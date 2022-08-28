Urban Cruiser HyryderPriceSpecs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImagesAlternativesVariantsReviewsMileageDealersEMINewsVideos
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Front Left Side
View all Images

TOYOTA Urban Cruiser Hyryder

Launched in Sept 2022

4.3
33 Reviews
Review & Win ₹2000
₹11.14 - 19.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Get on road priceDelhi
Videos
Photos
Specs
Colours
Variants
Check Offers

Urban Cruiser Hyryder Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 1498.0 cc

Urban Cruiser Hyryder: 1462.0 - 1490.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 18.28 kmpl

Urban Cruiser Hyryder: 20.58 - 27.97 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 118.59 bhp

Urban Cruiser Hyryder: 87.0 - 102.0 bhp

View all Urban Cruiser Hyryder Specs and Features

About Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

Latest Update

  • Innova, Urban Cruiser Hyryder help Toyota finish 2024 with best ever sales. Check details
  • Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder crosses one lakh sales mark. Check details

    • Introduction

     Read More
    Visual Comparison
    Choose a model from the dropdown below to visually compare its features with Urban Cruiser Hyryder.
    VS
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Select a feature you want to compare:
    Rear Right Side
    Knob Selector
    Headlight
    Infotainment System Main Menu
    Instrument Cluster
    Gear Shifter
    View more
    Tap here to expand
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Variants
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder price starts at ₹ 11.14 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 19.99 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Toyota Read More
    Filter variants by:
    All
    Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
    CNG
    Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
    Manual
    Automatic
    13 Variants Available
    E NeoDrive₹11.14 Lakhs*
    1462 cc
    Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Check Offers
    S NeoDrive₹12.81 Lakhs*
    1462 cc
    Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
    Manual
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Check Offers
    S E-CNG₹13.71 Lakhs*
    1462 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Cruise Control
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Check Offers
    S AT NeoDrive₹14.01 Lakhs*
    1462 cc
    Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
    Automatic
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Cruise Control
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Check Offers
    G NeoDrive₹14.49 Lakhs*
    1462 cc
    Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
    Manual
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Cruise Control
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Check Offers
    G E-CNG₹15.59 Lakhs*
    1462 cc
    CNG
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Cruise Control
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Check Offers
    G AT NeoDrive₹15.69 Lakhs*
    1462 cc
    Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
    Automatic
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Cruise Control
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    View More
    Check Offers
    V NeoDrive₹16.04 Lakhs*
    1462 cc
    Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
    Manual
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    Seat Upholstery: Artificial Leather
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Cruise Control
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    View More
    Check Offers
    S Hybrid₹16.66 Lakhs*
    1490 cc
    Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
    Automatic
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Artificial Leather
    View More
    Check Offers
    V AT Neo Drive₹17.24 Lakhs*
    1462 cc
    Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
    Automatic
    Parking Assist: 360 Camera
    Instrument Cluster: TFT
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Artificial Leather
    View More
    Check Offers
    V AWD NeoDrive₹17.54 Lakhs*
    1462 cc
    Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
    Manual
    Parking Assist: 360 Degree Camera
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Heads Up Display (HUD)
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Cruise Control
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Artificial Leather
    View More
    Check Offers
    G Hybrid₹18.69 Lakhs*
    1490 cc
    Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
    Automatic
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Wireless Charger
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Artificial Leather
    View More
    Check Offers
    V Hybrid₹19.99 Lakhs*
    1490 cc
    Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
    Automatic
    Ventilated Seats: Front only
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Panoramic Sunroof
    Wireless Charger
    GPS Navigation System
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Hill Hold Control
    Seat Upholstery: Artificial Leather
    View More
    Check Offers

    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Brochure

    Download brochure for:
    • Colours & Specs
    • Detailed info on specs & features

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Expert Review

    4 out of 5

    Pros

    Strong Hybrid technologyStylish looks

    Cons

    Drive lacks enthusiasmCompromised boot space

    Toyota manufactures some of the best SUVs anywhere in the world. Period. Some of its models are so popular and such is the cult status that in few markets, the brand had to make customers sign on a dotted line saying they won't sell their purchases in the pre-owned market before a certain period of time. Here in India, the Fortuner may be no Land Cruiser but the ageless wonder has stood the test of time and remains a prolific seller along with the Innova Crysta. But go segments lower down and Toyota Kirloskar Motor has been unable to crack the code in the market here. The Yaris was an utter failure while the Urban Cruiser sub-compact SUV - for all its strengths - is a fringe player at best. And the Japanese appear to have had just about enough silently watching the smaller SUV space grow exponentially and as such, is now ready and raring with its Urban Cruiser Hyryder mid-size SUV model.

    (Also see | More pics of Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is ready to take on Indian roads)

    READ MORE

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Images

    21 images
    View All Urban Cruiser Hyryder Images

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Colours

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is available in the 8 Colours in India.

