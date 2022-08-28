In pics: Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is ready to take on Indian roads
The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is a mid-size SUV that has been developed by Toyota and Suzuki.
Toyota Kirloskar Motor brings in the Urban Cruiser Hyryder, a mid-size SUV model which has been jointly developed by Toyota and Suzuki. The Urban Cruiser Hyryder comes with Toyota's self-charging hybrid electric technology.
At the front, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder comes with a wide trapezoidal lower grille and a flowing crystal upper grille. It also has LED projector headlights and twin LED DRLs that also perform as turn indicators.
The rear-end of the new Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder has a sportier look. It features split LED tail light units, chrome garnish on the trunk and high-placed brake light.
The Toyota Urban Cruiser sits over 17-inch alloy wheels.
Similar CarsFind More Cars
UPCOMING
Toyota Hyryder
Electric
₹8 - 12 Lakhs* *Expected Price
Toyota Urban Cruiser
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.03 kmpl
₹8.5 - 11.4 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Toyota Glanza
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.01 kmpl
₹7.18 - 9.45 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Toyota Yaris
1496 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.1 kmpl
₹9.16 - 14.69 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
UPCOMING
Toyota Belta
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹10 Lakhs *Expected Price
Toyota Innova Crysta
2694 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹16.26 - 24.99 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
The length of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is 4365 mm while the width is 1795 mm. The might of the mid-size SUV is 1645 mm and its wheelbase stands at 2600 mm.
The interior of the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder offers nine-inch infotainment screen which displays AV and navigation information, vehicle stats and battery-engine energy flow among others.
The Toyota Cruiser Hyryder also features a sunroof along with wireless charging, ventilated seats, head-up display, drive mode switch and paddle shift.
Under the hood, the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder comes with a 1.5-litre petrol motor that puts out 115 hp of power and 122 Nm of torque. The engine has been paired to an e-drive or E-CVT automatic transmission box. There is also a 177.6V battery that claims to provide a mileage of over 27 kmpl.
First Published Date: 28 Aug 2022, 16:09 PM IST
Recommended For YouView All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS