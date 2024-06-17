PunchPriceSpecs & FeaturesUser ReviewsImagesAlternativesVariantsReviewsMileageOffersDealersEMINewsVideos
Tata Punch Front Right Side
TATA Punch

Launched in Oct 2021

4.0
98 Reviews
₹6.2 - 10.32 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Punch Key Specs

Engine

Category Average: 998.0 - 1197.0 cc

Punch: 1199.0 cc

Mileage

Category Average: 20.74 kmpl

Punch: 18.8 - 20.9 kmpl

Power

Category Average: 80.5 bhp

Punch: 72.0 - 87.0 bhp

About Tata Punch

Latest Update

  • Maruti Suzuki Dzire to Tata Punch: Feature packed CNG cars under ₹10 lakh. Variant-wise explainer
  • Tata Motors enters Sri Lankan market with Punch, Nexon, Curvv and Tiago EV

    • Introduction

    Tata Punch Variants
    Tata Punch price starts at ₹ 6.2 Lakhs and goes up to ₹ 10.32 Lakhs (Ex-showroom).
    Pure MT₹6.2 Lakhs*
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Pure (O)₹6.82 Lakhs*
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Adventure MT₹7.17 Lakhs*
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Cruise Control
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Adventure Rhythm₹7.52 Lakhs*
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Adventure Sunroof₹7.72 Lakhs*
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Adventure AMT₹7.77 Lakhs*
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Cruise Control
    Instrument Cluster: Analogue - Digital
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Adventure Rhythm AMT₹8.12 Lakhs*
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Adventure Plus Sunroof₹8.22 Lakhs*
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Adventure Sunroof AMT₹8.32 Lakhs*
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Accomplished Plus₹8.42 Lakhs*
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Cruise Control
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Accomplished Plus Camo Edition MT₹8.57 Lakhs*
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Wireless Charger
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Adventure Plus Sunroof AMT₹8.82 Lakhs*
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Accomplished Plus Sunroof₹8.9 Lakhs*
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Cruise Control
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Accomplished Plus AMT₹9.02 Lakhs*
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Accomplsihed Plus (S) Camo Edition MT₹9.07 Lakhs*
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Wireless Charger
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Creative Plus₹9.12 Lakhs*
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Wireless Charger
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Accomplished Plus Camo Edition AMT₹9.17 Lakhs*
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Wireless Charger
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Creative Plus Camo Edition MT₹9.27 Lakhs*
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Wireless Charger
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Accomplished Plus S AMT₹9.5 Lakhs*
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Creative Plus S₹9.57 Lakhs*
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Wireless Charger
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Accomplished Plus (S) Camo Edition AMT₹9.67 Lakhs*
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Wireless Charger
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Creative Plus AMT₹9.72 Lakhs*
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Wireless Charger
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Creative Plus (S) Camo Edition MT₹9.72 Lakhs*
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Manual
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Wireless Charger
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Creative Plus Camo Edition AMT₹9.87 Lakhs*
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Wireless Charger
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Creative Plus S AMT₹10.17 Lakhs*
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Wireless Charger
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    Creative Plus (S) Camo Edition AMT₹10.32 Lakhs*
    1199 cc
    Petrol
    Automatic
    Cruise Control
    Parking Sensors: Rear
    Keyless Start/ Button Start
    Parking Assist: Reverse Camera
    Low Fuel Level Warning
    Instrument Cluster: Digital
    Child Safety Lock
    Sunroof / Moonroof: Electrically Adjustable
    Wireless Charger
    Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
    Seat Upholstery: Fabric
    *Disclaimer: The prices are ex-showroom price for the respective model in the selected city.

    Tata Punch Brochure

    Tata Punch Expert Review

    4 out of 5

    Pros

    5-star safety ratingCatchy exterior stylingRelatively comfortable

    Cons

    Lacks many features that newer rivals offerLacklustre steering

    Tata Punch is the next SUV lined up for the Indian car market by Tata Motors. Punch may well be far smaller in dimensions than its siblings but is likely to be the most sought-after because of the segment and play of field it seeks to compete in. The sub-compact SUV space is littered with options galore and a new entrant has to ace several aspects if it has to emerge as a firm favourite. Does Tata Punch have what it takes to carve out a clear path for itself or will it just be yet another addition to a fast growing list?

    Tata Punch Images

    24 images
    Tata Punch Colours

    Tata Punch is available in the 9 Colours in India.

    Atomic orange with black roof
    Calypso red with white roof
    Daytona grey with black roof
    Foliage green with white roof
    Grassland beige with piano black roof
    Meteor bronze with black roof
    Orcus white with black roof
    Tornado blue with white roof
    Tropical mist with black roof
    Tata Punch Safety Ratings

    The Tata Punch has been awarded 5 stars in the Global NCAP test for adult occupancy and 4 stars in child occupancy.

