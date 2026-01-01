hamburger icon
Urban Cruiser HyryderPriceMileageSpecifications
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Front Right Side
1/24
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Front Leftt Side
2/24
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Front Leftt Side
3/24
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Grille
4/24
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Headlight
5/24
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Roof Rails
View all Images
6/24

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder G (O) AT NeoDrive

4 out of 5
Review & Win ₹2000 VoucherReview & Win ₹2000 Voucher
17.62 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Add to Compare
114 Offers Available
Check Offers
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Key Specs
Engine1462 cc
Mileage20.58 kmpl
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionAutomatic
View all Urban Cruiser Hyryder specs and features

Urban Cruiser Hyryder G (O) AT NeoDrive

Urban Cruiser Hyryder G (O) AT NeoDrive Prices

The Urban Cruiser Hyryder G (O) AT NeoDrive, equipped with a 1.5L K e-Drive Hybrid and Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift, is listed at ₹17.62 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Urban Cruiser Hyryder G (O) AT NeoDrive Mileage

All variants of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 20.58 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Urban Cruiser Hyryder G (O) AT NeoDrive Colours

The Urban Cruiser Hyryder G (O) AT NeoDrive is available in 8 colour options: Gaming Grey, Speedy Blue, Cafe White, Enticing Silver, Cave Black, Midnight Black, Sportin Red, Enticing Silver With Midnight Black.

Urban Cruiser Hyryder G (O) AT NeoDrive Engine and Transmission

The Urban Cruiser Hyryder G (O) AT NeoDrive is powered by a 1462 cc engine mated to a Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift. This unit makes 102 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 136.8 Nm @ 4400 rpm of torque.

Urban Cruiser Hyryder G (O) AT NeoDrive vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Urban Cruiser Hyryder's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MG Hector priced between ₹11.99 Lakhs - 18.99 Lakhs or the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara priced between ₹10.77 Lakhs - 19.72 Lakhs.

Urban Cruiser Hyryder G (O) AT NeoDrive Specs & Features

The Urban Cruiser Hyryder G (O) AT NeoDrive has Cabin-Boot Access, Shift Indicator, Rear Wiper, Puddle Lamps, GPS Navigation System, Cruise Control, Heater, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and Instantaneous Consumption.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder G (O) AT NeoDrive Price

Urban Cruiser Hyryder G (O) AT NeoDrive

₹17.62 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,39,000
RTO
1,69,700
Insurance
53,088
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,62,288
EMI@37,878/mo
Add to Compare
114 offers Available
Close

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder G (O) AT NeoDrive Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
1.5L K e-Drive Hybrid
Others
Idle Start/Stop
Acceleration (0-100 kmph)
12.4 seconds
Driving Range
926 km
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
136.8 Nm @ 4400 rpm
Transmission
Automatic (TC) - 6 Gears, Paddle Shift
Mileage (ARAI)
20.58 kmpl
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
102 bhp @ 6000 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Emission Standard
BS 6
Engine
1462 cc, 4 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, DOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Minimum Turning Radius
5.4 metres
Rear Brake Type
Disc
Spare Wheel
Steel
Front Tyres
215 / 60 R17
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Ventilated Disc
Rear Suspension
Torsion Beam
Front Suspension
MacPherson Strut
Rear Tyres
215 / 60 R17

Dimensions & Weight

Length
4365 mm
Wheelbase
2600 mm
Height
1645 mm
Width
1795 mm

Capacity

No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Bootspace
373 litres
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors
Fuel Tank Capacity
45 litres

Comfort & Convenience

Cabin-Boot Access
Yes
Steering Adjustment
Tilt & Telescopic
Cruise Control
Yes
Heater
Yes
Parking Sensors
Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Vanity Mirrors on Sun Visors
Driver & Co-Driver (with light)
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control
Anti-glare Mirrors
Electronic - Internal Only
Headlight & Ignition On Reminder
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone, Common Fan Speed Control
Rear AC
Vents Behind Front Armrest, Common Fan Speed Control

Instrumentation

Adjustable Cluster Brightness
No
Trip Meter
2 Trips
Tachometer
Digital
Shift Indicator
Yes
Instantaneous Consumption
Yes
Instrument Cluster
Digital
Average Speed
Yes
Heads Up Display (HUD)
No
Average Fuel Consumption
Yes
Clock
Digital
Low Fuel Level Warning
Yes
Distance to Empty
Yes

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Rub - Strips
No
Chrome Finish Exhaust pipe
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
Yes
Roof Mounted Antenna
No
Body Kit
No
Sunroof / Moonroof
Panoramic

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Adjustable ORVM
Auto Folding
Power Windows
Front & Rear
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch -Down
Driver
Rain-sensing Wipers
No
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Chrome
Scuff Plates
No
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Windshield Blind
No
One Touch - Up
Driver
Rear Wiper
Yes
Boot-lid Opener
Electric Tailgate Release
Side Window Blinds
No

