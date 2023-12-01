In 2023 when choosing among the Renault Duster and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and In 2023 when choosing among the Renault Duster and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Renault Duster Price starts at Rs 9.39 Lakhs (last recorded price) for RXS 1.5 Petrol MT and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Price starts at Rs 10.86 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E NeoDrive. Duster: 1498 cc engine, 14.19 kmpl mileage. Urban Cruiser Hyryder: 1462 cc engine, 21.12 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance. ...Read More Read Less