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Renault Duster vs Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder

In 2026 when choosing among the Renault Duster and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, assess the models based on Price, Size, Range, Battery Capacity, Boot Space, Service cost, Mileage, Features, and Colours. Renault Duster Price starts at Rs. 10.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Authentic 1.0L Turbo Petrol MT and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Price starts at Rs. 11.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E NeoDrive. Duster: 999 cc engine, 13 to 15 kmpl mileage. Urban Cruiser Hyryder: 1462 cc engine, 19.2 to 27.97 kmpl mileage. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Duster vs Urban Cruiser Hyryder Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Duster Urban cruiser hyryder
BrandRenaultToyota
Price₹ 10.49 Lakhs₹ 11.31 Lakhs
Range-950 km/charge
Mileage13 to 15 kmpl19.2 to 27.97 kmpl
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity999 cc-
TransmissionManual, Automatic Manual, Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Duster
Renault Duster
Authentic 1.0L Turbo Petrol MT
₹10.49 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Urban Cruiser Hyryder
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
E NeoDrive
₹11.31 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Renault Duster Visual Comparison

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Specification
Engine Type
Turbo TCe 1001.5L K e-Drive Hybrid
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
166 Nm @ 2000 rpm136.8 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 GearsManual - 5 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
99 bhp @ 5000 rpm102 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWDFWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2BS6 Phase 2
Engine
999 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Ground Clearance
212 mm-
Length
4343 mm4365 mm
Wheelbase
2657 mm2600 mm
Height
1701 mm1645 mm
Width
1815 mm1795 mm
No of Seating Rows
22 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person5 Person
Features
Anti Theft Immobilisation
Yes-
Trip Meter
2 Trips Electronic2 Trips
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Gear Indicator
No-
Instrument Cluster
7" TFT with Adjustable Cluster BrightnessAnalogue - Digital
Average Speed
YesYes
Door Ajar Warning
YesYes
Clock
DigitalDigital
Child Safety Lock
YesYes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
YesYes
Central Locking
KeylessKeyless
Power Windows
Front & Rear Power WindowsFront & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Externally AdjustableElectrically Adjustable
Rain-sensing Wipers
NoNo
Rear Defogger
NoYes
Boot-lid Opener
ManualElectric Tailgate Release
Rear Wiper
NoNo
Cup Holders
Cupholders in Front OnlyFront & Rear
AM/FM Radio
NoNo
Steering mounted controls
YesYes
Wireless Charger
NoNo
Smart Connectivity
NoAndroid Auto (No), Apple Car Play (No)
Bluetooth Compatibility
NoNo
Seat Belt Warning
YesYes
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
YesYes
Differential Lock
YesNo
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
YesYes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
YesYes
Hill Hold Control
YesYes
Hill Descent Control
NoNo
Brake Assist (BA)
YesYes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
YesYes
Split Rear Seat
60:40:0060:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
NoNo
Seat Upholstery
FabricFabric
Folding Rear Seat
FlatFlat
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down)6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Driver Armrest
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
12,00,18212,69,285
Ex-Showroom Price
10,49,00011,31,000
RTO
1,04,9001,25,730
Insurance
45,78212,555
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
5000
Other Charges
00
EMI
25,79627,281
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Refined EngineImpressive Ride QualityWell-Equipped Mid-Spec Trim

Cons

Poor Rear Camera FeedLong Clutch Pedal TravelNo Automatic Gearbox

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