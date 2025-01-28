Triumph Speed Twin 1200 on road price in Ernakulam starts from Rs. 14.15 Lakhs. The on road price for Triumph Speed Twin 1200 top variant goes up to Rs. 17.16 Lakhs in Ernakulam. The Triumph Speed Twin 1200 on road price in Ernakulam starts from Rs. 14.15 Lakhs. The on road price for Triumph Speed Twin 1200 top variant goes up to Rs. 17.16 Lakhs in Ernakulam. The lowest price model is Triumph Speed Twin 1200 STD and the most priced model is Triumph Speed Twin 1200 RS. Visit your nearest Triumph Speed Twin 1200 dealers and showrooms in Ernakulam for best offers. Triumph Speed Twin 1200 on road price breakup in Ernakulam includes: ex-showroom price + RTO + Insurance and other costs for all of its variants. When considering prices, the Triumph Speed Twin 1200 is mainly compared to Triumph Bonneville Speedmaster which starts at Rs. 12.05 Lakhs in Ernakulam, Triumph Bonneville Bobber which starts at Rs. 12.05 Lakhs in Ernakulam and Indian Scout Bobber Sixty starting at Rs. 12 Lakhs in Ernakulam. Variants On-Road Price Triumph Speed Twin 1200 STD ₹ 14.15 Lakhs Triumph Speed Twin 1200 RS ₹ 17.16 Lakhs