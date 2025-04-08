HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News 2025 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Here's All You Need To Know About The Updated Suv

2025 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Here's all you need to know about the updated SUV

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 08 Apr 2025, 16:30 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • The 2025 Toyota Hyryder gets new colours, interior updates, standard six airbags and affordable hybrid and CNG variants for buyers.
2025 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is now priced slightly higher at ₹11.34 lakh, ex-showroom.
2025 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is now priced slightly higher at ₹11.34 lakh, ex-showroom.

The 2025 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder has been launched in India with several key upgrades and enhancements. The Hyryder was first launched in 2022 to rival the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, Skoda Kushaq and more. Built in partnership with Maruti Suzuki, the Hyryder continues to be one of the few SUVs in India that offers strong hybrid technology. While its new updates make it a compelling choice for buyers looking for a fuel-efficient and feature-packed compact SUV, the core package of the vehicle remains the same. Here’s what all has changed with the 2025 update.

1

2025 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Design

The 2025 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder gets no design enhancements over the previous model. It continues to feature exterior features LED Project Headlamps, Twin LED DRLs, a Sporty Skid Plate, Crystal Acrylic Grille and 17-inch Alloy Wheel. Meanwhile, in terms of pain options, customers can choose between seven monotone and four dual-tone colour options.

2

2025 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Features

Toyota has introduced a number of updates to the Urban Cruiser Hyryder. In the higher trims, an 8-way power driver seat and ventilated front seats have been included to add convenience, especially on longer journeys or hot weather. In the meantime, rear door sunshades, ambient lighting, type-C USB fast-charging ports (15W) and LED spot and reading lamps, have also been included in the list.

The Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) has been extended to additional variants for improved real-time monitoring, while some versions also show air quality levels within the cabin. Toyota has also improved the speedometer for enhanced readability and added new dual-tone exterior colour options in some trims.

3

2025 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Safety

On the safety front, the 2025 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is reported to receive structural upgrades on all variants for enhanced safety. Six airbags are also now a standard feature on all variants, and Electronic Parking Brake (EPB) has been included in automatic transmission on some variants.

4

2025 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Specifications

The 2025 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder remains mostly the same as far as the spec sheet is concerned. Under the hood, the Urban Cruiser Hyryder SUV comes powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine that also comes mated to a CNG powertrain and hybrid technology. The petrol-only and CNG variants of the SUV get a five-speed manual and a six-speed automatic gearbox options. It can generate between 87 bhp and 102 bhp of power and torque output between 121 Nm and 136.8 Nm.

In the hybrid version, the engine comes mated to an e-Drive transmission unit. It offers 91 bhp of power and up to 141 Nm of maximum torque. The only update made to the spec sheet of the Hyryder is the addition of a 6-speed Automatic Transmission (6AT) in AWD variant, replacing the previously available 5-speed manual gearbox.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
Engine Icon1490 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 11.14 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Toyota Urban Cruiser Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Toyota Urban Cruiser EV
₹ 20 - 25 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 7.74 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Toyota Land Cruiser (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Land Cruiser
Engine Icon3346 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 2.31 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Toyota Land Cruiser 250 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Toyota Land Cruiser 250
Engine Icon2998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 1 Cr
Alert Me When Launched
Toyota Bz4x (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Toyota bZ4X
BatteryCapacity Icon72.8 kWh Range Icon405 Km
₹ 70 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
5

2025 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Price

With these enhancements, the starting price of the SUV has seen a minor bump to 11.34 lakh, ex-showroom, as opposed to earlier 11.14 lakh. Meanwhile the top of the line Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder V Hybrid is priced at 20.9 lakh, ex-showroom

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 08 Apr 2025, 16:30 PM IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.