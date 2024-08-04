HT Auto
Mercedes-Benz EQE On Road Price in Thiruvananthapuram

Mercedes-Benz EQE On Road Price in Thiruvananthapuram

4 out of 5
Mercedes-Benz EQE Front Right Side 47%20%2825%29
Mercedes-Benz EQE Grille 97%20%2814%29
Mercedes-Benz EQE Headlight 43%20%2815%29
Mercedes-Benz EQE Left Side View
Mercedes-Benz EQE Wheel 42%20%2820%29
Mercedes-Benz EQE Dashboard 59%20%2823%29
4 out of 5
1.46 Cr*
*On-Road Price
Thiruvananthapuram
EQE Price in Thiruvananthapuram

Mercedes-Benz EQE on road price in Thiruvananthapuram starts from Rs. 1.46 Crore.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Mercedes-Benz EQE 500 4MATIC₹ 1.46 Crore


Mercedes-Benz EQE Variant Wise Price List in Thiruvananthapuram

Fuel Type:
Transmission:
500 4MATIC

₹1.46 Crore*On-Road Price
90.56 KWh
210 Kmph
550 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,39,00,000
RTO
5,45,773
Insurance
1,39,000
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Thiruvananthapuram)
1,45,85,273
EMI@3,13,494/mo
Mercedes-Benz EQE News

The CCTV footage has captured that the Mercedes-Benz EQE was parked and had white smoke, likely from its floor-mounted battery.
Mercedes-Benz EQE explosion ignites EV fire concerns. Check details
4 Aug 2024
Mercedes revealed that diagnostic data overflow could lead to reduced power output, or, in rare occurrences, a complete loss in power, on the EQE and EQS
Mercedes-Benz EQE & EQS recalled in the US over unexpected shutdown
4 Jun 2024
A total of 15 luxury SUVs were launched in India in 2023 by different brands, including six pure electric models.
Mercedes-Benz EQE to Audi Q8 e-tron: Top luxury SUVs launched in India in 2023
26 Dec 2023
The Mercedes EQE is the costliest all-electric SUV that one can buy in India at present.
Mercedes EQE electric SUV, first drive review: Big bang for big bucks
29 Sept 2023
Mercedes Benz has launched its third electric vehicle - the EQE - in India at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.39 crore. It will rival the likes of Jaguar i-Pace and BMW iX electric SUVs.
Mercedes EQE vs BMW iX, Jaguar i-Pace: Price, range and features compared
20 Sept 2023
 Mercedes-Benz EQE News

Mercedes-Benz EQE Videos

Mercedes EQE is the German auto giant's third electric vehicle in India. It offers a range of up to 550 kms in a single charge.
Mercedes EQE electric SUV first drive review
29 Sept 2023
Mercedes EQE SUV comes with a range of up to 550 kms on a single charge.
Mercedes unveils EQE, electric SUV with off-road mode: First Look
17 Oct 2022
The EQE is the latest Mercedes electric car to be rated by Euro NCAP. The EQE electric sedan secured 95 per cent safety score in adult occupancy, 91 per cent in child occupancy and 81 per cent in safety assist.
India-bound luxury EV Mercedes EQE passes Euro NCAP crash test with 5-star ratin
13 Oct 2022
The AMG EQE 43 can generate output of 476 horsepower and 855 Nm of torque. It can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in 4.2 seconds and has a top speed limited to 210 kmph. The EQE 53 has an output of 626 horsepower and 946 Nm of torque, ensuring that the sports sedan reaches 100 kmph in just 3.5 seconds and a top speed of 220 kmph.
Mercedes-AMG EQE electric sedan: First look
16 Feb 2022
Mercedes EQS facelift gets a larger 118 kWh battery pack which has helped to enhance its driving range by around 11 per cent.
Mercedes Benz launches EQS facelift: When will it come to India?
11 Apr 2024
Mercedes-Benz EQE FAQs

The on-road price of Mercedes-Benz EQE 500 4MATIC in Thiruvananthapuram is Rs. 1.46 Crore, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Mercedes-Benz EQE 500 4MATIC in Thiruvananthapuram amount to Rs. 5.46 Lakhs, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mercedes-Benz EQE in Thiruvananthapuram is Rs. 2.96 Lakhs.
The insurance charges for Mercedes-Benz EQE 500 4MATIC in Thiruvananthapuram are Rs. 1.39 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.
The detailed price breakup for Mercedes-Benz EQE 500 4MATIC in Thiruvananthapuram includes ex-showroom price - Rs. 1.39 Crore, RTO charges - Rs. 5.46 Lakhs, insurance - Rs. 1.39 Lakhs, and fastag charges - Rs. 500, culminating in an on-road price of 1.46 Crore.

