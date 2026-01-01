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Urban Cruiser HyryderPriceMileageSpecifications
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Front Right Side
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Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Grille
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Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder V Aero Black Edition

4 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
34.22 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
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Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Key Specs
Engine1462 cc
Mileage20.58 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
View all Urban Cruiser Hyryder specs and features

Urban Cruiser Hyryder V Aero Black Edition

Urban Cruiser Hyryder V Aero Black Edition Prices

The Urban Cruiser Hyryder V Aero Black Edition, equipped with a 1.5L K and Manual, is listed at ₹34.22 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Urban Cruiser Hyryder V Aero Black Edition Mileage

All variants of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 20.58 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Urban Cruiser Hyryder V Aero Black Edition Colours

The Urban Cruiser Hyryder V Aero Black Edition is available in 8 colour options: Gaming Grey, Speedy Blue, Cafe White, Enticing Silver, Cave Black, Midnight Black, Sportin Red, Enticing Silver With Midnight Black.

Urban Cruiser Hyryder V Aero Black Edition Engine and Transmission

The Urban Cruiser Hyryder V Aero Black Edition is powered by a 1462 cc engine mated to a Manual. This unit makes 102 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 136.8 Nm @ 4400 rpm of torque.

Urban Cruiser Hyryder V Aero Black Edition vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Urban Cruiser Hyryder's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MG Hector priced between ₹11.99 Lakhs - 19.19 Lakhs or the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara priced between ₹10.77 Lakhs - 19.72 Lakhs.

Urban Cruiser Hyryder V Aero Black Edition Specs & Features

The Urban Cruiser Hyryder V Aero Black Edition has Smart Drive Information, Parking Sensors, Gear Indicator, Child Safety Lock, Body-Coloured Bumpers, One Touch -Down, Car Light Flashing & Honking via App, Remote Engine Start/Stop, Emergency Call Button and Service Reminder Via App.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder V Aero Black Edition Price

Urban Cruiser Hyryder V Aero Black Edition

₹34.22 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,73,999
RTO
16,73,999
Insurance
74,362
On-Road Price in Delhi
34,22,360
EMI@73,560/mo
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Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder V Aero Black Edition Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
1.5L K
Driving Range
950 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
136.8 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Mileage (ARAI)
20.58 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
102 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Turbocharger/Supercharger
No
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.4 metres
Spare Wheel
No
Front Tyres
215 / 60 R17
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Yes
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam
Rear Tyres
215 / 60 R17

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4365 mm
Wheelbase
2600 mm
Height
1795 mm
Width
1645 mm

Mobile Application Features

Auto Crash Alert
No
Smart Drive Information
Yes
Car Light Flashing & Honking via App
Yes
Remote AC: On / Off via App
No
Remote Engine Start/Stop
Yes
Emergency Call Button
Yes
Service Reminder Via App
Yes
Remote Sunroof: Open / Close via App
No
Anti Theft Immobilisation
Yes
Alexa Compatibility
No

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Parking Sensors
Yes
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control; Single Zone Front-row AC zone; Common Fan Speed Control Front AC fan speed control; Rear AC vents; Common Fan Speed Control Rear AC fan speed control
Heater
Yes
Cruise Control
Yes
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Yes
Rear AC
Yes

Instrumentation

Shift Indicator
No
Gear Indicator
Yes
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
Yes
Average Fuel Consumption
Average fuel consumption; Distance to empty; Low fuel level warning; Instantaneous fuel consumption
Clock
Yes
Door Ajar Warning
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Yes

Exterior

Rub - Strips
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Body Kit
Unibody/Monocoque Frame

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
One Touch -Down
Yes
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Scuff Plates
No
Door Pockets
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch - Up
Yes
Rear Wiper
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Yes

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Third Row Cup Holders
No

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Daytime Running Lights
Yes
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
Yes
Fog Lights
No
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
5 Years / 100000 Km
Battery Warranty (Years)
5 Years / 100000 Km

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Voice Command
Yes

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes

Braking & Traction

Differential Lock
No
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Safety

Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver; Front Passenger; 2 Curtain; Driver Side; Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
No
Overspeed Warning
Yes
ADAS
No
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way electrically adjustable + 2 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Electric); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Electric); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual); Seat Height: Up / Down (Electric); Seat Base Angle: Up / Down (Electric)
Split Third Row Seat
No
Head-rests
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable; Seat: Forward / Back (Manual); Backrest Tilt: Forward / Back (Manual); Headrest: Up / Down (Manual)
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Driver Armrest
Yes
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder V Aero Black Edition EMI
EMI66,204 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
30,80,124
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
30,80,124
Interest Amount
8,92,109
Payable Amount
39,72,233

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder other Variants

Urban Cruiser Hyryder E NeoDrive

₹12.69 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
11,31,000
RTO
1,25,730
Insurance
12,555
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,69,285
EMI@27,282/mo
Add to Compare
Close

Urban Cruiser Hyryder S NeoDrive

₹14.71 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,82,000
RTO
1,40,830
Insurance
47,673
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,70,503
EMI@31,607/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Urban Cruiser Hyryder S E-CNG

₹15.72 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,71,000
RTO
1,49,730
Insurance
51,520
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,72,250
EMI@33,794/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Urban Cruiser Hyryder S AT NeoDrive

₹16.22 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,17,000
RTO
1,54,330
Insurance
50,447
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,21,777
EMI@34,858/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Urban Cruiser Hyryder G (O) NeoDrive

₹17 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,87,000
RTO
1,61,330
Insurance
51,910
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,00,240
EMI@36,545/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Urban Cruiser Hyryder G Opt Aero Black Edition

₹17.44 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,18,999
RTO
1,55,899
Insurance
68,658
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,43,556
EMI@37,476/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Urban Cruiser Hyryder G E-CNG

₹17.98 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,72,000
RTO
1,69,830
Insurance
55,969
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,97,799
EMI@38,642/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Urban Cruiser Hyryder G (O) AT NeoDrive

₹18.47 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,18,000
RTO
1,74,430
Insurance
54,832
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,47,262
EMI@39,705/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Urban Cruiser Hyryder V NeoDrive

₹18.74 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,42,000
RTO
1,76,830
Insurance
55,321
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,74,151
EMI@40,283/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Urban Cruiser Hyryder G Opt Aero Black Edition AT

₹18.92 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,49,999
RTO
1,68,999
Insurance
73,479
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,92,477
EMI@40,677/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Urban Cruiser Hyryder V NeoDrive Dual Tone

₹18.97 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,62,000
RTO
1,78,830
Insurance
55,751
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,96,581
EMI@40,765/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Urban Cruiser Hyryder S Hybrid

₹19.58 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,18,000
RTO
1,84,430
Insurance
55,954
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,58,384
EMI@42,093/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Urban Cruiser Hyryder V AT Neo Drive

₹20.14 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,67,000
RTO
1,89,330
Insurance
58,028
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,14,358
EMI@43,296/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Urban Cruiser Hyryder V AT NeoDrive Dual Tone

₹20.37 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,87,000
RTO
1,91,330
Insurance
58,460
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,36,790
EMI@43,779/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Urban Cruiser Hyryder V Aero Black Edition AT

₹20.62 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,98,999
RTO
1,83,899
Insurance
78,962
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,61,860
EMI@44,317/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Urban Cruiser Hyryder G (O) Hybrid

₹21.94 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,24,000
RTO
2,05,030
Insurance
64,877
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,93,907
EMI@47,156/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Urban Cruiser Hyryder G (O) Hybrid Dual Tone

₹22.40 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,44,000
RTO
2,10,400
Insurance
85,567
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,39,967
EMI@48,146/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Urban Cruiser Hyryder G Opt Aero Black Edition HYBRID

₹22.40 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,55,999
RTO
1,99,599
Insurance
84,740
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,40,338
EMI@48,154/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Urban Cruiser Hyryder V Hybrid

₹22.87 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,99,000
RTO
1,99,900
Insurance
87,591
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,86,991
EMI@49,156/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Urban Cruiser Hyryder V Hybrid Dual Tone

₹23.10 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
20,19,000
RTO
2,01,900
Insurance
88,327
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,09,727
EMI@49,645/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Urban Cruiser Hyryder V Aero Black Edition HYBRID

₹23.26 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
20,30,999
RTO
2,07,099
Insurance
87,500
On-Road Price in Delhi
23,25,598
EMI@49,986/mo
Add to Compare
View breakup

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Alternatives

MG Hector

MG Hector

11.99 - 19.19 Lakhs
Urban Cruiser HyrydervsHector
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

10.77 - 19.72 Lakhs
+2
Urban Cruiser HyrydervsGrand Vitara
Maruti Suzuki Victoris

Maruti Suzuki Victoris

10.5 - 19.99 Lakhs
+1
Urban Cruiser HyrydervsVictoris
Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Maruti Suzuki Jimny

12.31 - 14.45 Lakhs
+1
Urban Cruiser HyrydervsJimny
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
+1
Urban Cruiser HyrydervsSierra

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