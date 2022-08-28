Introduction

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder has revolutionised the compact SUV segment since its launch in India. Blending advanced design, hybrid technology, and a comprehensive feature list, this vehicle stands out as a compelling choice for modern drivers. This article will delve into the various aspects of the 2022 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, exploring its pricing, launch date, variants, features, specifications, safety measures, and competition.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Price:

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is available at a competitive price range, starting from ₹11.14 lakh to ₹19.99 lakh (both ex-showroom).

When was the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder launched?

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder was officially launched in mid-2022. Positioned as an advanced, electrified SUV, it marks Toyota's entry into the competitive B-SUV segment in India. This model leverages advanced hybrid technology while catering to the increasing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles in the market.

How many variants and colour options of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder are available?

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is offered in a variety of configurations, making it adaptable to a wide range of customer needs. This SUV comes in multiple variants which span petrol (NEODRIVE), hybrid, and CNG options. The main trim options available are E, S, G, and V. The CNG variants are limited to the S and G trims while the the e-drive hybrid variants get an additional V trim option.

In terms of colour options, buyers have the option to select from several vibrant shades. Its exterior colour palette features seven mono-tone shades: Cave Black, Sportin Red, Speedy Blue, Enticing Silver, Café White, Gaming Grey, and Midnight Black. Additionally, there are four dual-tone colour themes that enhance its aesthetic appeal.

What features are available in the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder?

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is loaded with features that enhance comfort, convenience, and driving pleasure. Notable functionalities include: LED projector headlamps and twin LED daytime running lamps, a spacious and well-designed cabin with ample headroom, high-end infotainment system integrated with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a digital driver display and a comprehensive heads-up display (HUD), advanced connectivity features and over 55 connected functions, a panoramic sunroof for an enriched seating experience, and a 360-degree camera for improved parking assistance

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder?

The heart of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder lies in its powerful engine options. It comes equipped with:- A 1.5-litre K-Series engine delivering a robust output of 100 bhp and torque of 135 Nm.- An advanced Self Charging Strong Hybrid Engine that combines a petrol engine and an electric motor together producing 114 bhp with a torque output of 141 Nm. This hybrid powertrain promotes efficient fuel consumption and a smooth driving experience. Transmission types include a 5-speed manual and a 6-speed automatic, with both 2WD and AWD available for select variants.

What is the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder's mileage?

An important consideration for any vehicle buyer, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder boasts impressive fuel efficiency ratings. The hybrid variant claims to deliver a remarkable 27.97 kmpl. In comparison, the petrol-driven models achieve commendable mileage, making this SUV an ideal choice for both city driving and long-distance travel.

What is the ground clearance and boot space of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder?

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder has a ground clearance of approximately 210 mm, making it well-suited for tackling various terrains. Whether navigating city streets or off-road paths, this SUV provides a smooth ride. Additionally, it comes with a boot space of 373 litres, which is generous for its category. This ample boot capacity enables easy storage of luggage and other commodities for family outings or travel.

What is the seating capacity of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder?

Designed with comfort in mind, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder comfortably accommodates five passengers. The spacious inner cabin reflects Toyota's commitment to passenger comfort, providing ample legroom and headroom for all occupants, making it a perfect choice for family journeys.

What are the safety features of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder?

Safety is paramount in the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, integrating a range of advanced features including:- Six airbags for enhanced occupant safety- Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)- Hill Hold Control and Advanced Body Structure- Rear parking sensors to assist with manoeuvring- Electronic Brake AssistAll these features contribute to reinforcing the vehicle's safety profile, ensuring peace of mind for drivers and passengers alike.

What cars does the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder rival in its segment?

In the competitive landscape of compact SUVs, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder goes head-to-head with several formidable rivals, such as: Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, MG Astor, Skoda Kushaq, and Volkswagen Taigun.