    Gaming grey
    Speedy blue
    Cafe white
    Enticing silver
    Cave black
    Midnight black
    Sportin red
    Enticing silver with midnight black

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Specifications and Features

    Rear AC VentsYes
    Body TypeSUV
    AirbagsYes
    Keyless EntryYes
    Mileage27.97 kmpl
    Engine1462-1490 cc
    Fuel TypeHybrid (Electric + Petrol),CNG
    SunroofYes
    View all Urban Cruiser Hyryder specs and features

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder comparison with similar cars

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
    Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara
    Maruti Suzuki XL6
    Mahindra Scorpio Classic
    Mahindra Thar
    Mahindra Marazzo
    MG Astor
    Honda Elevate
    Skoda Kushaq
    Volkswagen Taigun
    Kia Carens
    ₹11.14 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹11.19 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹11.61 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹13.62 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹11.5 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹14.59 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹10 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹11.91 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹10.99 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹11.7 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    ₹10.6 Lakhs*
    Check Offers
    User Rating
    4.6
    33 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.4
    31 Reviews
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    4.8
    4 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.3
    109 Reviews
    User Rating
    5.0
    1 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.1
    3 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.4
    45 Reviews
    User Rating
    -
    User Rating
    4.8
    1 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.3
    2 Reviews
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    2
    Airbags
    2
    Airbags
    2
    Airbags
    2
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    4/5
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    4/5
    Safety Rating*
    5/5
    Safety Rating*
    5/5
    Safety Rating*
    3/5
    Power
    91 bhp
    Power
    91 bhp
    Power
    102 bhp
    Power
    130 bhp
    Power
    130 bhp
    Power
    121 bhp
    Power
    138 bhp
    Power
    119 bhp
    Power
    148 bhp
    Power
    148 bhp
    Power
    113 bhp
    Torque
    122 Nm
    Torque
    122 Nm
    Torque
    137 Nm
    Torque
    300 Nm
    Torque
    300 Nm
    Torque
    300 Nm
    Torque
    220 Nm
    Torque
    145 Nm
    Torque
    250 Nm
    Torque
    250 Nm
    Torque
    250 Nm
    Ground Clearance
    -
    Ground Clearance
    210 mm
    Ground Clearance
    -
    Ground Clearance
    209 mm
    Ground Clearance
    226 mm
    Ground Clearance
    -
    Ground Clearance
    -
    Ground Clearance
    -
    Ground Clearance
    188 mm
    Ground Clearance
    188 mm
    Ground Clearance
    195 mm
    Length
    4365 mm
    Length
    4345 mm
    Length
    4445 mm
    Length
    4456 mm
    Length
    3985 mm
    Length
    4585
    Length
    4323 mm
    Length
    4312 mm
    Length
    4225 mm
    Length
    4221 mm
    Length
    4540 mm
    Height
    1645 mm
    Height
    1645 mm
    Height
    1700 mm
    Height
    1995 mm
    Height
    1844 mm
    Height
    1774
    Height
    1650 mm
    Height
    1650 mm
    Height
    1612 mm
    Height
    1612 mm
    Height
    1708 mm
    Width
    1795 mm
    Width
    1795 mm
    Width
    1775 mm
    Width
    1820 mm
    Width
    1820 mm
    Width
    1866
    Width
    1809 mm
    Width
    1790 mm
    Width
    1760 mm
    Width
    1760 mm
    Width
    1800 mm
    Turning Radius
    5.4 metres
    Turning Radius
    5.4 metres
    Turning Radius
    5.2 metres
    Turning Radius
    5.4 metres
    Turning Radius
    -
    Turning Radius
    5.25
    Turning Radius
    5.6 metres
    Turning Radius
    5.2 metres
    Turning Radius
    5.3 metres
    Turning Radius
    5.05 metres
    Turning Radius
    -
    Boot Space
    -
    Boot Space
    265 litres
    Boot Space
    209 litres
    Boot Space
    -
    Boot Space
    -
    Boot Space
    190
    Boot Space
    488 litres
    Boot Space
    458 litres
    Boot Space
    385 litres
    Boot Space
    385 litres
    Boot Space
    216 litres
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    MUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    MUV
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Currently viewingUrban Cruiser Hyryder vs Grand VitaraUrban Cruiser Hyryder vs XL6Urban Cruiser Hyryder vs Scorpio ClassicUrban Cruiser Hyryder vs TharUrban Cruiser Hyryder vs MarazzoUrban Cruiser Hyryder vs AstorUrban Cruiser Hyryder vs ElevateUrban Cruiser Hyryder vs KushaqUrban Cruiser Hyryder vs TaigunUrban Cruiser Hyryder vs Carens
    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model. Safety Ratings mentioned are the Global NCAP Safety Ratings (Adult Occupancy).

