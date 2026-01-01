hamburger icon
Tata Punch Accomplished Plus (S) 1.2 Turbo MT
Punch
Tata Punch Front Right Side
1/19
Tata Punch Front Left Side
2/19
Tata Punch Taillight
3/19
Tata Punch Grille
4/19
Tata Punch Dashboard
5/19
Tata Punch Steering Wheel
6/19

Tata Punch Accomplished Plus (S) 1.2 Turbo MT

4.5 out of 5
11.10 Lakhs*
*On-Road Price
Delhi
Tata Punch Key Specs
Engine1199 cc
Fuel TypePetrol
TransmissionManual
Punch Accomplished Plus (S) 1.2 Turbo MT

Punch Accomplished Plus (S) 1.2 Turbo MT Prices

The Punch Accomplished Plus (S) 1.2 Turbo MT, equipped with a 1.2L Turbocharged Engine and Manual - 6 Gears, is listed at ₹11.10 Lakhs (ex-showroom).

Punch Accomplished Plus (S) 1.2 Turbo MT Mileage

All variants of the Punch offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.

Punch Accomplished Plus (S) 1.2 Turbo MT Colours

The Punch Accomplished Plus (S) 1.2 Turbo MT is available in 6 colour options: Pristine White, Bengal Rouge, Daytona Grey, Coorg Clouds, Cyantafic Blue, Caramel.

Punch Accomplished Plus (S) 1.2 Turbo MT Engine and Transmission

The Punch Accomplished Plus (S) 1.2 Turbo MT is powered by a 1199 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears. This unit makes 118 bhp @ 5500 rpm and 170 Nm @ 1750-4000 rpm of torque.

Punch Accomplished Plus (S) 1.2 Turbo MT vs similarly priced variants of competitors

In the Punch's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Mahindra Bolero priced between ₹7.99 Lakhs - 9.69 Lakhs or the Mahindra Bolero Neo priced between ₹8.49 Lakhs - 10.49 Lakhs.

Punch Accomplished Plus (S) 1.2 Turbo MT Specs & Features

The Punch Accomplished Plus (S) 1.2 Turbo MT has Keyless Start/ Button Start, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Roof Mounted Antenna, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Follow me home headlamps, Air Purifier, Cruise Control, Child Safety Lock, Rain-sensing Wipers and Rear Defogger.

Tata Punch Accomplished Plus (S) 1.2 Turbo MT Price

Punch Accomplished Plus (S) 1.2 Turbo MT

₹11.10 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,79,000
RTO
80,530
Insurance
50,053
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
11,10,083
EMI@23,860/mo
Tata Punch Accomplished Plus (S) 1.2 Turbo MT Specifications and Features

SPECIFICATIONSFEATURES

Engine & Transmission

Engine Type
1.2L Turbocharged Engine
Max Torque (Nm@rpm)
170 Nm @ 1750-4000 rpm
Transmission
Manual - 6 Gears
Max Power (bhp@rpm)
118 bhp @ 5500 rpm
Drivetrain
FWD
Emission Standard
BS6 Phase 2
Engine
1199 cc, 3 Cylinders Inline, 4 Valves/Cylinder, SOHC
Fuel Type
Petrol

Suspensions, Brakes, Steering & Tyres

Rear Brake Type
Drum
Spare Wheel
No
Front Tyres
195 / 60 R16
Wheels
Alloy Wheels
Steering Type
Power-assisted (Electric)
Front Brake Type
Disc
Front Suspension
Independent, Lower Wishbone, Mcpherson Strut With Coil Spring
Rear Suspension
Semi-independent Twist Beam With Coil Spring And Shock Absorber
Rear Tyres
185 / 60 R16

Dimensions & Weight

Length
3876 mm
Ground Clearance
193 mm
Wheelbase
2445 mm
Height
1615 mm
Width
1742 mm

Capacity

Bootspace
366 litres
No of Seating Rows
2 Rows
Seating Capacity
5 Person
Doors
5 Doors

Comfort & Convenience

Parking Sensors
Rear
Parking Assist
Reverse Camera
Keyless Start/ Button Start
Yes
Air Purifier
Yes
Air Conditioner
Automatic Climate Control
Cruise Control
Yes
Front AC
Single Zone with Fan speed control
Rear AC
Blower with Vents Behind Front Armrest

Instrumentation

Instrument Cluster
Digital

Locks & Security

Engine immobilizer
Yes
Child Safety Lock
Yes
Speed Sensing Door Lock
Yes
Central Locking
Keyless

Exterior

Panaromic Sunroof
No
Body-Coloured Bumpers
No
Roof Mounted Antenna
Yes
Sunroof / Moonroof
Electrically Adjustable Sunroof

Doors, Windows, Mirrors & Wipers

Power Windows
Front & Rear
Adjustable ORVM
Auto Folding
One Touch -Down
Driver
Turn Indicators on ORVM
Yes
Rain-sensing Wipers
Yes
Exterior Door Handles
Body Coloured
Interior Door Handles
Silver
Outside Rear View Mirrors (ORVMs)
Black
Door Pockets
Front & Rear
Rear Defogger
Yes
One Touch - Up
Driver

Storage

Third Row Cup Holders
No
Cooled Glove Box
Yes

Manufacturer Warranty

Warranty (Years)
3
Battery Warranty (Kilometres)
Not Applicable
Warranty (Kilometres)
100000
Battery Warranty (Years)
Not Applicable

Lighting

Headlights
LED
Headlight Height Adjuster
Yes
Tail Lights
LED
Fog Lights
LED - Front & Halogen - Rear
Follow me home headlamps
Yes
Ambient Interior Lighting
Yes
Automatic Head Lamps
Yes

