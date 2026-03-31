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Guerrilla 450PriceMileageSpecifications
Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Front Right View
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Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Left View
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Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Right View
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Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Rear Left View
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Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Rear Right View
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Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Front View
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Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Dash-Shadow Ash-Smoke Silver-Peix Bronze

4.2 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
3.11 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Key Specs
Engine452 cc
View all Guerrilla 450 specs and features

Guerrilla 450 Dash-Shadow Ash-Smoke Silver-Peix Bronze

Guerrilla 450 Dash-Shadow Ash-Smoke Silver-Peix Bronze Prices

The Guerrilla 450 Dash-Shadow Ash-Smoke Silver-Peix Bronze, is listed at ₹3.11 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Guerrilla 450 Dash-Shadow Ash-Smoke Silver-Peix Bronze Mileage

All variants of the Guerrilla 450 offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Guerrilla 450 Dash-Shadow Ash-Smoke Silver-Peix Bronze Colours

The Guerrilla 450 Dash-Shadow Ash-Smoke Silver-Peix Bronze is available in 7 colour options: Brava Blue, Peix Bronze, Shadow Ash, Apex Black, Apex Green, Apex Red, Twilight Blue.

Guerrilla 450 Dash-Shadow Ash-Smoke Silver-Peix Bronze Engine and Transmission

The Guerrilla 450 Dash-Shadow Ash-Smoke Silver-Peix Bronze is powered by a 452 cc engine.

Guerrilla 450 Dash-Shadow Ash-Smoke Silver-Peix Bronze vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Guerrilla 450's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Harley-Davidson X440 T priced ₹2.79 Lakhs or the Triumph Speed 400 priced ₹2.32 Lakhs.

Guerrilla 450 Dash-Shadow Ash-Smoke Silver-Peix Bronze Specs & Features

The Guerrilla 450 Dash-Shadow Ash-Smoke Silver-Peix Bronze has Low Battery Indicator, Call/SMS Alerts, Low Fuel Indicator, Clock, Bluetooth Connectivity, Pass Switch, Passenger Footrest and USB Charging Port.

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Dash-Shadow Ash-Smoke Silver-Peix Bronze Price

Guerrilla 450 Dash-Shadow Ash-Smoke Silver-Peix Bronze

₹3.11 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
2,67,116
RTO
22,869
Insurance
21,493
On-Road Price in Delhi
3,11,478
EMI@6,695/mo
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Close

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Dash-Shadow Ash-Smoke Silver-Peix Bronze Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Dimensions and Capacity

Fuel Capacity
11 L
Length
2145 mm
Ground Clearance
169 mm
Wheelbase
1440 mm
Height
1125 mm
Kerb Weight
184 kg
Saddle Height
780 mm
Width
833 mm

Tyres and Brakes

ABS
Dual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
310 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-120/70-R17 Rear :-160/60-R17
Rear Brake Diameter
270 mm
Front Brake
Disc
Rear Brake
Disc

Mileage and Performance

Range
310 km
Max Speed
140 kmph

Engine and Transmission

Max Power
40.02 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
81.5 mm
Max Torque
40 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
452 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
Liquid Cooled, Single Cylinder, DOHC, 4 Valves
Cooling System
Liquid Cooled
Clutch
Wet Multiple, Slip & Assist
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4
Gear Box
6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Bore
84 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0

Chassis and Suspension

Body Graphics
Yes
Front Suspension
Telescopic Forks, 43 mm, Travel - 140 mm
Rear Suspension
Linkage Type Monoshock, Travel - 150 mm

Electricals, Motor & Battery

Battery Capacity
12V / 8 Ah
Low Battery Indicator
Yes
Tail Light
LED
Turn Signal Lamp
LED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes
Headlight
LED

Features and Safety

Riding Modes
Yes
Speedometer
Analogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes
Odometer
Digital
Fuel Gauge
Digital
Clock
Yes
Instrument Console
Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
Tachometer
Analogue
Tripmeter
Digital
Seat Type
Single
Console
Digital
Additional Features
Google Maps, Engine Management System
Pass Switch
Yes
Passenger Footrest
Yes
USB Charging Port
Yes
Display
4 Inch TFT Display
Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Dash-Shadow Ash-Smoke Silver-Peix Bronze EMI
EMI6,025 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
2,80,330
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
2,80,330
Interest Amount
81,193
Payable Amount
3,61,523

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 other Variants

Guerrilla 450 APEX-Red

₹2.92 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,49,194
RTO
21,436
Insurance
21,116
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,91,746
EMI@6,271/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Guerrilla 450 Dash-Twilight Blue

₹2.92 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,49,194
RTO
21,436
Insurance
21,116
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,91,746
EMI@6,271/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Guerrilla 450 APEX-Black and Green

₹3 Lakhs*On-Road Price
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Ex-Showroom-Price
2,56,387
RTO
22,011
Insurance
21,267
On-Road Price in Delhi
2,99,665
EMI@6,441/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Guerrilla 450 Flash-Brava Blue

₹3.17 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
2,72,479
RTO
23,298
Insurance
21,606
On-Road Price in Delhi
3,17,383
EMI@6,822/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Alternatives

Harley-Davidson X440 T

Harley-Davidson X440 T

2.79 Lakhs
Check OffersCheck Offers
Guerrilla 450vsX440 T
Triumph Speed 400

Triumph Speed 400

2.32 Lakhs
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Guerrilla 450vsSpeed 400
Royal Enfield Meteor 350

Royal Enfield Meteor 350

1.96 - 2.19 Lakhs
+2
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Guerrilla 450vsMeteor 350
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Ola Electric Roadster Pro

2 - 2.5 Lakhs
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