Introduction

The Tata Punch is a crossover that offers great value for money with its robust build, features, practicality, and SUV-like driving dynamics. Debuted in October 2021, the Punch received a five-star safety rating from the Global New Car Assessment Programme (GNCAP). The car is positioned as a micro-SUV and it is the smallest SUV in Tata’s portfolio. Having been built on the ALFA-AARC platform, the Punch shares its underpinnings with the likes of the Altroz hatchback. 2023 saw the Tata Punch getting an additional twin-cylinder CNG option that enhanced fuel efficiency without sacrificing too much of the existing 366-litre boot space.

Tata Punch Price:

The Tata Punch is available from a starting price of Rs 6.13 lakh (ex-showroom) to Rs 10.20 lakh (ex-showroom). The CNG variants are available from Rs 7.23 lakh (ex-showroom) to Rs 9.85 lakh (ex-showroom).

When was Tata Punch launched?

The Tata Punch was launched in October 2021, following its concept debut at the 2019 Geneva International Motor Show as the H2X compact SUV. The electric variant, Punch.ev, was unveiled in January 2024.

How many variants of the Tata Punch are available?

Like most SUVs under the Tata brand, the Punch is available in four broad variants with several underlying sub-variants. The four variants are Pure, Adventure, Creative, and Accomplished. Tata further offers seven colour options, with Tornado Blue and Calypso Red being the only two to get a contrasting white roof. A black roof is available with the remaining five, which are Tropical Mist, Orcus White, Meteor Bronze, Atomic Orange, and Daytona Grey.

With the Adventure trim, the Punch SUV gets steering mounted controls and power windows for both front and rear occupants. The Creative variant adds on a seven-inch digital instrument cluster and automatic climate control and puts on new 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. Accomplished onwards, the Tata Punch receives a seven-inch floating infotainment display with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay alongside LED tail lamps and cruise control.

What features are available in the Tata Punch?

The Tata Punch brings a split headlight design with LED DRLs up front which falls in line with the Indian carmaker’s current style sheet. Among available options are dual-tone bumpers, dual-tone 16-inch alloy wheels, 90-degree opening doors and LED tail lamps. On entering the cabin, one can find a seven-inch floating infotainment display from Harman that allows for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. The base variant receives a 3.5-inch display. The driver receives a seven-inch digi-analogue instrument cluster with TPMs, and the car further enhances accessibility through cruise control, automatic climate control, and steering-mounted controls.

Tata also offers the iRA platform for smartphone integration that brings live diagnostic reports and intrusion/crash alerts. Voice-assisted sunroof, Push Start/Stop, heigh-adjustable driver’s seat, and a cooled glovebox are among the list of additional convenience features.

What are the engine, performance, and specifications of Tata Punch?

Tata offers the choice between two powertrains and two gearboxes with the Punch SUV. The Revotron 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol engine pushes 87 bhp and 115 nm of torque and it can be paired with either a five-speed manual gearbox or a five-speed AMT. The CNG unit, on the other hand, is equipped with the sole option of a five-speed manual, and it is able to generate 72 bhp and 103 Nm of torque. There are no diesel powertrains available.

What is the Tata Punch mileage?

The Tata Punch comes with an ARAI-claimed mileage of 18.8 kmpl to 20.09 kmpl for the petrol variants which feature a fuel-tank capacity of 37 litres. The mileage of the CNG models is 26.99 km/kg.

What is the ground clearance and boot space of Tata Punch?

The Tata Punch sits tall as a micro-SUV with a 187 mm ground clearance and it is one of the tallest among its direct rivals. The Tata Punch further features 366 litres of boot space, although that will come reduced in the CNG variant with the dual-cylinder setup in the trunk.

What is the seating capacity of Tata Punch?

The Punch is a five-seater SUV.

What is the safety rating of Tata Punch?

The Tata Punch received a five-star safety rating from the GNCAP and comes with safety features such as dual-front airbags, iTPMs, and reverse parking camera. Occupants benefit from a robust cabin that does well to protect against fatal impacts. The SUV further features ABS with ESP, a rear defogger, and brings ISOFIX mounts in the rear for child seats.

What cars does the Tata Punch rival in its segment?

The Tata Punch is positioned within the micro-SUV segment and rivals the likes of the Hyundai Exter, Nissan Magnite, and Renault Kiger.