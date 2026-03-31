Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Apex first ride review: This is not your typical RE

Royal Enfield’s Guerrilla 450 was already a departure from the brand’s traditional laid-back DNA, but the new Apex variant takes that shift a step further. Positioned as a sharper, more road-focused iteration, the Apex isn’t about adding more power, but about changing the way the motorcycle feels beneath you.

With revised ergonomics, stickier road-biased tyres, and subtle design tweaks, it promises a more involved and aggressive riding experience without straying too far from the Guerrilla’s core character. So, does it deliver on its promise? We rode the motorcycle on the twisty roads of Guwahati to find out.

The handlebar of the Guerrilla 450 are now made of aluminium.

What are the changes with the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Apex?

The Apex is the sportier version of the Guerrilla 450. Primarily, the handlebar is now made of aluminium and sits 56 mm lower and 57 mm further away from the rider. As a result, the riding triangle is more aggressive, with the rider having to hunch down slightly. On long rides, this does put some strain on the palms, but it isn’t overly aggressive since the footpeg position remains unchanged. This revised riding position also translates into better control in the corners.

Then there are the new tyres sourced from Vredestein, called the Centauro STs. These road-biased tyres significantly improve grip levels over the Ceats. The Vredesteins offer better feedback through the handlebar, allowing you to push the bike harder in corners. You can clearly feel what the front end is doing, which builds confidence, especially on fast sweepers and tighter bends.

Braking performance has also improved. There were instances where I entered a corner a bit too fast, and under braking, the tyres would begin to wash out. However, the moment I eased off the brakes, the motorcycle would regain composure. These are the tyres the Guerrilla should have had from the beginning, as they truly allow the rider to exploit its full potential.

At the rear, there is a new cowl that makes the Guerrilla 450 a single-seater. The cowl is removable, though.

Finally, there are the cosmetic changes. The Apex gets a short flyscreen up front that seems inspired by the Scram 440. Personally, it doesn’t integrate very well with the overall design, and I prefer how the Guerrilla looks without it. There is also a removable rear cowl that covers the passenger seat. The Apex is offered in three colour schemes: Apex Red, Apex Black, and Apex Green.

The Guerrilla 450 Apex comes with a more aggressive riding triangle.

How does the engine on the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Apex perform?

There are no changes to the engine. It continues with the same Sherpa 450 unit, a 452 cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine producing 40 PS and 40 Nm. It remains an eager motor that loves chasing the redline.

The torque spread is strong above 3,000 rpm, but below that, you will need to downshift as the engine feels slightly strained at lower revs. Even at 100 kmph, there is enough pep left in the engine that when you twist the throttle, the Guerrilla picks up immediately.

There are two riding modes on offer: Street and Sport, and these are now retained even after switching off the motorcycle. Earlier, they were called Eco and Performance.

In Street mode, vibrations are better controlled, making it more suitable for daily city duties, including traffic lights and bumper-to-bumper traffic. It also helps in extracting better fuel efficiency.

Sport mode is where the Guerrilla comes alive. It feels more aggressive, encouraging you to ride faster, and the throttle response becomes noticeably sharper, which might feel intimidating for newer riders. However, vibrations begin to creep in around 5,000 rpm and persist till the redline. While they add to the character, the bigger issue is the rearview mirrors, which start vibrating excessively and become almost unusable.

The Guerrilla 450 gets stickier tyres that are road-biased.

The gearbox is a slick-shifting 6-speed unit. However, there is still no quickshifter on offer. The clutch action isn’t the lightest, but it isn’t heavy either.

How’s the ride and handling of the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Apex?

When it comes to handling, the Guerrilla 450 Apex feels sharper and more engaging than before. The updated riding triangle puts you in a more aggressive stance, which immediately translates into better control when pushing the bike through corners.

Direction changes feel quicker, and the bike now holds its line with greater precision. It feels planted, predictable, and far more eager to be ridden hard.

I am not a fan of how the front flyscreen looks. RE is also not offering fork gaitors as standard.

On the ride quality front, it strikes a good balance. The suspension is firm enough to support spirited riding without feeling overly stiff on everyday roads. It absorbs most bumps and undulations without unsettling the chassis.

At lower speeds, sharper edges from bad patches are still noticeable, but as speeds increase, the bike smoothens out and feels more composed.

Overall, the Guerrilla 450 Apex delivers a ride that is sporty without being punishing, making it more versatile than expected.

What are the features of the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Apex?

There are no changes to the feature list. It continues to offer LED lighting, a Type C charging port, hazard lights, and a TFT cluster first seen on the Himalayan 450. The display shows a wide range of information and supports Google Maps via the Royal Enfield app.

The engine on offer continues to be the same 450 cc Sherpa unit that we have experienced on the Himalayan 450.

The application itself has received several updates. Riders can now lock their Android phones while full-screen navigation continues to function. The system also features intelligent auto-lock and auto-wakeup functions, while performance has been optimised to improve battery efficiency and reduce device heating.

Instant Route Sharing across social and messaging platforms has also been introduced. Riders can import GPX files or routes directly from Google Maps and benefit from persistent navigation that resumes journeys from where they left off. Quick access to saved locations like home and office has also been added.

The app now offers a unified global experience with a single application for users worldwide. The joystick to control the instrument cluster is still present, although it remains slightly finicky to use. The brand still hasn’t added cruise control or traction control.

The new handlebar gives a sportier riding triangle that gives more control to the rider in the corners.

What’s the verdict on the Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Apex?

If I were in the market for the Guerrilla, I would still consider buying the standard version and swapping the Ceat tyres for Vredesteins, mainly because I prefer a slightly more upright riding posture. However, the story isn’t that simple.

At its current price of ₹2.49 lakh, the Apex is incredibly tempting. It offers sharper dynamics without compromising everyday usability. This is partly because Royal Enfield is currently absorbing the GST 2.0 impact on motorcycles above 350 cc as part of its 125-year celebration.

Eventually, prices are expected to rise, likely to around ₹2.67 lakh ex-showroom. But at the current price point, the Guerrilla Apex presents strong value.

If you want a more aggressive and engaging version of the Guerrilla straight from the factory, the Apex makes a compelling case.

And yes, the Guerrilla still doesn’t feel like a typical Royal Enfield. That’s exactly what makes it special.

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