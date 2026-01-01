|Engine
|1199 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Manual
The Punch Adventure 1.2 Turbo MT, equipped with a 1.2L Turbocharged Engine and Manual - 6 Gears, is listed at ₹9.44 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Punch offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Punch Adventure 1.2 Turbo MT is available in 6 colour options: Pristine White, Bengal Rouge, Daytona Grey, Coorg Clouds, Cyantafic Blue, Caramel.
The Punch Adventure 1.2 Turbo MT is powered by a 1199 cc engine mated to a Manual - 6 Gears. This unit makes 118 bhp @ 5500 rpm and 170 Nm @ 1750-4000 rpm of torque.
In the Punch's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Mahindra Bolero priced between ₹7.99 Lakhs - 9.69 Lakhs or the Mahindra Bolero Neo priced between ₹8.49 Lakhs - 10.49 Lakhs.
The Punch Adventure 1.2 Turbo MT has Keyless Start/ Button Start, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Rear Defogger, Air Purifier, Cruise Control, Child Safety Lock, Roof Mounted Antenna, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Rain-sensing Wipers and Cooled Glove Box.