Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Front Left View
View all Images

ROYAL ENFIELD Guerrilla 450

Launched in Jul 2024

5.0
1 Review
₹2.39 - 2.54 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Delhi
Guerrilla 450 Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 334.0 cc

Guerrilla 450: 452.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 29.02 kmpl

Guerrilla 450: 29.5 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 34.51 ps

Guerrilla 450: 40.02 ps

Speed

Category Average: 158.0 kmph

Guerrilla 450: 140.0 kmph

View all Guerrilla 450 Specs and Features

About Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450

Latest Update

  • Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 showcased in new colour, launch in January 2025
  • Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 vs Husqvarna Svartpilen 401: Which 400cc to choose

    • ...Read More
    Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Variants
    Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 price starts at ₹ 2.39 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 2.54 Lakhs (Ex-showroom).
    3 Variants Available
    Analogue₹2.39 Lakhs*
    452 cc
    Call/SMS Alerts
    Clock
    Instrument Console: Semi-Digital
    Mobile Application
    Seat Type: Single
    Battery Capacity: 12V / 8AH
    Low Battery Indicator
    ABS: Dual Channel
    Body Graphics
    View More
    Dash₹2.49 Lakhs*
    452 cc
    Instrument Console: Digital
    Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth
    Call/SMS Alerts
    Clock
    Mobile Application
    Seat Type: Single
    Battery Capacity: 12V / 8AH
    Low Battery Indicator
    ABS: Dual Channel
    Body Graphics
    View More
    Flash₹2.54 Lakhs*
    452 cc
    Call/SMS Alerts
    Clock
    Instrument Console: Digital
    Bluetooth Connectivity: Bluetooth
    Mobile Application
    Seat Type: Single
    Battery Capacity: 12V / 8AH
    Low Battery Indicator
    ABS: Dual Channel
    Body Graphics
    View More
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Images

    23 images
    View All Guerrilla 450 Images

    Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Colours

    Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 is available in the 5 Colours in India.

    Playa black
    Smoke silver
    Brava blue
    Gold dip
    Yellow ribbon

    Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Specifications and Features

    Max Power40.02 PS
    Body TypeRoadster Bikes
    Charging PointYes
    Mileage29.5 kmpl
    Mobile ConnectivityYes
    HeadlightLED
    Engine452 cc
    Max Speed140 kmph
    View all Guerrilla 450 specs and features

    Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 comparison with similar bikes

    Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450
    Yezdi Motorcycles Roadster
    Ola Electric Roadster Pro
    ₹2.39 Lakhs*
    ₹2.06 Lakhs*
    ₹2 Lakhs*
    Power
    40.02 PS
    Power
    29 PS
    Power
    -
    Torque
    40 Nm
    Torque
    29.40 Nm
    Torque
    -
    Engine
    452 cc
    Engine
    334 cc
    Engine
    -
    Kerb Weight
    185 kg
    Kerb Weight
    194 kg
    Kerb Weight
    -
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Disc
    Front Brake
    Double Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Rear Brake
    Disc
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Wheel Type
    Spoke
    Wheel Type
    Alloy
    Body Type
    Roadster Bikes
    Body Type
    Roadster Bikes
    Body Type
    Roadster Bikes
    Currently viewingGuerrilla 450 vs RoadsterGuerrilla 450 vs Roadster Pro
    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model.

    Royal Enfield Dealers in Delhi

    Delhi
    BNT MOTORS
    No B1/A15, Mohan Cooperative, New Delhi, Delhi 110042
    +91 - 9205699441
    Dua Auto
    A-12 Rajapuri, Opposite Sector 5 Dwarka, Uttam Naga., Delhi 110015
    +91 - 8291358641
    Kays Autos
    A - 6, Mahipalpur Extension, Main Vasant Kunj Road, New Delhi, Delhi 110009
    +91 - 9810433555
    Kinematics Marketing Co
    A-8, Gujranwala Town Part 1 G.T. Karnal Road., Delhi 110005
    LAMBA ENTERPRISES PRIVATE LIMITED
    Karol Bagh , Shop No 1234/4 , Pyare Lal Road, Naiwala, Delhi 110015
    +91 - 9956134841
    Lamba Enterprises Pvt Ltd.
    D/E 35, Rama Road Industrial Area, Najafgarh Road., Delhi 110018
    +91 - 9956134841
    See All Royal Enfield Dealers in Delhi

    Popular Royal Enfield Bikes

    Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 EMI

    Select Variant:
    Analogue
    452 cc | 40.02 PS @ 8000 rpm
    ₹ 2.39 Lakhs*
    Analogue
    452 cc | 40.02 PS @ 8000 rpm
    ₹2.39 Lakhs*
    Dash
    452 cc | 40.02 PS @ 8000 rpm
    ₹2.49 Lakhs*
    Flash
    452 cc | 40.02 PS @ 8000 rpm
    ₹2.54 Lakhs*
    EMI ₹4359.59/ month
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Customise EMI

    Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 User Reviews & Ratings

    5
    1 Ratings & Reviews
    1 & above
    0
    2 & above
    0
    3 & above
    0
    4 & above
    0
    5 rating
    1
    This is perfect highway bike .
    I have been using this bike since past 3 month . The bike is super for long drive very comfortable for long ride.By: Raj Joshi (Oct 19, 2024)
    Read Full Review

