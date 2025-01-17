HT Auto
Cars & BikesNew CarsMercedes-BenzEQS SUVOn Road Price in Thiruvananthapuram

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV On Road Price in Thiruvananthapuram

4.5 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV Front Left Side
1/16
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV Front View
2/16
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV Grille
3/16
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV Left Side View
4/16
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV Rear Left View
5/16
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV Rear Right Side
View all Images
6/16
4.5 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
Review & Win ₹2000 Voucher
1.28 - 1.43 Cr*
*On-Road Price
Thiruvananthapuram
Add to Compare
Check Latest Offers
Check Latest Offers

EQS SUV Price in Thiruvananthapuram

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV on road price in Thiruvananthapuram starts from Rs. 1.49 Crore. Visit your nearest

VariantsOn-Road Price
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV 580 4MATIC₹ 1.49 Crore
...Read More

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV Variant Wise Price List in Thiruvananthapuram

Fuel Type:
All
Transmission:
All

580 4MATIC

₹1.49 Crore*On-Road Price
122 KWh
210 Kmph
809 Km
Ex-Showroom-Price
1,42,70,000
RTO
50,000
Insurance
5,61,919
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Kochi
(Price not available in Thiruvananthapuram)
1,48,82,419
EMI@3,19,881/mo
Add to Compare
Check EMI
Check Latest Offers
Close

Paying too much for your Car Insurance?

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV Alternatives

Porsche Macan EV

Porsche Macan EV

1.22 - 1.65 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Macan EV Price in Thiruvananthapuram
BMW iX

BMW iX

1.21 - 1.4 Cr
Check Latest Offers
iX Price in Thiruvananthapuram
Kia EV9

Kia EV9

1.3 Cr
Check Latest Offers
EV9 Price in Thiruvananthapuram
Mercedes-Benz EQE

Mercedes-Benz EQE

1.41 Cr
Check Latest Offers
EQE Price in Thiruvananthapuram
Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron

Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron

1.18 - 1.31 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Q8 Sportback e-tron Price in Thiruvananthapuram
Audi Q8 e-tron

Audi Q8 e-tron

1.14 - 1.26 Cr
Check Latest Offers
Q8 e-tron Price in Thiruvananthapuram

Popular Mercedes-Benz Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Mercedes-Benz Cars

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV News

Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV 680 Night Series is a special edition avatar of the regular EQS 680 electric SUV, which is already available in India.
Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025: Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV 680 Night Series debuts in India
17 Jan 2025
Check out the latest and major updates from the Indian and global automotive industry.
Auto recap, Sept 24: Tata Nexon EV gets bigger battery, Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV review
25 Sept 2024
Mercedes-Benz may have a Maybach EQS SUV that was launched earlier in 2024. But it is really the EQS SUV that is looking at creating a deeper inroad into the exclusive club of flagship luxury electric vehicles in India.
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV drive review: How much luxury is too much luxury?
24 Sept 2024
Check out the latest and major updates from the Indian and global automotive industry.
Auto recap, Sept 16: Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV launched, 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 launched
17 Sept 2024
The all-electric Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV will be the brand's sixth BEV to be launched in India and positioned below the flagship Maybach EQS SUV
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV set for launch today: Price expectation
16 Sept 2024
View all
 Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV News

Mercedes-Benz Videos

Mercedes EQS facelift gets a larger 118 kWh battery pack which has helped to enhance its driving range by around 11 per cent.
Mercedes Benz launches EQS facelift: When will it come to India?
11 Apr 2024
Mercedes Benz will drive in the new GLC 2023 SUV to India on August 9. The best-selling luxury SUV from the German carmaker has undergone several makeover which makes it a more attractive package in its new avatar.
Mercedes Benz GLC 2023: First drive review
8 Aug 2023
In first drive review of the Mercedes C-Class 2022, HT Auto drove the top of the range c300d unit to see what all has changed.
Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2022: First Drive Review
9 May 2022
Mercedes EQS SUV will be offered in two trims.
Mercedes-Benz EQS electric SUV unveiled: First Look
19 Apr 2022
<p>Merc will take the fight to Audi's A3 with its CLA sedan. We test the substance behind the style.</p>
2015 Mercedes Benz CLA class review
23 Jan 2015
View all
 

Top Luxury Cars

View allPopular Luxury Cars

Top Electric Cars

View allPopular Electric Cars

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV FAQs

The on-road price of Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV 580 4MATIC in Thiruvananthapuram is Rs. 1.49 Crore, inclusive of ex-showroom price, RTO charges, insurance, and fastag charges.
The RTO charges for Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV 580 4MATIC in Thiruvananthapuram amount to Rs. 50,000, ensuring compliance with regional transport regulations.
With an 8% rate of interest and a 5-year loan tenure, the EMI for Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV in Thiruvananthapuram is Rs. 3.02 Lakhs.
The insurance charges for Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV 580 4MATIC in Thiruvananthapuram are Rs. 5.62 Lakhs, covering essential aspects to ensure a secure driving experience.
The detailed price breakup for Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV 580 4MATIC in Thiruvananthapuram includes ex-showroom price - Rs. 1.43 Crore, RTO charges - Rs. 50,000, insurance - Rs. 5.62 Lakhs, and fastag charges - Rs. 500, culminating in an on-road price of 1.49 Crore.

Latest Cars in India 2025

Kia Syros

Kia Syros

9 - 17.8 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Vayve Mobility EVA

Vayve Mobility EVA

3.25 - 4.49 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Hyundai Creta EV

Hyundai Creta EV

17.99 - 23.5 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
BMW iX1 LWB

BMW iX1 LWB

49 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
BMW X3

BMW X3

75.8 - 77.8 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Popular Cars in India 2025

Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 26.9 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra Thar ROXX

Mahindra Thar ROXX

12.99 - 23.09 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon

8 - 15.6 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Kia Seltos

Kia Seltos

11.13 - 20.51 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers
Mahindra XUV700

Mahindra XUV700

13.99 - 25.89 Lakhs
Check Latest Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2025

Audi RS Q8 2025

Audi RS Q8 2025

2.2 - 2.3 Cr Exp. Price
Check details
MG Majestor

MG Majestor

40 - 45 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

60 - 65 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details