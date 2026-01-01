|Engine
|1490 cc
|Mileage
|27.97 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Urban Cruiser Hyryder G Opt Aero Black Edition HYBRID, equipped with a 1.5L K e-Drive Hybrid and Automatic, is listed at ₹22.40 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 27.97 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Urban Cruiser Hyryder G Opt Aero Black Edition HYBRID is available in 8 colour options: Gaming Grey, Speedy Blue, Cafe White, Enticing Silver, Cave Black, Midnight Black, Sportin Red, Enticing Silver With Midnight Black.
The Urban Cruiser Hyryder G Opt Aero Black Edition HYBRID is powered by a 1490 cc engine mated to a Automatic. This unit makes 114 bhp (Combined Engine & Motor), 91 bhp @ 5500 rpm (Engine), 79 bhp @ 3995 rpm (Motor) and 141 Nm @ 3995 rpm (Max Torque), 122 Nm @ 4800 rpm (Engine) of torque.
In the Urban Cruiser Hyryder's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MG Hector priced between ₹11.99 Lakhs - 19.5 Lakhs or the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara priced between ₹10.77 Lakhs - 19.72 Lakhs.
The Urban Cruiser Hyryder G Opt Aero Black Edition HYBRID has Smart Drive Information, Parking Sensors, Gear Indicator, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Door Pockets, Car Light Flashing & Honking via App, Remote Engine Start/Stop, Emergency Call Button, Service Reminder Via App and Anti Theft Immobilisation.