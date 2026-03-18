In 2026, when choosing between the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, assess both models based on Price, Size, range, battery pack, charging speed, Boot Space,Features, and Colours. Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara Price starts at Rs. 10.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for Sigma Smart Hybrid, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Price starts at Rs. 11.31 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) for E NeoDrive. Read the expert reviews to determine comfort and performance.
Grand Vitara vs Urban Cruiser Hyryder Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Grand vitara
|Urban cruiser hyryder
|Brand
|Maruti Suzuki
|Toyota
|Price
|₹ 10.77 Lakhs
|₹ 11.31 Lakhs
|Range
|950 km/charge
|950 km/charge
|Battery Capacity
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|Charging Time
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