In pics: Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is ready to take on Indian roads

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is a mid-size SUV that has been developed by Toyota and Suzuki.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 28 Aug 2022, 16:09 PM
Toyota Kirloskar Motor brings in the Urban Cruiser Hyryder, a mid-size SUV model which has been jointly developed by Toyota and Suzuki. The Urban Cruiser Hyryder comes with Toyota's self-charging hybrid electric technology.
Toyota Kirloskar Motor brings in the Urban Cruiser Hyryder, a mid-size SUV model which has been jointly developed by Toyota and Suzuki. The Urban Cruiser Hyryder comes with Toyota's self-charging hybrid electric technology.
At the front, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder comes with a wide trapezoidal lower grille and a flowing crystal upper grille. It also has LED projector headlights and twin LED DRLs that also perform as turn indicators.   
At the front, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder comes with a wide trapezoidal lower grille and a flowing crystal upper grille. It also has LED projector headlights and twin LED DRLs that also perform as turn indicators.   
The rear-end of the new Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder has a sportier look. It features split LED tail light units, chrome garnish on the trunk and high-placed brake light. 
The rear-end of the new Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder has a sportier look. It features split LED tail light units, chrome garnish on the trunk and high-placed brake light. 
The Toyota Urban Cruiser sits over 17-inch alloy wheels.
The Toyota Urban Cruiser sits over 17-inch alloy wheels.
The length of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is 4365 mm while the width is 1795 mm. The might of the mid-size SUV is 1645 mm and its wheelbase stands at 2600 mm.
The length of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is 4365 mm while the width is 1795 mm. The might of the mid-size SUV is 1645 mm and its wheelbase stands at 2600 mm.
The interior of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder offers nine-inch infotainment screen which displays AV and navigation information, vehicle stats and battery-engine energy flow among others. 
The interior of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder offers nine-inch infotainment screen which displays AV and navigation information, vehicle stats and battery-engine energy flow among others. 
The Toyota Cruiser Hyryder also features a sunroof along with wireless charging, ventilated seats, head-up display, drive mode switch and paddle shift.
The Toyota Cruiser Hyryder also features a sunroof along with wireless charging, ventilated seats, head-up display, drive mode switch and paddle shift.
Under the hood, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder comes with a 1.5-litre petrol motor that puts out 115 hp of power and 122 Nm of torque. The engine has been paired to an e-drive or E-CVT automatic transmission box. There is also a 177.6V battery that claims to provide a mileage of over 27 kmpl. 
Under the hood, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder comes with a 1.5-litre petrol motor that puts out 115 hp of power and 122 Nm of torque. The engine has been paired to an e-drive or E-CVT automatic transmission box. There is also a 177.6V battery that claims to provide a mileage of over 27 kmpl. 
First Published Date: 28 Aug 2022, 16:09 PM IST
