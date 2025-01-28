New-gen Triumph Speed Twin 1200 & Twin Speed 1200 RS launched in India, priced from 12.75 lakh

Triumph Motorcycles India has launched the new-generation Speed Twin 1200 and Speed Twin RS in the country, bringing retro motorcycles with comprehensive upgrades. The British modern-retro bikes arrive with important changes to the mechanicals while sharing the same engine, styling, and features. The 2025 Triumph Speed 1200 is priced at ₹12.75 lakh, while the new Speed 1200 RS is priced at ₹15.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

2025 Triumph Speed Twin 1200: What’s New?

The 2025 Triumph Speed Twin 1200 retains the retro design language complete with the round LED headlamp, a tear-drop-shaped fuel tank, and twin exhausts. The cycle parts have been upgraded on the bike, which now comprises 43 mm Marzocchi front forks and twin shocks at the rear. The company says the new suspension setup helps enhance the handling dynamics.

Also Read : Triumph Scrambler 400 X available with year-end offer till January 31

The 2025 Triumph Speed Twin 1200 retains the retro design but gets a new Marzochhi suspension setup, while the motor now makes 5 bhp more than its predecessor

The better handling is complemented by an updated engine with the 1200 cc liquid-cooled, twin-cylinder motor churning out 103 bhp, 5 bhp more than the predecessor, at 7,750 rpm. Peak torque stands at 112 Nm of peak torque at 4,250 rpm. The motor is paired with a 6-speed gearbox with a slip-and-assist clutch. The new Speed Twin 1200 also comes with cornering ABS and traction control as part of the upgrades. The bike rides on 17-inch alloy wheels and braking performance comes from a twin 320 mm front and a single 220 mm disc at the rear.

2025 Triumph Speed Twin 1200 RS: What’s New?

The 2025 Triumph Speed Twin 1200 RS gets a similar design but the styling is optimised for a sportier look and feel. The Speed Twin 1200 RS also gets more committed ergonomics over the standard Speed Twin 1200 courtesy of repositioned handlebars and rear-set footpegs. The cycle parts have also been upgraded with fully adjustable Marzocchi front forks and top-spec Ohlins rear suspension units. Braking performance comes from Brembo Stylema calipers. The bike uses 17-inch cast aluminium alloys, which are wrapped in stickier Metzeler Racetec RR K3 tyres. The Speed Twin 1200 RS gets Triumph Shift Assist, a first on the modern classic.

Both the 2025 Triumph Speed Twin 1200 and Speed Twin 1200 RS are available at the brand’s dealerships across the country. The new offerings bring some fun to the larger displacement modern-classic segment, which has limited options at the moment.

Triumph Speed Twin 1200 & Speed Twin 1200 RS Accessories

Triumph says over 70 per cent of the Speed Twin customers add Triumph accessories to their motorcycle. The company is offering a range of over 50 accessories on the new modern classics including clip-on handlebars, a quilted bullet seat or a seat cowl, and more for a modern cafe racer look.

Check out Upcoming Bikes In India.

First Published Date: