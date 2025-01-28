What is the on-road price of Triumph Speed Twin 1200 in Chennai? The on-road price of Triumph Speed Twin 1200 RS in Chennai is Rs. 17.16 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Triumph Speed Twin 1200 in Chennai? The RTO charges for Triumph Speed Twin 1200 RS in Chennai amount to Rs. 1.24 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Triumph Speed Twin 1200 in Chennai? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Triumph Speed Twin 1200 in Chennai is Rs. 28,688.