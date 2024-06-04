Mercedes-Benz EQE & EQS recalled in the US over unexpected shutdown

Mercedes-Benz has issued a voluntary safety recall for the EQE and EQS electric vehicles in the US. The safety recall involves 14,912 units of the EQE and EQS and is related to the battery management system software, which could trigger a high-voltage system shutdown. Drivers would not get any warning before the loss of power due to a software glitch, turning into a potential safety risk.

The safety recall involves 14,912 units of the Mercedes-Benz EQE and EQS and is related to the battery management system software, which could trigger

The recall was originally reported in a vehicle in Denmark in October 2023. Mercedes-Benz began an investigation regarding a high-voltage battery warning message displayed on a new vehicle’s instrument panel before delivery. A similar issue was reported in November 2023 in the US, which allegedly prompted the vehicle to reduce power alongside a warning message.

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Mercedes-Benz EQE 90.56 kWh 90.56 kWh 550 Km 550 Km ₹ 1.39 Cr Compare Mercedes-Benz EQS 107.8 kwh 107.8 kwh 580 km 580 km ₹ 1.55 Cr Compare BMW X7 2998 cc 2998 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 1.27 - 1.30 Cr Compare View Offers BMW iX 111.5 kWh 111.5 kWh 635 km 635 km ₹ 1.21 - 1.40 Cr Compare View Offers UPCOMING Volvo EX90 ₹ 1.50 Cr View Details Porsche Cayenne 3996.0 cc 3996.0 cc Multiple Multiple ₹ 1.27 - 1.93 Cr Compare View Offers

Also Read : Mercedes-Benz updated GLC SUV, C-Class with a new powertrain, more features.

Both the Mercedes-Benz EQS and EQE are on sale in India

Mercedes’ initial investigation focused on a potential fault within the battery management system. Further analysis revealed that excessive diagnostic requests from other control units could overload the battery management system’s memory. This led to a system reset, which is the failsafe built into the vehicle.

Mercedes says that further investigation between December 2023 and April 2024 revealed that diagnostic data overflow could lead to reduced power output, or, in rare occurrences, a complete loss of power. The automaker isolated the issue to specific control units installed in vehicles produced after January 2023. The company prompted a re-examination of known field cases of the vehicles involved in this timeframe.

Mercedes-Benz will begin notifying the owners affected by the recall by mail before July 23, 2024. The battery management software will be updated to fix the issue, free of charge. The company has not confirmed if the recall will affect the models in other markets. Both the EQS and EQE are on sale in India.

First Published Date: