|Engine
|1462 cc
|Mileage
|21.11 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Manual
The Urban Cruiser Hyryder V NeoDrive Dual Tone, equipped with a 1.5L K e-Drive Hybrid and Manual - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹18.22 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 21.11 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Urban Cruiser Hyryder V NeoDrive Dual Tone is available in 8 colour options: Gaming Grey, Speedy Blue, Cafe White, Enticing Silver, Cave Black, Midnight Black, Sportin Red, Enticing Silver With Midnight Black.
The Urban Cruiser Hyryder V NeoDrive Dual Tone is powered by a 1462 cc engine mated to a Manual - 5 Gears. This unit makes 102 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 136.8 Nm @ 4400 rpm of torque.
In the Urban Cruiser Hyryder's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MG Hector priced between ₹11.99 Lakhs - 18.99 Lakhs or the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara priced between ₹10.77 Lakhs - 19.72 Lakhs.
The Urban Cruiser Hyryder V NeoDrive Dual Tone has Cabin-Boot Access, Instantaneous Consumption, Rear Wiper, Puddle Lamps, USB Compatibility, Heater, Cruise Control, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and Average Speed.