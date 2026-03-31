|Engine
|452 cc
The Guerrilla 450 APEX-Red, is listed at ₹2.92 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Guerrilla 450 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Guerrilla 450 APEX-Red is available in 7 colour options: Brava Blue, Peix Bronze, Shadow Ash, Apex Black, Apex Green, Apex Red, Twilight Blue.
The Guerrilla 450 APEX-Red is powered by a 452 cc engine.
In the Guerrilla 450's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Harley-Davidson X440 T priced ₹2.79 Lakhs or the Triumph Speed 400 priced ₹2.32 Lakhs.
The Guerrilla 450 APEX-Red has Low Battery Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Low Fuel Indicator, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest, USB Charging Port and Display.