 1200 and Speed Twin 1200 RS arrive with new cycle parts for better handling dynamics and overall enhanced performance
New-gen Triumph Speed Twin 1200 & Twin Speed 1200 RS launched in India, priced from 12.75 lakh
28 Jan 2025
Triumph Speed Twin 1200 has been listed on the official website and will soon go on sale.
2025 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 and Speed Twin 1200 RS teased ahead of launch
25 Jan 2025
The Triumph Scrambler 400 XE could be the more off-road-friendly version with tubeless spoked wheels flyscreen, and more
Triumph Scrambler 400 X spotted testing with wire-spoke wheels. New XE trim coming soon?
22 Feb 2025
The newly updated Triumph Speed T4 comes with the same TR series engine as before.
2025 Triumph Speed T4: Should you consider buying the updated motorcycle?
19 Feb 2025
The Triumph Speed T4 has now been updated with four new colour options.
Triumph Speed T4 updated with range of new colour options. Check details
17 Feb 2025
Triumph Speed Twin 1200 Variants & Price List

Triumph Speed Twin 1200 price starts at ₹ 12.75 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 15.5 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Triumph Speed Twin 1200 comes in 2 variants. Triumph Speed Twin 1200's top variant is RS.

STD
12.75 Lakhs*
1200 cc
105 PS
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
RS
15.5 Lakhs*
1200 cc
105 PS
Get On Road Price
Check Latest Offers
*Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

