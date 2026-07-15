Triumph Speed Twin 1200 TFC listed in India at 20.99 lakh, limited to 750 units globally

Triumph Motorcycles has listed the new Speed Twin 1200 TFC on its India website at a price of ₹20.99 lakh (ex-showroom), just a day after the motorcycle made its global debut. The limited-production model is restricted to 750 motorcycles worldwide and becomes only the fifth bike to carry the Triumph Factory Custom (TFC) badge.

The Speed Twin 1200 TFC is based on the Speed Twin 1200 RS but receives a range of cosmetic, mechanical and equipment upgrades. Every motorcycle is individually numbered and comes with a Certificate of Authenticity, highlighting its limited-edition status.

Triumph Speed Twin 1200 TFC: Design

Triumph has also equipped the motorcycle with carbon fibre bodywork, including the front and rear mudguards, side panels and heel guards. Other exclusive touches include an Obsidian Gold paint finish, machined bar-end mirrors, gold-finished chain, gold anodised fork lowers, blacked-out components and a leather-and-suede bench seat. Buyers will also receive a branded indoor cover and a waterproof seat cover.

The TFC programme was introduced in 2019 with the Thruxton TFC. Since then, Triumph has produced the Rocket 3 TFC and two Bobber TFC editions, making the Speed Twin 1200 TFC the fifth motorcycle in the exclusive series.

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Triumph Speed Twin 1200 TFC: Chassis and performance upgrades

Compared with the standard Speed Twin 1200 RS, the TFC version adopts a sportier riding position through clip-on handlebars and rearset footpegs. It also features fully adjustable Öhlins suspension at both ends.

Braking hardware includes Brembo Stylema calipers paired with a Brembo radial master cylinder and an adjustable MCS brake lever. The motorcycle rides on lightweight seven-spoke cast aluminium wheels wrapped in Metzeler Racetec RR K3 tyres.

Power comes from Triumph's 1,200cc Bonneville parallel-twin engine, producing 105 bhp and 112 Nm of torque. The engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox and twin Akrapovic titanium silencers with carbon fibre end caps.

The Speed Twin 1200 TFC is the fifth motorcycle to carry Triumph's exclusive Factory Custom (TFC) badge.

Triumph Speed Twin 1200 TFC: Rider technology

The Speed Twin 1200 TFC comes equipped with Triumph Shift Assist for clutchless upshifts and downshifts. Riders can choose between Sport, Road and Rain riding modes through the ride-by-wire throttle system.

Safety equipment includes Optimised Cornering ABS and traction control, both of which adjust intervention based on lean angle and available grip. The cockpit combines a round instrument cluster with an LCD display and a colour TFT screen, while a USB-C charging port is also included.

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Commenting on the new model, Nick Bell, Chief Marketing Officer, Triumph Motorcycles, said: “A Triumph Factory Custom is our opportunity to create something special. The new Speed Twin 1200 TFC takes the most performance-focused motorcycle in our Modern Classics range and elevates it with an exceptional level of detail, performance and exclusivity.

“The Speed Twin has always been admired for the way it blends timeless style, character and capability. With the TFC, we've pushed those qualities even further and the result is a motorcycle that feels even more dynamic, more exclusive and more rewarding to own and ride."

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