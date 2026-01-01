|Engine
|1490 cc
|Mileage
|27.97 kmpl
|Fuel Type
|Hybrid (Electric + Petrol)
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Urban Cruiser Hyryder G (O) Hybrid, equipped with a 1.5L K and Automatic (EV/Hybrid) - CVT Gears, Paddle Shift, is listed at ₹21.07 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder deliver an ARAI-certified mileage of 27.97 kmpl. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Urban Cruiser Hyryder G (O) Hybrid is available in 8 colour options: Gaming Grey, Speedy Blue, Cafe White, Enticing Silver, Cave Black, Midnight Black, Sportin Red, Enticing Silver With Midnight Black.
The Urban Cruiser Hyryder G (O) Hybrid is powered by a 1490 cc engine mated to a Automatic (EV/Hybrid) - CVT Gears, Paddle Shift. This unit makes 91 bhp @ 5500 rpm and 122 Nm @ 4400 rpm of torque.
In the Urban Cruiser Hyryder's price range, buyers can choose to consider the MG Hector priced between ₹11.99 Lakhs - 18.99 Lakhs or the Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara priced between ₹10.77 Lakhs - 19.72 Lakhs.
The Urban Cruiser Hyryder G (O) Hybrid has Cabin-Boot Access, Shift Indicator, Rear Wiper, Puddle Lamps, GPS Navigation System, Heater, Cruise Control, Keyless Start/ Button Start, Headlight & Ignition On Reminder and Instantaneous Consumption.