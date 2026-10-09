Renault Duster Strong Hybrid claims 29 kmpl mileage, bookings open at 21,000

Renault India has announced an ARAI-certified fuel efficiency of 29 kmpl for the upcoming Duster Strong Hybrid E-Tech 160, positioning it as one of the most fuel-efficient SUVs in the strong-hybrid segment. The company has opened bookings for the new hybrid variant on October 9, with customers required to pay a booking amount of ₹21,000 through the official Renault India website or authorised dealerships.

The new Renault Duster Strong Hybrid will make its official market debut and full reveal in India on October 17, 2026. It will introduce the company's E-Tech strong-hybrid technology to the Indian market as part of its futuREady roadmap.

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With its claimed fuel efficiency, the Duster Hybrid aims to take on the Maruti Suzuki Victoris, Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, all of which offer strong-hybrid powertrains in the midsize SUV segment.

Renault Duster Hybrid mileage compared with rivals

The Duster Strong Hybrid's claimed mileage of 29 kmpl puts it ahead of its key rivals on paper. The Maruti Suzuki Victoris Strong Hybrid has a claimed fuel efficiency of 28.65 kmpl, while the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder strong-hybrid versions deliver 27.97 kmpl.

These figures suggest that the Duster Hybrid could offer a mileage advantage over its established rivals. However, real-world fuel efficiency will depend on traffic conditions, driving style and other factors.

The strong-hybrid setup is also expected to appeal to customers looking for an alternative to diesel SUVs. While diesel powertrains have traditionally attracted buyers seeking a combination of performance and fuel efficiency, Renault is banking on its petrol-electric powertrain to deliver similar everyday usability without requiring an external charging source.

Renault Duster Hybrid powertrain details

The Renault Duster Strong Hybrid E-Tech 160 combines a 1.8-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine with two electric motors and a 1.4 kWh battery pack. The combined system output stands at 160 PS, with torque rated at 172 Nm.

The powertrain is paired with an intelligent multi-mode transmission that manages the petrol engine and electric motors according to driving conditions. The SUV can run on electric power under suitable conditions, use the petrol engine when required and recover energy through regenerative braking and deceleration.

Unlike a plug-in hybrid or a pure electric vehicle, the Duster Strong Hybrid does not need to be connected to an external power source. Its battery recharges while the vehicle is being driven, allowing the hybrid system to alternate between electric and petrol propulsion as required.

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