    Adult
    Child

    Tata Punch Specifications and Features

    Body TypeCompact SUV
    AirbagsYes
    Keyless EntryYes
    Mileage20.9 kmpl
    Engine1199 cc
    Fuel TypePetrol
    Tata Punch comparison with similar cars

    Tata Punch
    Hyundai Exter
    Renault Kiger
    Nissan Magnite
    Maruti Suzuki Fronx
    Renault Triber
    ₹6.2 Lakhs*
    ₹6.2 Lakhs*
    ₹6.1 Lakhs*
    ₹6 Lakhs*
    ₹7.51 Lakhs*
    ₹6.1 Lakhs*
    User Rating
    4.3
    97 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.3
    117 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.6
    4 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.4
    33 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.4
    36 Reviews
    User Rating
    4.5
    1 Reviews
    Airbags
    2
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    4
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    6
    Airbags
    4
    Safety Rating*
    5/5
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    4/5
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    -
    Safety Rating*
    4/5
    Power
    87 bhp
    Power
    82 bhp
    Power
    99 bhp
    Power
    99 bhp
    Power
    99 bhp
    Power
    71 bhp
    Torque
    115 Nm
    Torque
    113.8 Nm
    Torque
    152 Nm
    Torque
    152 Nm
    Torque
    147.6 Nm
    Torque
    96 Nm
    Ground Clearance
    187 mm
    Ground Clearance
    185 mm
    Ground Clearance
    -
    Ground Clearance
    205 mm
    Ground Clearance
    -
    Ground Clearance
    205 mm
    Length
    3827 mm
    Length
    3815 mm
    Length
    3991 mm
    Length
    3994 mm
    Length
    3995 mm
    Length
    3990 mm
    Height
    1615 mm
    Height
    1631 mm
    Height
    1605 mm
    Height
    1572 mm
    Height
    1550 mm
    Height
    1643 mm
    Width
    1742 mm
    Width
    1710 mm
    Width
    1750 mm
    Width
    1758 mm
    Width
    1765 mm
    Width
    1739 mm
    Boot Space
    366 litres
    Boot Space
    391 litres
    Boot Space
    405 litres
    Boot Space
    336 litres
    Boot Space
    308 litres
    Boot Space
    84 litres
    Body Type
    Compact SUV
    Body Type
    Compact SUV
    Body Type
    Compact SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    SUV
    Body Type
    MUV
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Transmission
    Manual, Automatic
    Currently viewingPunch vs ExterPunch vs KigerPunch vs MagnitePunch vs FronxPunch vs Triber
    *Disclaimer: Prices mentioned are ex-showroom prices and represent the starting price for the respective model. Safety Ratings mentioned are the Global NCAP Safety Ratings (Adult Occupancy).

    Tata Punch Mileage

    Tata Punch in India is available in Petrol variants. Average mileage of Tata Punch's petrol variant is 18.97 (As claimed by the brand in ideal road conditions). Tata Punch Pure MT comes with a 37 litres fuel tank.
    Pure MT
    Adventure MT
    Adventure AMT
    Fuel Type
    Transmission
    Mileage
    Petrol
    Manual
    18.97
    Tata Dealers in Delhi

    Delhi
    Sagar Motors
    Plot No. 83, New Delhi, Patparganj Industrial Area, New Delhi, Delhi 110092
    +91 - 9310400630
    Treo Tata Nehru Place
    GF, 6, Devika Tower, Lala Lajpat Rai Road, Delhi, Nehru Place, New Delhi, Delhi 110006
    +91 - 7942531128
    Treo Tata Okhla
    A-231, Okhla Industrial Area, Phase-1, Near Hotel Crown Plaza, New Delhi, Delhi 110020
    +91 - 7942531128
    Arya Motors
    3535, Daryaganj, Netaji Subhash Marg, New Delhi, Delhi 110002
    +91 - 7045134955
    Sab Motors - Lajpat Nagar
    56, Lajpat Nagar 3, Main Ring Road, New Delhi, Delhi 110024
    +91 - 7045138326
    Sab Motors-Mohan Co-Op
    B1 / F8, Mohan Co-Op. Indl. Estate, Mathura Roa, New Delhi, Delhi 110044
    +91 - 7942531132
    Tata Punch Videos

    Tata Punch vs Hyundai Exter: 5 features that set them apart from each other
    17 Jun 2024

    Popular Tata Cars

    Tata Punch EMI

    Pure MT
    702
    ₹ 6.13 Lakhs*
    Pure MT
    702
    ₹6.13 Lakhs*
    Pure (o)
    1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
    ₹6.7 Lakhs*
    Adventure MT
    702
    ₹7 Lakhs*
    Adventure Rhythm
    1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
    ₹7.35 Lakhs*
    Adventure AMT
    696
    ₹7.6 Lakhs*
    Adventure Sunroof
    1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
    ₹7.6 Lakhs*
    Adventure Rhythm AMT
    1199 cc | Petrol | Automatic
    ₹7.95 Lakhs*
    Adventure Plus Sunroof
    1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
    ₹8.1 Lakhs*
    Adventure Sunroof AMT
    1199 cc | Petrol | Automatic
    ₹8.2 Lakhs*
    Accomplished Plus
    1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
    ₹8.3 Lakhs*
    Accomplished Plus Camo Edition MT
    1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
    ₹8.45 Lakhs*
    Adventure Plus Sunroof AMT
    1199 cc | Petrol | Automatic
    ₹8.7 Lakhs*
    Accomplished Plus Sunroof
    1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
    ₹8.8 Lakhs*
    Accomplished Plus AMT
    1199 cc | Petrol | Automatic
    ₹8.9 Lakhs*
    Accomplsihed Plus (S) Camo Edition MT
    1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
    ₹8.95 Lakhs*
    Creative Plus
    1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
    ₹9 Lakhs*
    Accomplished Plus Camo Edition AMT
    1199 cc | Petrol | Automatic
    ₹9.05 Lakhs*
    Creative Plus Camo Edition MT
    1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
    ₹9.15 Lakhs*
    Accomplished Plus S AMT
    1199 cc | Petrol | Automatic
    ₹9.4 Lakhs*
    Creative Plus S
    1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
    ₹9.45 Lakhs*
    Accomplished Plus (S) Camo Edition AMT
    1199 cc | Petrol | Automatic
    ₹9.55 Lakhs*
    Creative Plus AMT
    1199 cc | Petrol | Automatic
    ₹9.6 Lakhs*
    Creative Plus (S) Camo Edition MT
    1199 cc | Petrol | Manual
    ₹9.6 Lakhs*
    Creative Plus Camo Edition AMT
    1199 cc | Petrol | Automatic
    ₹9.75 Lakhs*
    Creative Plus S AMT
    1199 cc | Petrol | Automatic
    ₹10 Lakhs*
    Creative Plus (S) Camo Edition AMT
    1199 cc | Petrol | Automatic
    ₹10.15 Lakhs*
    EMI ₹10939.68/ month
    for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
    Tata Punch User Reviews & Ratings

    4.01
    98 Ratings & Reviews
    1 & above
    0
    2 & above
    0
    3 & above
    7
    4 & above
    83
    5 rating
    8
    Best Safe Vehicle and Performance
    The Tata Punch is a compact SUV that is easy to park anywhere and has a great safety rating. Good PowerBy: Shailendra pawaiya (Mar 15, 2025)
    Middle Class Top Car
    Tata offers the best cars for middle-class families at an affordable price. It is No. 1 in safety features, and my family is very happy and satisfied with TataBy: Rajesh A (Feb 19, 2025)
    Spacious Yet Compact
    Despite its compact size, the Tata Punch offers a surprisingly spacious cabin, providing comfort for both driver and passengers.By: Shruti Menon (Jan 25, 2025)
    Eye Catching Exterior
    The Tata Punch’s striking looks and bold styling make it one of the most attractive options in the compact SUV market.By: Deepa Sharma (Jan 25, 2025)
    Smooth Ride Experience
    The suspension system in the Tata Punch provides a smooth and enjoyable ride, even on bumpy roads or challenging city routes.By: Karan Kapoor (Jan 10, 2025)
    Superior Ground Clearance
    The high ground clearance ensures the Tata Punch tackles bad roads and uneven terrain with ease, adding versatility to its usage.By: Preeti Sharma (Jan 10, 2025)
    Value For Money Compact
    Packed with features and offered at a competitive price, the Tata Punch is a value-for-money choice for small SUV buyers.By: Vivek Pandey (Jan 10, 2025)
    Good Performance
    The build quality is strong, but the engine sound is noticeable compared to other compact SUVs, and the looks are good.By: Charvi (Jan 3, 2025)
    Compact And Comfortable
    The Tata Punch offers a compact design and comfortable seating, making it ideal for city driving and daily commutes.By: Devansh Mishra (Dec 30, 2024)
    Stylish Urban Compact
    With a bold and modern design, the Punch easily stands out in urban environments, attracting attention wherever it goes.By: Akshat Tripathi (Dec 30, 2024)
