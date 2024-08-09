HT Auto
Cars & BikesNew CarsLamborghiniUrus SEOn Road Price in Bangalore

Lamborghini Urus SE On Road Price in Bangalore

Lamborghini Urus SE Front Right Side
4.57 Cr*
*On-Road Price
Bangalore
Urus SE Price in Bangalore

Lamborghini Urus SE on road price in Bangalore starts from Rs. 5.21 Crore.

VariantsOn-Road Price
Lamborghini Urus SE 4WD₹ 5.21 Crore
...Read More

Lamborghini Urus SE Variant Wise Price List in Bangalore

Fuel Type:
Transmission:
4WD
₹5.21 Crore*On-Road Price
3996 cc
Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
Automatic
Ex-Showroom-Price
4,57,00,000
RTO
46,20,000
Insurance
17,93,755
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
(Price not available in Bangalore)
5,21,14,255
EMI@11,20,139/mo
    Lamborghini Urus SE News

    Lamborghini Urus SE gets a few cosmetic upgrades over the outgoing model.
    Lamborghini Urus SE launched at 4.57 crore. Check what’s new
    9 Aug 2024
    The Lamborghini Urus SE is now hybrid with a twin-turbo V8 and an electric motor for improved fuel efficiency, as well as more power
    Lamborghini Urus SE launches in India today: Key changes you should know
    8 Aug 2024
    The Lamborghini Urus SE brings a hybrid powertrain to the performance SUV packing 789 bhp and 950 Nm from its V8-electric engine
    Lamborghini Urus SE Hybrid India launch confirmed on August 9
    13 Jul 2024
    Lamborghini Temerario's V8 engine has a 90-degree V layout, a flat plane crankshaft, two turbochargers, aluminium-alloy cylinder heads and titanium connecting rods that help keep the engine lightweight.
    Lamborghini Temerario's new V8 will make you forget V10, claims top official
    25 Aug 2024
    Zayn Sofuoglu is being called the fastest child in the world after hitting 312 kmph driving the Lamborghini Revuelto supercar
    5-year-old makes unofficial record driving the Lamborghini Revuelto at 312 kmph
    24 Aug 2024
    Lamborghini Videos

    Lamborghini Revuelto V12 Hybrid launched in India at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>8.89 crore (ex-showroom). The supercar is capable of churning out a staggering 1,000 bhp of power.
    Watch: Lamborghini Revuelto V12 Hybrid supercar launched in India. Check what is so special
    7 Dec 2023
    Lamborghini Urus Performante, a more powerful version of world's fastest SUV, has landed in India. Priced at more than <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>4 crore, minus taxes, the SUV is ferociously fast and agile across tarmac and dirt tracks alike.
    Lamborghini Urus Performante SUV: Track test review
    9 Mar 2023
    Lamborghini Urus Performante can go from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.3 seconds.
    Lamborghini Urus Performante launched in India: Key features
    26 Nov 2022
    Lamborghini has launched the Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae Roadster supercar in India.
    Lamborghini launches its ultimate Aventador in India, powered by last V12 engine
    15 Jun 2022
    Lamborghini Gallardo LP570-4 review
    Lamborghini Gallardo LP570-4 review
    8 Mar 2013
