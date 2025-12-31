Toyota announces December offers up to 1 lakh on Hyryder Aero Edition

Toyota has announced benefits of up to ₹1 lakh on the Urban Cruiser Hyryder Aero Edition in India. The offer is valid till December 31 and is subject to terms and conditions. Introduced as a limited-period styling package, the Hyryder Aero Edition gets a sportier visual treatment over the standard SUV. The Aero pack is available across all Hyryder variants through authorised Toyota dealerships.

How is the Hyryder Aero Edition different?

The Aero Edition does not bring any mechanical changes. However, it focuses entirely on cosmetic enhancements that alter the SUV’s stance and road presence. Key additions include a redesigned front skirt, side skirts and a rear spoiler, while the existing engine and drivetrain options remain unchanged.

Toyota is offering the Urban Cruiser Hyryder Aero Edition in four exterior colour options, white, silver, black and red, allowing customers to combine the added styling with familiar paint choices.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Aero Edition: Powertrain

Powertrain options on the Hyryder Aero Edition mirror those of the standard model. Buyers can choose between the 1.5-litre strong-hybrid system paired with an e-drive 2WD setup, or the 1.5-litre K-Series petrol engine with mild-hybrid assistance. The latter is offered with a 5-speed manual or 6-speed automatic gearbox, along with an optional all-wheel-drive configuration.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Aero Edition: Features

In terms of features, the Hyryder continues to offer LED projector headlamps, 17-inch alloy wheels and dual-tone exterior options. Inside, it features a 9-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, ventilated seats, a panoramic sunroof, a head-up display, a 360-degree camera, wireless charging, and improved rear-seat comfort features.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Aero Edition: Pricing

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is priced from ₹10.94 lakh (ex-showroom), with the Aero Edition available as an add-on at an additional ₹31,999. Since its launch in 2022, the model has crossed 1.68 lakh units in cumulative sales, cementing its position as one of Toyota’s key midsize SUVs in India.

