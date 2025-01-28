What is the on-road price of Triumph Speed Twin 1200 in Kochi? The on-road price of Triumph Speed Twin 1200 RS in Kochi is Rs. 17.16 Lakhs, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.

What will be the RTO charges for Triumph Speed Twin 1200 in Kochi? The RTO charges for Triumph Speed Twin 1200 RS in Kochi amount to Rs. 1.24 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.

What is the EMI for Triumph Speed Twin 1200 in Kochi? With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Triumph Speed Twin 1200 in Kochi is Rs. 28,688.