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Mileage

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder in India is available in Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) & CNG variants. Average mileage of Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder's petrol variant is 21.12 kmpl (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder E NeoDrive comes with a 45 litres fuel tank.
    Select Variant:
    All
    Select Variant
    E NeoDrive
    S NeoDrive
    S E-CNG
    S AT NeoDrive
    G NeoDrive
    G E-CNG
    G AT NeoDrive
    V NeoDrive
    S Hybrid
    V AT Neo Drive
    V AWD NeoDrive
    G Hybrid
    V Hybrid
    Fuel Type
    Transmission
    Mileage
    Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol)
    Manual
    21.12 kmpl

    Toyota Dealers in Delhi

    Delhi
    Espirit Toyota
    Plot No. F-7, Mohan Cooperative Industrial Estate, Blockb-1, New Delhi, Delhi 110044
    +91 - 7290095001
    Galaxy Toyota
    9A-Ring Road, Lajpat Nagar - IV, Opposite Moolchand Medicity., New Delhi, Delhi 110024
    +91 - 9582940202
    Galaxy Toyota
    Plot No. 23, Sector 20, Near Sector 9, Dwarka, Metro Station, New Delhi, Delhi 110075
    +91 - 7838193193
    Uttam Toyota
    No. 95, Industrial Area, F I E, Patparganj, New Delhi, Delhi 110092
    +91 - 8929613993
    Espirit Toyota
    A-47, MCIE, Delhi, Mathura Road, New Delhi, Delhi 110044
    +91 - 7290095002
    Galaxy Toyota
    A-Block,Plot-Ii, Outer Ring Road, Shalimar District Centre Shalimar Place, Near Rohini Jail, New Delhi, Delhi 110088
    +91 - 9643100263
    See All Toyota Dealers in Delhi

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Videos

    Toyota Urban Cruiser HyRyder: First Drive Review
    28 Aug 2022

    Popular Toyota Cars

    View all Toyota Cars
    View all Upcoming Toyota Cars

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder EMI

    Select Variant:
    E NeoDrive
    950 Km
    ₹ 11.14 Lakhs*
    Select Variant
    E NeoDrive
    950 Km
    ₹11.14 Lakhs*
    S NeoDrive
    950 Km
    ₹12.81 Lakhs*
    S E-CNG
    1463 Km
    ₹13.71 Lakhs*
    S AT NeoDrive
    926 Km
    ₹14.01 Lakhs*
    G NeoDrive
    950 Km
    ₹14.49 Lakhs*
    G E-CNG
    1463 Km
    ₹15.59 Lakhs*
    G AT NeoDrive
    926 Km
    ₹15.69 Lakhs*
    V NeoDrive
    950 Km
    ₹16.04 Lakhs*
    S Hybrid
    1490 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic
    ₹16.66 Lakhs*
    V AT Neo Drive
    1462 cc | Mild Hybrid(Electric + Petrol) | Automatic
    ₹17.24 Lakhs*
    V AWD NeoDrive
    872 Km
    ₹17.54 Lakhs*
    G Hybrid
    1490 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic
    ₹18.69 Lakhs*
    V Hybrid
    1490 cc | Hybrid (Electric + Petrol) | Automatic
    ₹19.99 Lakhs*
    EMI ₹20035.21/ month
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Customise EMI

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder User Reviews & Ratings

    4.33
    33 Ratings & Reviews
    1 & above
    0
    2 & above
    0
    3 & above
    4
    4 & above
    14
    5 rating
    15
    Write a Review
    Perfect look
    I think this is a great feature and overall a fantastic vehicle. It's a new-generation car with the option of both petrol and electric, offering more choices for today's driversBy: Ajit Singh Kalam (Nov 5, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Perfect highway breast
    Good looking and engine quality good , 100% safe and secure this car. I like this type of car great carBy: PRAFULLA TAJAN (Oct 30, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    It's amazing car
    Good and comfortable to view seat and dashboard is amazing, and backend is very satisfying, look is amazing..By: Jitendra Saini (Oct 28, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Perfect and smoothly running on the highway
    This bike is beautifully designed, with a sleek and fit profile and an attractive color. It?s a stunning highway cruiser with beastly looks, perfect for those who want style and performance on the roadBy: Ranjit Naik (Oct 28, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Perfect running
    Very excellent vehicle. I like it very much. Colours is laso good. And the driving experience is very well.By: Arifa (Oct 7, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Modern queen toyota cruiser
    It's look is very modern and designing and its features are very cool as its price it is more worthy and I like it very muchBy: Surya (Sept 24, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Best Car for Features & Safety
    The car is amazing, truly the number one car. It?s worth the money, offering incredible features, excellent comfort, and top-notch safety. This is the only car that has all the features you could want.By: Teja (Sept 21, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Perfect drive for highvey and village roads
    This Toyota urban cruiser car is the best car in this segment and best designing and best mileage and safety and low maintenance. This car is best for middle class familyBy: Suryakant (Sept 20, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Overall perfect
    Best car in this segment. Good design and awesome feature with great comfort and last but not least high performance with great mileage.By: Ujjwal (Sept 19, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Perfect highway cruiser with best look
    Toyota cars boast a stunning appearance with top-class safety features, premium design, and an elegant color combination.By: Alam (Sept 19, 2024)
    Read Full Review
    Read all Reviews

    Explore Other Options

    SUV Cars
    SUV Cars Under 15 Lakhs
    Hybrid Cars
    CNG Cars
    Cars With Sunroof
    Upcoming SUV Cars
    Best Mileage Cars
    Automatic Cars
    Cars & BikesNew CarsToyota CarsToyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder