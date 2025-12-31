HT Auto
HT Auto
Cars & Bikes Auto Cars News Toyota Announces December Offers Up To 1 Lakh On Hyryder Aero Edition

Toyota announces December offers up to 1 lakh on Hyryder Aero Edition

By: Ryan Paul Massey
| Updated on: 31 Dec 2025, 13:17 pm
  • Toyota is offering December-only discounts of up to 1 lakh on the Urban Cruiser Hyryder Aero Edition, valid till December 31.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Aero Edition
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Aero Edition gets December benefits of up to ₹1 lakh, with the offer valid till December 31.
Toyota has announced benefits of up to 1 lakh on the Urban Cruiser Hyryder Aero Edition in India. The offer is valid till December 31 and is subject to terms and conditions. Introduced as a limited-period styling package, the Hyryder Aero Edition gets a sportier visual treatment over the standard SUV. The Aero pack is available across all Hyryder variants through authorised Toyota dealerships.

How is the Hyryder Aero Edition different?

The Aero Edition does not bring any mechanical changes. However, it focuses entirely on cosmetic enhancements that alter the SUV’s stance and road presence. Key additions include a redesigned front skirt, side skirts and a rear spoiler, while the existing engine and drivetrain options remain unchanged.

Toyota is offering the Urban Cruiser Hyryder Aero Edition in four exterior colour options, white, silver, black and red, allowing customers to combine the added styling with familiar paint choices.

Also Read : Toyota Sales Slip in November as China Subsidy Cuts Hit Demand

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Aero Edition: Powertrain

Powertrain options on the Hyryder Aero Edition mirror those of the standard model. Buyers can choose between the 1.5-litre strong-hybrid system paired with an e-drive 2WD setup, or the 1.5-litre K-Series petrol engine with mild-hybrid assistance. The latter is offered with a 5-speed manual or 6-speed automatic gearbox, along with an optional all-wheel-drive configuration.

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Aero Edition: Features

In terms of features, the Hyryder continues to offer LED projector headlamps, 17-inch alloy wheels and dual-tone exterior options. Inside, it features a 9-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, ventilated seats, a panoramic sunroof, a head-up display, a 360-degree camera, wireless charging, and improved rear-seat comfort features.

Also Read : 2026 Toyota Hilux leaked patent images reveal revamped design and modern interiors

Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder Aero Edition: Pricing

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder is priced from 10.94 lakh (ex-showroom), with the Aero Edition available as an add-on at an additional 31,999. Since its launch in 2022, the model has crossed 1.68 lakh units in cumulative sales, cementing its position as one of Toyota’s key midsize SUVs in India.

Check out Upcoming Cars in India 2025, Best SUVs in India.

First Published Date: 31 Dec 2025, 13:17 pm IST

