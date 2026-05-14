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Cars & Bikes Auto Two Wheelers Royal Enfield Sherpa Ft Mk2 Debuts At Fim Flat Track World Championship

Royal Enfield Sherpa FT Mk2 debuts at FIM Flat Track World Championship

By: Saptak Bardhan
| Updated on: 14 May 2026, 09:53 am
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Royal Enfield debuted the Sherpa FT Mk2, piloted by Gary Birtwistle, at the 2026 FIM Flat Track World Championship. Derived from the Guerrilla 450, the motorcycle features an enhanced 452cc engine.

Royal Enfield Sherpa FT Mk2
Royal Enfield Sherpa FT Mk2 boasts the Sherpa 452cc engine which powers the Himalayan and Guerilla
Royal Enfield Sherpa FT Mk2
Royal Enfield Sherpa FT Mk2 boasts the Sherpa 452cc engine which powers the Himalayan and Guerilla
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Eicher-owned entity Royal Enfield has made its debut with a Guerilla 450-derived motorcycle at the FIM Flat Track World Championship, making it the company’s first appearance in the competition. The company introduced the Sherpa FT Mk2 at the competition and will be piloted by Gary Birtwistle for the 2026 season. Birtwistle is a two-time British flat track champion and a three-time Twins Championship winner. He finished 20th overall in the opening round in Roden, which was held on May 9, but retired early in one of the final heats.

Royal Enfield Sherpa FT Mk2: Engine Specs

The Royal Enfield Sherpa FT Mk2 boasts the same engine as the Himalayan 450, which is powered by a Sherpa 452cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder engine producing 39.47 bhp and 40 Nm of peak torque in its stock avatar. While the engine specifications have been kept under wraps by the Eicher-owned entity, the Sherpa FT Mk2 is expected to receive a power bump, compared to the stock Himalayan 450 and Guerilla 450.

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The 2026 FIM Flat Track World Championship is a ten-part racing series, with its season finale set in Argentina in October. The 2026 season follows a larger format of 10 races, compared to the previous 6. The team still has nine more races to compete in while developing the Sherpa FT Mk2 and its engine to achieve optimal performance and results.

(Also Read: Nissan cuts losses for FY2026 amid weak sales and Chinese EV competition)

Royal Enfield: A Strong Global Automotive Presence

According to a recent report, Royal Enfield has been ranked the world’s third-strongest automotive brand. Moreover, it has moved ahead of global names, including Audi and Ferrari, with only Toyota and BMW ahead of the Eicher-owned entity. Moreover, the report gives the company a Brand Strength Index Score of 88.9 out of 100, with the brand value increasing by 30 per cent to $1.2 billion.

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First Published Date: 14 May 2026, 09:06 am IST

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