Storage

Driver Armrest Storage
Yes
Sunglass Holder
Yes
Cup Holders
Front & Rear
Third Row Cup Holders
No
Cooled Glove Box
No

Lighting

Cornering Headlights
No
Glove Box Lamp
Yes
Cabin Lamps
Front and Rear
Rear Reading Lamp
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Lights on Vanity Mirrors
Driver & Co-Driver
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes
Headlights
LED Projector
Daytime Running Lights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Puddle Lamps
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
No

Entertainment, Information & Communication

Display Screen for Rear Passengers
No
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Yes), Apple Car Play (Yes)
iPod Compatibility
No
Speakers
6
Bluetooth Compatibility
Phone & Audio Streaming
Integrated (in-dash) Music System
No
AM/FM Radio
Yes
Head Unit Size
2 Din
DVD Playback
No
USB Compatibility
Yes
GPS Navigation System
Yes
Touch Screen Size
9 inch
Voice Command
Yes
Aux Compatibility
Yes

Telematics

Remote Car Light Flashing & Honking Via app
Yes
Remote AC On/Off Via app
Yes
Over The Air (OTA) Updates
No
Remote Sunroof Open/Close Via app
No
Check Vehicle Status Via App
Yes
Remote Car Lock/Unlock Via app
Yes
Geo-Fence
Yes
Find My Car
Yes
Emergency Call
Yes

Safety

Middle Rear Head Rest
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
No
High-beam Assist
No
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Lane Departure Warning
No
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes
Emergency Brake Light Flashing
No
Blind Spot Detection
No
Rear Cross-Traffic Assist
No
Lane Departure Prevention
No
Middle rear three-point seatbelt
Yes
Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB)
No
Puncture Repair Kit
Yes
NCAP Rating
Not Tested

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Differential Lock
No
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
No
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Ride Height Adjustment
Yes
Limited Slip Differential (LSD)
No
Brake Assist (BA)
Yes
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Rear Row Seat Adjustment
4 way manually adjustable (backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Split Third Row Seat
No
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Interiors
Single Tone
Driver Armrest
Yes
Leather-wrapped Gear Knob
No
Rear Armrest
Cup Holder
Split Rear Seat
60:40 split
Driver Seat Adjustment
8 way manually adjustable (seat: forward / back, backrest tilt: forward / back, headrest: up / down, seat height: up / down)
Interior Colours
Black
Ventilated Seats
Front only
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
No
Folding Rear Seat
Flat
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Ventilated Seat Type
Cooled
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Front Passenger Seat Adjustment
6 way manually adjustable (seat forward / back, backrest tilt forward / back, headrest up / down)
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder G (O) AT NeoDrive EMI
EMI34,091 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
15,86,059
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
15,86,059
Interest Amount
4,59,377
Payable Amount
20,45,436

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder other Variants

Urban Cruiser Hyryder E NeoDrive

₹12.62 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,94,800
RTO
1,23,700
Insurance
43,204
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,62,204
EMI@27,130/mo
Add to Compare
114 offers Available
Close

Urban Cruiser Hyryder S NeoDrive

₹14.33 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
12,46,400
RTO
1,39,400
Insurance
46,577
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
14,32,877
EMI@30,798/mo
Add to Compare
114 offers Available
View breakup

Urban Cruiser Hyryder S E-CNG

₹15.42 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,33,300
RTO
1,45,330
Insurance
63,092
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,42,222
EMI@33,148/mo
Add to Compare
114 offers Available
View breakup

Urban Cruiser Hyryder S AT NeoDrive

₹15.63 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
13,62,300
RTO
1,51,400
Insurance
49,156
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
15,63,356
EMI@33,603/mo
Add to Compare
114 offers Available
View breakup

Urban Cruiser Hyryder G (O) NeoDrive

₹16.32 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
14,23,100
RTO
1,57,700
Insurance
50,506
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
16,31,806
EMI@35,074/mo
Add to Compare
114 offers Available
View breakup

Urban Cruiser Hyryder G E-CNG

₹17.69 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,29,300
RTO
1,68,930
Insurance
70,305
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
17,69,035
EMI@38,023/mo
Add to Compare
114 offers Available
View breakup

Urban Cruiser Hyryder V NeoDrive

₹18 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,72,800
RTO
1,73,200
Insurance
53,839
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,00,339
EMI@38,696/mo
Add to Compare
114 offers Available
View breakup

Urban Cruiser Hyryder V NeoDrive Dual Tone

₹18.22 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
15,92,100
RTO
1,75,200
Insurance
54,266
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,22,066
EMI@39,163/mo
Add to Compare
114 offers Available
View breakup

Urban Cruiser Hyryder S Hybrid

₹18.83 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,45,700
RTO
1,78,400
Insurance
58,209
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
18,82,809
EMI@40,469/mo
Add to Compare
114 offers Available
View breakup

Urban Cruiser Hyryder V AT Neo Drive

₹19.31 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
16,88,600
RTO
1,85,200
Insurance
56,415
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,30,715
EMI@41,499/mo
Add to Compare
114 offers Available
View breakup

Urban Cruiser Hyryder V AT NeoDrive Dual Tone

₹19.52 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
17,07,900
RTO
1,87,200
Insurance
56,845
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
19,52,445
EMI@41,966/mo
Add to Compare
114 offers Available
View breakup

Urban Cruiser Hyryder V AT AWD NeoDrive

₹20.88 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,28,600
RTO
1,99,700
Insurance
59,530
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
20,88,330
EMI@44,886/mo
Add to Compare
114 offers Available
View breakup

Urban Cruiser Hyryder G (O) Hybrid

₹21.07 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,44,400
RTO
1,98,700
Insurance
63,076
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,06,676
EMI@45,281/mo
Add to Compare
114 offers Available
View breakup

Urban Cruiser Hyryder V AT AWD NeoDrive Dual Tone

₹21.10 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,47,900
RTO
2,01,700
Insurance
59,961
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,10,061
EMI@45,353/mo
Add to Compare
114 offers Available
View breakup

Urban Cruiser Hyryder G (O) Hybrid Dual Tone

₹21.28 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
18,63,700
RTO
2,00,700
Insurance
63,549
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
21,28,449
EMI@45,749/mo
Add to Compare
114 offers Available
View breakup

Urban Cruiser Hyryder V Hybrid

₹22.34 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,57,000
RTO
2,10,200
Insurance
65,834
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,33,534
EMI@48,007/mo
Add to Compare
114 offers Available
View breakup

Urban Cruiser Hyryder V Hybrid Dual Tone

₹22.55 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
19,76,300
RTO
2,12,200
Insurance
66,306
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
22,55,306
EMI@48,475/mo
Add to Compare
114 offers Available
View breakup

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Alternatives

MG Hector

MG Hector

11.99 - 18.99 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Urban Cruiser HyrydervsHector
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara

10.77 - 19.72 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Urban Cruiser HyrydervsGrand Vitara
Maruti Suzuki Victoris

Maruti Suzuki Victoris

10.5 - 19.99 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Urban Cruiser HyrydervsVictoris
Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Maruti Suzuki Jimny

12.31 - 14.45 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Urban Cruiser HyrydervsJimny
Skoda Kushaq

Skoda Kushaq

10.66 - 18.49 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Urban Cruiser HyrydervsKushaq

Popular Suv Cars

Audi e-tron Sportback

Audi e-tron Sportback

1.2 - 1.26 CrEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
e-tron Sportback Price in Delhi
UPCOMING
Audi Q5 Facelift

Audi Q5 Facelift

65 - 73 LakhsEx-Showroom
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Cars
UPCOMING
Audi Q6 e-tron

Audi Q6 e-tron

1 - 1.1 CrEx-Showroom
Alert Me When Launched Alert Me When Launched
View upcoming Cars
Audi Q7

Audi Q7

90.48 - 99.81 LakhsEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Q7 Price in Delhi
Audi Q8

Audi Q8

1.17 CrEx-Showroom
Check OffersCheck Offers
Q8 Price in Delhi

View all  Popular Suv Carss

view all specs and features

Popular Toyota Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
View all  Toyota Cars

Latest Cars in India 2026

Nissan Gravite

Nissan Gravite

5.65 - 8.93 Lakhs
Check Offers
Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

Maruti Suzuki e Vitara

10.99 Lakhs
Check Offers
Tata Xpres

Tata Xpres

5.59 - 6.49 Lakhs
Check Offers
Tata Punch

Tata Punch

5.59 - 10.55 Lakhs
Check Offers
Mahindra 3XO EV

Mahindra 3XO EV

13.89 - 15.46 Lakhs
Check Offers

Popular Cars in India 2026

Mahindra Bolero

Mahindra Bolero

7.99 - 9.69 Lakhs
Check Offers
Mahindra Bolero Neo

Mahindra Bolero Neo

8.49 - 10.49 Lakhs
Check Offers
Mahindra BE 6

Mahindra BE 6

18.9 - 27.65 Lakhs
Check Offers
VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

21.89 - 26.79 Lakhs
Check Offers
Tata Sierra

Tata Sierra

11.49 - 21.29 Lakhs
Check Offers

Upcoming Cars in India 2026

Volkswagen Tayron R-Line

Volkswagen Tayron R-Line

48 - 50 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Tata Punch EV Facelift

Tata Punch EV Facelift

9.99 - 14.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Toyota Urban Cruiser EBELLA

Toyota Urban Cruiser EBELLA

20 - 25 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Hyundai Palisade

Hyundai Palisade

50 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details
Tata Avinya

Tata Avinya

30 - 60 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check details