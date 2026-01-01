|Engine
|1199 cc
|Fuel Type
|CNG
|Transmission
|Automatic
The Punch Adventure (S) iCNG AMT, equipped with a 1.2L Revotron iCNG and Automatic (AMT) - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹10.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Punch offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Punch Adventure (S) iCNG AMT is available in 6 colour options: Pristine White, Bengal Rouge, Daytona Grey, Coorg Clouds, Cyantafic Blue, Caramel.
The Punch Adventure (S) iCNG AMT is powered by a 1199 cc engine mated to a Automatic (AMT) - 5 Gears. This unit makes 72 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 103 Nm @ 3500 rpm of torque.
In the Punch's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Mahindra Bolero priced between ₹7.99 Lakhs - 9.69 Lakhs or the Mahindra Bolero Neo priced between ₹8.49 Lakhs - 10.49 Lakhs.
The Punch Adventure (S) iCNG AMT has Keyless Start/ Button Start, Child Safety Lock, Roof Mounted Antenna, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Follow me home headlamps, Air Purifier, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Rain-sensing Wipers, Rear Defogger and Cooled Glove Box.