|Engine
|1199 cc
|Fuel Type
|Petrol
|Transmission
|Manual
The Punch Pure Plus MT, equipped with a 1.2L Revotron and Manual - 5 Gears, is listed at ₹7.97 Lakhs (ex-showroom).
All variants of the Punch offer competitive fuel economy. Real-world fuel economy may vary depending on road conditions and driving style.
The Punch Pure Plus MT is available in 6 colour options: Pristine White, Bengal Rouge, Daytona Grey, Coorg Clouds, Cyantafic Blue, Caramel.
The Punch Pure Plus MT is powered by a 1199 cc engine mated to a Manual - 5 Gears. This unit makes 87 bhp @ 6000 rpm and 115 Nm @ 3250 rpm of torque.
In the Punch's price range, buyers can choose to consider the Mahindra Bolero priced between ₹7.99 Lakhs - 9.69 Lakhs or the Mahindra Bolero Neo priced between ₹8.49 Lakhs - 10.49 Lakhs.
The Punch Pure Plus MT has Air Purifier, Rear Defogger, Cruise Control, Child Safety Lock, Speed Sensing Door Lock, Roof Mounted Antenna, Turn Indicators on ORVM, Cooled Glove Box, Headlight Height Adjuster and Follow me home headlamps.