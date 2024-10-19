Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 is the newest motorcycle from the brand in the Indian market. It can be considered as a roadster version of the Himalayan 450. The Guerrilla 450 shares its underpinnings with the Himalayan 450 However, there are a few differences. The Guerrilla 450 is a roadster whereas the Himalayan 450 is an adventure tourer.

There are three variants and five colour options on offer. The variants are Analogue, Dash and Flash and colour options on offer are Smoke Silver, Playa Black, Gold Dip, Yellow Ribbon and Brava Blue. The base variant gets a semi-digital instrument cluster with a small digital readout and a Tripper pod whereas the higher variants come with an LCD display that is carried forward from the Himalayan 450.

Powering the Guerrilla 450 is the Sherpa 450 cc, single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine. It puts out 39 bhp and 40 Nm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit with slip and assist clutch. It has a claimed fuel efficiency of 29.5 kmpl.

What is the price of the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450?

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 is priced between Rs 2.39 lakh and Rs 2.54 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom. The Analogue variant costs Rs 2.39 lakh, Dash is priced at Rs 2.49 lakh and the Flash variant costs Rs 2.54 lakh.

When was the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 launched?

Royal Enfield launched Guerrilla 450 on 17th July 2024.

How many variants are there of Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450?

There are three variants of the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 - Analogue, Dash and Flash.

What are the colour options of the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450?

The Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 comes in five color options. There is Smoke Silver, Playa Black, Gold Dip, Yellow Ribbon and Brava Blue.

What features are available in the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450?

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 comes with LED lighting all around. There is a fully digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth and Google Maps whereas the lower variant gets an analogue speedometer with a small digital readout. There are ride-by-wire, riding modes, hazard lamps, a USB port and dual-channel ABS.

What is the seat height of the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450?

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 has a seat height of 780 mm which is 45 mm lower than the Himalayan 450.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450?

The 452 cc Sherpa engine is shared with the Himalayan 450. It puts out around 39 bhp at 8,000 rpm and a peak torque output of 40 Nm at 5,500 rpm. It runs on a different map when compared to the Himalayan 450. The gearbox is the same 6-speed unit with a slip-and-assist clutch. But there is a different sprocket at the rear.

Royal Enfield is using a steel twin-spar tubular frame that uses the engine as a stressed member. It is suspended by telescopic forks in the front and a monoshock at the rear that are developed by Showa.

There are 17-inch alloy wheels on offer that are wrapped by tyres that are sourced from Ceat. Braking duties are performed by a 310 mm disc in the front and a 270 mm disc at the rear. There is dual-channel ABS on offer. Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 has a kerb weight of 185 kg. The motorcycle comes with a single-piece seat. The fuel tank capacity is 11 litres.

What is the mileage of the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450?

Royal Enfield claims the Guerrilla 450 delivers a mileage of 29.5 kmpl.