HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News 2025 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Launched With New Features And Variants. Everything You Should Know

2025 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder launched at 11.34 lakh. What's new

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 10 Apr 2025, 11:32 AM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
  • The 2025 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder has been launched in India with a host of feature updates as well as new variants.
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
The 2025 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder has been launched in India with a host of feature updates as well as new variants.
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
The 2025 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder has been launched in India with a host of feature updates as well as new variants.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has launched the MY2025 edition of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder. Launched at a starting price of 11.34 lakh (ex-showroom), the 2025 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder comes with a host of new features as well as new variants. What's more interesting is that the new Urban Cruiser Hyryder now comes with a new AWD automatic trim.

If you are planning to buy the new 2025 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, here are all the key details you should know.

2025 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: New features

The new 2025 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder has received a plethora of features. The new features have been introduced across the SUV's variants. Top-spec variant of the 2025 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder has received an eight-way power-adjustable driver seat, ventilated front seats, a new AQI display, a new speedometer, a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Type-C USB charging ports, ambient lighting, rear door sunshades, LED reading and spot lamps.

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder
Engine Icon1490 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 11.14 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Toyota Urban Cruiser Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Toyota Urban Cruiser EV
₹ 20 - 25 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor
Engine Icon1197 cc FuelType IconMultiple
₹ 7.74 Lakhs
Compare
View Offers
Toyota Land Cruiser (HT Auto photo)
Toyota Land Cruiser
Engine Icon3346 cc FuelType IconDiesel
₹ 2.31 Cr
Compare
View Offers
Toyota Land Cruiser 250 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Toyota Land Cruiser 250
Engine Icon2998 cc FuelType IconPetrol
₹ 1 Cr
Alert Me When Launched
Toyota Bz4x (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Toyota bZ4X
BatteryCapacity Icon72.8 kWh Range Icon405 Km
₹ 70 Lakhs
Alert Me When Launched

2025 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: New AWD AT variant

The top-spec V trim of the 2025 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder now comes equipped with a six-speed automatic transmission, which comes paired with an all-wheel drive (AWD) system. However, the AWD version doesn't come with a five-speed manual gearbox.

2025 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Additional safety

The 2025 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder comes equipped with six airbags as a standard feature across all the variants. Earlier, the entry-level variants of the SUV used to come with dual front airbags only. However, with six airbags as a standard feature now the SUV has become safer. The SUV now comes with an Electronic Parking Brake as standard for all the automatic transmission-equipped variants.

2025 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Powertrain remains unchanged

The 2025 Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder comes with the same engine options as before. The only change is the automatic AWD combination.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2024, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 10 Apr 2025, 11:32 AM IST

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Check Latest Offers

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Select a dealer

Want to get the best price for your existing car?

Powered by: Spinny Logo
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy
Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.