Mercedes-Benz EQE & EQS recalled in the US over unexpected shutdown

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 04 Jun 2024, 21:17 PM
Mercedes EQE review
Mercedes revealed that diagnostic data overflow could lead to reduced power output, or, in rare occurrences, a complete loss in power, on the EQE and EQS

Mercedes-Benz has issued a voluntary safety recall for the EQE and EQS electric vehicles in the US. The safety recall involves 14,912 units of the EQE and EQS and is related to the battery management system software, which could trigger a high-voltage system shutdown. Drivers would not get any warning before the loss of power due to a software glitch, turning into a potential safety risk.

The recall was originally reported in a vehicle in Denmark in October 2023. Mercedes-Benz began an investigation regarding a high-voltage battery warning message displayed on a new vehicle’s instrument panel before delivery. A similar issue was reported in November 2023 in the US, which allegedly prompted the vehicle to reduce power alongside a warning message.

Also Read : Mercedes-Benz updated GLC SUV, C-Class with a new powertrain, more features.

Mercedes-Benz EQS
Both the Mercedes-Benz EQS and EQE are on sale in India
Both the Mercedes-Benz EQS and EQE are on sale in India

Mercedes’ initial investigation focused on a potential fault within the battery management system. Further analysis revealed that excessive diagnostic requests from other control units could overload the battery management system’s memory. This led to a system reset, which is the failsafe built into the vehicle.

Mercedes says that further investigation between December 2023 and April 2024 revealed that diagnostic data overflow could lead to reduced power output, or, in rare occurrences, a complete loss of power. The automaker isolated the issue to specific control units installed in vehicles produced after January 2023. The company prompted a re-examination of known field cases of the vehicles involved in this timeframe.

Mercedes-Benz will begin notifying the owners affected by the recall by mail before July 23, 2024. The battery management software will be updated to fix the issue, free of charge. The company has not confirmed if the recall will affect the models in other markets. Both the EQS and EQE are on sale in India.

First Published Date: 04 Jun 2024, 21:17 PM IST
TAGS: EQS EQE Mercedes Benz EQE Mercedes Benz EQS Mercedes Benz Mercedes Benz US Mercedes Benz USA Mercedes Benz Cars electric vehicles

