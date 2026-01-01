|Engine
|1462 cc
|Mileage
|20.58 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Manual
The Urban Cruiser Hyryder V Aero Black Edition, equipped with a 1.5L K and Manual, is listed at ₹34.22 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 20.58 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Urban Cruiser Hyryder V Aero Black Edition is available in 8 colour options: Gaming Grey, Speedy Blue, Cafe White, Enticing Silver, Cave Black, Midnight Black, Sportin Red, Enticing Silver With Midnight Black.
The Urban Cruiser Hyryder V Aero Black Edition is powered by a 1462 cc engine mated to a Manual. This unit makes 102 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 136.8 Nm @ 4400 rpm of torque.
In the Urban Cruiser Hyryder's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MG Hector priced between ₹11.99 Lakhs - 19.19 Lakhs or the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara priced between ₹10.77 Lakhs - 19.72 Lakhs.
The Urban Cruiser Hyryder V Aero Black Edition has Smart Drive Information, Parking Sensors, Gear Indicator, Child Safety Lock, Body-Coloured Bumpers, One Touch -Down, Car Light Flashing & Honking via App, Remote Engine Start/Stop, Emergency Call Button and Service Reminder Via App.