I tested the Renault Duster Hybrid's real-world mileage. Here's what I found

The new Renault Duster Hybrid comes with a claimed fuel efficiency of up to 29 kmpl. That's an impressive figure for a petrol-powered SUV, but claimed efficiency and what you get on the road can often be two very different things. To find out how the new hybrid performs in everyday driving conditions, we took it out for a real-world mileage test in Chennai.

The plan was straightforward. Fill up the fuel tank, drive for a little over 100 km across a mix of city roads and highways, return to the same fuel station and fill up again. The fuel consumed over the distance covered would give us a clearer picture of the Duster Hybrid's real-world efficiency.

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We began the drive near Chennai's city centre, with Mahabalipuram as our turnaround point. The route offered a mix of traffic conditions and open stretches, making it appropriate for evaluating both the hybrid system's performance in the city and its efficiency at highway speeds.

Renault Duster Hybrid mileage test: How we conducted it

We used the tank-to-tank method for this test. The fuel tank was filled to the brim before departure, and the trip meter was reset to zero. After completing the drive, we returned to the same fuel station and refilled the tank. The amount of fuel required for the second fill-up was then compared with the distance covered.

There was no attempt to extract the maximum possible mileage from the SUV. In the city, we drove at speeds dictated by traffic, while on open roads and highways, we maintained an average speed of around 80-90 kmph wherever conditions permitted.

The Duster Hybrid gets Eco and E-Save modes, both of which can help optimise fuel consumption. However, we left these modes alone and drove in the normal setting to keep the test representative of everyday use.

2026 Renault Duster E-Tech

Renault Duster Hybrid: How does the powertrain perform?

The hybrid system combines a 1.8-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine producing 110 hp with two electric motors and a 1.4 kWh battery pack. The combined system output stands at 160 hp.

One of the first things you notice behind the wheel is how smoothly the system switches between electric and petrol power. There is little hesitation or jerkiness when the engine starts up, and the transition is largely seamless.

Renault has tuned the E-Tech hybrid system to favour electric driving, particularly in the city. The Duster spends a fair amount of time running on electric power at lower speeds, with the petrol engine stepping in when needed. The electric motor also pitches in during acceleration, helping the SUV feel responsive when you press the accelerator.

In fact, the hybrid retains much of the engaging driving character we liked in the turbo-petrol Duster. There is enough enthusiasm when you put your foot down, although the turbo whistle of the more powerful petrol version is understandably absent.

The engine can, however, become vocal at higher RPMs, particularly when it is generating electricity in series-hybrid mode. While the powertrain is refined for most driving situations, this is one aspect that makes its presence felt inside the cabin.

The transmission is another interesting part of the setup. It uses four gears for the petrol engine and two dedicated gears for electric drive. In practice, it is largely smooth in the city and responds quickly to requests for acceleration on the highway.

2026 Renault Duster E-Tech

Renault Duster Hybrid mileage test: What did the MID show?

At the halfway point of our drive, the Duster Hybrid's multi-information display offered an encouraging reading. After covering 71 km, the MID showed an average fuel efficiency of 20.3 kmpl.

That was a reasonable start, although still some distance from Renault's claimed figure of 29 kmpl. We continued towards Chennai without changing our driving approach, keeping pace with traffic in the city and maintaining a steady speed on open roads.

By the time we were approaching the fuel station at the end of the run, the MID was showing an average fuel efficiency of 18 kmpl. Interestingly, the fuel gauge had barely moved from its full position during the drive.

However, the MID reading was only part of the story. The tank-to-tank calculation would determine how much petrol the SUV had actually consumed over the entire route.

2026 Renualt Duster E-Tech

Renault Duster Hybrid real-world mileage: The final result

After returning to the same fuel station, we filled up the tank again. The final figures showed that the Duster Hybrid had covered 122 km and consumed 7.92 litres of petrol.

That works out to a real-world fuel efficiency of 15.42 kmpl, calculated using the tank-to-tank method. The result was considerably lower than the SUV's claimed efficiency of up to 29 kmpl. It was also lower than the 18 kmpl displayed by the MID towards the end of the drive.

It is worth noting that real-world fuel efficiency can vary with traffic, road speeds, driving style and the operating conditions of the hybrid system. Our test was conducted over a specific 122 km route in Chennai, without using the Eco or E-Save modes or deliberately trying to maximise efficiency. The figure, therefore, represents the result under those conditions and should not be taken as a definitive mileage expectation for every owner.

Renault later contacted us regarding the test result and attributed the figure to a low state of charge in the battery pack at the beginning of the journey. This was the manufacturer's explanation for the outcome of our run.

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