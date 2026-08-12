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Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder gets Aero Black Edition package, priced at 31,999

By: Mainak Das
| Updated on: 12 Aug 2026, 12:37 pm
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Priced at 31,999, the Aero Black Edition styling package for the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder offers a distinctive visual upgrade to the SUV.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
Priced at ₹31,999, the Aero Black Edition styling package for the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder offers a distinctive visual upgrade to the SUV.
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
Priced at ₹31,999, the Aero Black Edition styling package for the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder offers a distinctive visual upgrade to the SUV.
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
EMI starting at just
₹14,400/ month
Check Eligibility

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has launched the Aero Black Edition styling package for the Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV. Priced at 31,999, the Aero Black Edition package brings a premium and sporty visual upgrade to the SUV. The package is available across select variants.

The Urban Cruiser Hyryder exclusive Aero Black Edition package features a range of black exterior enhancements across all grades, which include front grille upper garnish, front spoiler, headlamp garnish, tailgate garnish, rear spoiler, and exclusive Aero Black limited edition badge.

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The styling package is available across Midnight Black G and V trims and will be available till the stocks last. Toyota is offering customers the customisation option of their Urban Cruiser Hyryder with a dealer-level all-black package, which commands an additional cost.

The Urban Cruiser Hyryder is essentially a rebadged iteration of the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, under the global agreement between Suzuki and Toyota. It carries a distinct styling, but the components and key features of the SUV remain the same as its Maruti Suzuki counterpart. The Urban Cruiser Hyryder is one of the key revenue churners for TKM, clocking more than two lakh units so far. With this customisation option and visual styling package, Toyota is expecting to see a boost in demand and sales of the SUV.

Speaking on the launch of the Aero Black edition, Sabari Manohar, Executive Vice President, Sales and Service at Used Car Business & Profit Enhancement, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said the Urban Cruiser Hyryder continues to appeal to modern SUV buyers with its stylish design, advanced technology, and enhanced comfort. “With the launch of the Aero Black Edition, we are excited to introduce a more expressive and youthful design identity that resonates with evolving customer aspirations. The bold, black-themed styling further amplifies the UC Hyryder’s premium appeal, offering a more confident road presence," he added.

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First Published Date: 12 Aug 2026, 12:37 pm IST

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