Entertainment, Information & Communication

AM/FM Radio
Yes
Steering mounted controls
Yes
Wireless Charger
Yes
Smart Connectivity
Android Auto (Wireless) & Apple CarPlay (Wireless)
Speakers
6
Touch Screen Size
10.24 inch

Safety

Blind Spot Detection
Yes
Airbags
6 Airbags (Driver, Front Passenger, 2 Curtain, Driver Side, Front Passenger Side)
Overspeed Warning
1 beep over 80kmph, Continuous beeps over 120kmph
Child Seat Anchor Points
Yes
Puncture Repair Kit
No
Seat Belt Warning
Yes
NCAP Rating
5 Star (Bharat NCAP)
Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Yes

Braking & Traction

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Yes
Traction Control System (TC/TCS)
Yes
Electronic Stability Program (ESP)
Yes
Hill Hold Control
Yes
Hill Descent Control
Yes
Four-Wheel-Drive
No
Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD)
Yes

Seats & Upholstery

Driver Seat Adjustment
2 way manually adjustable (extended thigh support: forward / back)
Leather-wrapped Steering Wheel
Yes
Rear Passenger Seats Type
Bench
Seat Upholstery
Fabric
Head-rests
Front & Rear
Front Seatback Pockets
Yes
Tata Punch Accomplished Plus (S) 1.2 Turbo MT EMI
EMI21,474 / mo
for 5 Years @ 10.5%* interest rate
Loan Amount
10,000
9,99,074
Interest Rate
4 %
18 %
Loan Tenure
3 Year
7 Year
Loan Amount
9,99,074
Interest Amount
2,89,366
Payable Amount
12,88,440

Tata Punch other Variants

Punch Smart MT

₹6.25 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
5,59,000
RTO
31,360
Insurance
34,596
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
6,25,456
EMI@13,443/mo
Punch Pure MT

₹7.42 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,49,000
RTO
54,430
Insurance
37,908
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,41,838
EMI@15,945/mo
Punch Smart MT CNG

Add to Compare
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,69,000
RTO
55,830
Insurance
38,644
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,63,974
EMI@16,421/mo
Punch Pure Plus MT

₹7.97 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
6,99,000
RTO
57,930
Insurance
39,748
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
7,97,178
EMI@17,134/mo
Punch Pure Plus (S) MT

₹8.36 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,34,000
RTO
60,380
Insurance
41,036
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,35,916
EMI@17,967/mo
Punch Pure MT CNG

₹8.53 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,49,000
RTO
61,430
Insurance
41,588
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,52,518
EMI@18,324/mo
Punch Pure Plus AMT

₹8.58 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,54,000
RTO
61,780
Insurance
41,772
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,58,052
EMI@18,443/mo
Punch Adventure MT

₹8.64 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,59,000
RTO
62,130
Insurance
41,956
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,63,586
EMI@18,562/mo
Punch Pure Plus (S) AMT

₹8.97 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,89,000
RTO
64,230
Insurance
43,060
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
8,96,790
EMI@19,276/mo
Punch Adventure (S) MT

₹9.02 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,94,000
RTO
64,580
Insurance
43,244
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,02,324
EMI@19,394/mo
Punch Pure Plus MT CNG

₹9.08 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
7,99,000
RTO
64,930
Insurance
43,428
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,07,858
EMI@19,513/mo
Punch Adventure AMT

₹9.27 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,14,000
RTO
68,980
Insurance
43,980
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,27,460
EMI@19,935/mo
Punch Adventure 1.2 Turbo MT

₹9.44 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,29,000
RTO
70,030
Insurance
44,532
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,44,062
EMI@20,292/mo
Punch Accomplished

₹9.44 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,29,000
RTO
70,030
Insurance
44,532
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,44,062
EMI@20,292/mo
Punch Pure Plus (S) iCNG MT

₹9.50 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,34,000
RTO
70,380
Insurance
44,716
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,49,596
EMI@20,411/mo
Punch Pure Plus iCNG AMT

₹9.72 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,54,000
RTO
71,780
Insurance
45,452
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,71,732
EMI@20,886/mo
Punch Adventure MT CNG

₹9.77 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,59,000
RTO
72,130
Insurance
45,636
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
9,77,266
EMI@21,005/mo
Punch Accomplished AMT

₹10.05 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,84,000
RTO
73,880
Insurance
46,556
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,04,936
EMI@21,600/mo
Punch Adventure (S) iCNG MT

₹10.16 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,94,000
RTO
74,580
Insurance
46,924
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,16,004
EMI@21,838/mo
Punch Accomplished Plus (S)

₹10.22 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
8,99,000
RTO
74,930
Insurance
47,109
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,21,539
EMI@21,957/mo
Punch Adventure iCNG AMT

₹10.38 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,14,000
RTO
75,980
Insurance
47,661
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,38,141
EMI@22,314/mo
Punch Accomplished CNG

₹10.55 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,29,000
RTO
77,030
Insurance
48,213
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,54,743
EMI@22,671/mo
Punch Adventure (S) iCNG AMT

₹10.77 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,49,000
RTO
78,430
Insurance
48,949
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,76,879
EMI@23,146/mo
Punch Accomplished Plus (S) AMT

₹10.82 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
9,54,000
RTO
78,780
Insurance
49,133
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
10,82,413
EMI@23,265/mo
Punch Accomplished Plus (S) iCNG AMT

₹12.26 Lakhs*On-Road Price
Ex-Showroom-Price
10,54,900
RTO
1,17,400
Insurance
52,813
FasTag Charges
500
On-Road Price in Delhi
12,25,613
EMI@26,343/mo
