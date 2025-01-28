HT Auto

Triumph Speed Twin 1200 On Road Price in Mumbai

Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Triumph Speed Twin 1200 Front Left View
1/24
Triumph Speed Twin 1200 Front Right View
2/24
Triumph Speed Twin 1200 Front View
3/24
Triumph Speed Twin 1200 Left View
4/24
Triumph Speed Twin 1200 Rear Left View
5/24
Triumph Speed Twin 1200 Rear Right View
View all Images
6/24
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
12.75 - 15.5 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Mumbai
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

Speed Twin 1200 Price in Mumbai

Triumph Speed Twin 1200 on road price in Mumbai starts from Rs. 14.15 Lakhs. The on road price for Triumph Speed Twin 1200 top variant goes up to Rs. 17.16 Lakhs in Mumbai. The

VariantsOn-Road Price
Triumph Speed Twin 1200 STD₹ 14.15 Lakhs
Triumph Speed Twin 1200 RS₹ 17.16 Lakhs
...Read More

Triumph Speed Twin 1200 Variant Wise Price List in Mumbai

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All

STD

₹14.15 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1200 cc
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,75,000
RTO
1,02,000
Insurance
37,847
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Mumbai)
14,14,847
EMI@30,411/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Close

RS

₹17.16 Lakhs*On-Road Price
1200 cc
Add to Compare
View breakup

Paying too much for your Bike Insurance?

Triumph Speed Twin 1200 Alternatives

Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster

Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster

12.05 - 12.65 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Bonneville Speedmaster Price in Mumbai
Triumph Bonneville Bobber

Triumph Bonneville Bobber

12.05 - 12.65 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Bonneville Bobber Price in Mumbai
UPCOMING
Indian Scout Bobber Sixty

Indian Scout Bobber Sixty

12 Lakhs Onwards
Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Bikes
Harley-Davidson Sportster S

Harley-Davidson Sportster S

16.49 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Sportster S Price in Mumbai
Harley-Davidson Nightster

Harley-Davidson Nightster

13.39 - 14.09 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Nightster Price in Mumbai

Popular Triumph Bikes

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Triumph Bikes

Triumph Speed Twin 1200 News

The 2025 2025 Triumph Speed Twin 1200 and Speed Twin 1200 RS arrive with new cycle parts for better handling dynamics and overall enhanced performance
New-gen Triumph Speed Twin 1200 & Twin Speed 1200 RS launched in India, priced from 12.75 lakh
28 Jan 2025
Triumph Speed Twin 1200 has been listed on the official website and will soon go on sale.
2025 Triumph Speed Triple 1200 and Speed Twin 1200 RS teased ahead of launch
25 Jan 2025
Triumph Motorcycles is updating its Speed Twin lineup with the launch of the MY25 Speed Twin 1200 and the all-new Speed Twin 1200 RS models. While prices have not been announced, the two neo-roadsters will be available globally from December 2024.
Triumph announces updates to Speed Twin 1200, unveils new Speed Twin 1200 RS
18 Sept 2024
Key highlights of the upcoming Triumph Speed Twin 1200 RS can be seen in the teaser posted on social media.
Triumph Speed Twin 1200 RS teased in new orange paint scheme: Watch the video
6 Sept 2024
Triumph Speed Twin 1200 in Carnival Red colour.
India-bound 2024 Triumph Speed Twin 900 & Speed Twin 1200 unveiled globally
25 Jul 2023
View all
 Triumph Speed Twin 1200 News

Triumph Videos

Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
18 Oct 2023
Jointly developed and manufactured in India by Triumph Motorcycles and Bajaj Auto, the Speed 400 promises to disrupt the 350cc-400cc segment dominated by Royal Enfield.
Triumph Speed 400 motorcycle review: Is it worth the hype?
15 Jul 2023
Triumph has launched the Speed 400 in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.23 lakh (ex-showroom introductory) for the first 10,000 customers. The price will increase by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 when the introductory offer ends.
Triumph Speed 400 launched in India: The most affordable Triumph bike
5 Jul 2023
The Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X motorcycles will make India debut on July 5. Both the models have been developed in collaboration with Bajaj Auto and will be manufactured at its facility in Chakan, Maharashtra.
India-bound Triumph Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X unveiled: First Look
28 Jun 2023
2022 Triumph Street Triple 765 is the most powerful motorcycle in its family.
Triumph Street Triple 765: Key features
11 Nov 2022
View all
 

Top Luxury Bikes

View allPopular Luxury Bikes

Triumph Speed Twin 1200 FAQs

The on-road price of Triumph Speed Twin 1200 RS in Mumbai is Rs. 17.16 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Triumph Speed Twin 1200 RS in Mumbai amount to Rs. 1.24 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Triumph Speed Twin 1200 in Mumbai is Rs. 28,688.
The insurance charges for Triumph Speed Twin 1200 RS in Mumbai are Rs. 42,163, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.

Latest Bikes in India 2025

Honda Hornet 2.0

Honda Hornet 2.0

1.57 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Aprilia Tuono 457

Aprilia Tuono 457

3.95 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Honda NX200

Honda NX200

1.68 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Kawasaki Versys 1100

Kawasaki Versys 1100

12.9 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Honda Shine 125

Honda Shine 125

84,493 - 89,245
Check Latest Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2025

BMW CE-04

BMW CE-04

14.9 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z

1.85 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Royal Enfield Hunter 350

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Harley-Davidson X440

Harley-Davidson X440

2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
TVS Raider

TVS Raider

85,010 - 1.04 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2025

Yamaha MT-09

Yamaha MT-09

11.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Hero Karizma XMR 250

Hero Karizma XMR 250

2 - 2.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Ducati DesertX 2025

Ducati DesertX 2025

21.75 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

80,000 - 90,000 Exp. Price
Check details